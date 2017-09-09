Tepak fraudsters’ list rises to 14 (Update)

September 9th, 2017

By Angelos Anastasiou

FOURTEEN suspects were remanded on Saturday, four for six days and the rest for eight, in connection with cases of fraud at the Limassol-based technical university (Tepak) and the University of Cyprus, with the prime suspect alleging she will name others also involved in the scam.

The three latest arrests, two UCy officers aged 60 and 61, and a 36-year-old architect who was an external associate on EU-funded projects, appeared to be involved in four out of 23 co-funded research programmes under investigation for embezzlement through fake invoices and fixed tenders.

The programmes in question are Enpiraop Med, Premarpol, and Akti, some of which are also linked to the Oceanographic Centre of the University of Cyprus. The total value of the suspect programmes is about €5m and the amount embezzled a further €500,000.

Investigators told the court that the gang issued cheques in the names of a 74-year-old housewife, who was declared as “scientific staff” for the purposes of various research programmes, a 72-year-old shepherd and a window-blinds technician, who had been named “software development experts”.

The three were instructed to cash the cheques and return the money to the ringleaders.

The racket appears to have been led and coordinated by Rosita Pavlidou, a 57-year-old former Tepak employee.

The remaining suspects are Tepak university professor Costas Costa and nine of Pavlidou’s relatives, whom she allegedly threatened to ensure they were included in research programmes.

One witness claimed Pavlidou had said she knew people in the underworld and “it would only take a phone call to place a bomb somewhere.”

In court on Saturday, her lawyer said she would be willing to give a comprehensive statement that would “bring others here”.

Police spokesman Andreas Angelides said this was one of the most serious fraud cases being investigated, with an officer from the Audit Office seconded to help in the investigation that includes inspecting bank accounts of suspects.

  • Swampys half brother

    Scumbags , but who’s surprised in the banana republic.

    • elbmw

      While I do not condone crooks and scammers, if you wish to go down that route and blame an entire country, let me make some comparisons for you…

      Many MPs in the UK were caught with their hands in the pie when the “expenses scandal” came to light a few years ago. None of them lost their jobs let alone arrested for fraud.

      A well known “Sir” had ripped off his employees by stealing their pensions to the tune of £500 Milllion and he was neither arrested nor made to give the money or his knighthood back.

      The London Olympics cost the tax payer 10 times what it was originally supposed to as a result of many of the chief contractors paying backhanders to MPs and the Olympic committee members to sign off on their cost hikes.

      These are just a few examples of scams that happened in the banana kingdom recently.

      • PPetrovicho

        Scumbags!

        • elbmw

          Exactly! The scumbags are everywhere so I really don’t see the need to blame entire countries but unfortunately some people allow their hate-filled racist ideology to cloud their judgement and engage in some Cyprus bashing, perhaps as a welcome relief to their dismal existence.

          • PPetrovicho

            Well, we could rise to the occasion and unlike many other countries, we could publically name and shame and then crucify our scumbags. This would win Cyprus some badly needed credit in the eyes of detractors.

          • almostbroke

            I don’t think any one commenting here is either ‘hate filled or racist ‘ , most people are aware it’s a tiny minority from a certain strata of Cypriot society who think because they have an ‘inside track ‘ they can carry out industrial scale plunder of the taxpayer across a broad spectrum . They have been doing it ‘forever ‘ except with modern media they are less likely to get away with it . However, as a courtesy to the hard working taxpayer , the least they can expect is the names of these suspects , now that they have appeared in court ,

  • Jeremy Rigg

    What a country. The bloody mind boggles.

    • almostbroke

      They have been before the courts presumably, who are they . Did the C M not consider this an important enough case to get one of their intrepid reporters to attend the court hearing and illicit the names and address of the perpetrators! . This ’60 year old , 61 year old ‘ Ect Ext is ‘played out ‘ .

      • PPetrovicho

        almostbroke, I posted their names in Greek but CM moderator keeps removing the post.

        • almostbroke

          Well done , PP you are trying . For some reason known only to themselves this paper refuses to publish the names of perpetrators of crime especially if they are G C s

          • PPetrovicho

            There is an interesting link in this story between ‘Prof’ Costa and his PhD supervisor (don’t worry CM, I won’t name the ‘scumbag’) who was accused of similar shenanigans a few years back. Seems the apple does not fall far from the tree. I wonder how many appointments of that scumbags students, which would include Prof Costa, were made on the promise of their silence or favors etc – pure speculation on my part. How compromised does the system have to get before serious action is taken. Makes you wonder. TEPAK and UCY both compromised.

    • elbmw

      Jeremy, lets not blame the whole country for the wrong doings of a few people. Unless you are just Cyprus bashing.

      Unfortunately, corruption is rife in all countries.

