September 10th, 2017 Business, Cyprus, Energy, featured, FRONT PAGE 29 comments

Electric cars not as clean as they seem

The EAC's electric cars

The electricity authority proudly announced in August that they have purchased six electric cars in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

And at a first look the numbers are indeed impressive. According to information by the authority, the six cars save 3,096 litres of liquid fuel per year, and emissions drop by 5.52 tonnes.

The engineers explained how they calculated this amount, and it makes sense. It turns out, however, that one crucial calculation is missing – how many carbon emissions it takes to produce the energy required for charging the six electric vehicles, which are powered through the main grid.

Their analysis is specific as far as it goes. The engineers didn’t just compare their new cars to any average car, but to petrol cars similar to the Nissan leaf model and Ford Fiestas, which are also new. They also took into account how many kilometres the average car belonging to the company travels per year.

This helps when calculating the savings in petrol. Comparing the electric cars to the Ford Fiesta 1.5 saloon which uses 5.16 litres per 100 kilometres, they estimated an average car in their possession travels around 10,000 kilometres, meaning the six cars have indeed a saving of 3.096 litres.

The emissions can also be calculated. The CO2 emissions of the Ford Fiesta are 92 grammes per kilometre, which are multiplied by the amount of kilometres and the number of vehicles, thus adding up to 5.52 tonnes per year.

So far, so good. But those six electric cars need charging and that takes electricity, and Cyprus’ electricity is largely powered by oil and oil means high carbon emissions.

When one considers the amount of carbon emissions for 2016, which the authority says is 0.00074 tonnes per kW/h, an engineer and expert in renewable energy sources came up with the figure of 6.669 tonnes per year for the 10,000 kilometres of travel. And that is way more than the emissions saved by the purchase of the new cars in a year.

According to the electricity authority, however, this last calculation is not that easy to make. “Every day our transmissions operator decides on a different combination of energy sources, and the amount of crude oil, renewables and gas oil varies,” spokeswoman of the EAC Christina Papadopoulou said, “how can somebody calculate the amount?”

The company also pointed out that its engineers have calculated the saving of emissions using the example of new cars. Older models emit more than the 92 grammes used for the calculations, thus the savings may well be more than 5.52 tonnes.

According to EAC engineer, Marios Papouttis, the emissions for the electricity generation will get less over time. While only 9 per cent of electricity is currently produced by renewable energy sources, this this percentage will increase considerably in the future.

Even having this in mind, electric cars are certainly not yet those wonderfully clean machines so often claimed in many countries where they tend to be hailed as the answer to all that is bad about cars.

As EAC chairman Andreas Marangos said when announcing the acquisition of the authority’s electric cars, increasing their numbers is an international trend. In Europe, he said, France and the UK have already announced timeframes concerning the exclusive use of electric cars.

But their benefit is being questioned by some. In an article published in August popular German magazine Der Spiegel said that the new technology can as yet not even start to meet expectations.

Problems, the article claims, start with the production of the batteries which are fitted into the vehicles.

“Under the current production conditions per storable kilowatt hour (kWh) up to 200 kilos of carbon dioxide are produced. Under the current capacities that’s between 3.7 and 20 tonnes. A modern diesel car has gone 150,000 kilometres already before this is reached.”

“Battery cells are not only extremely heavy and expensive, their production also eats up an enormous amount of energy,” a recent study by Swedish environmental institute IVL echoes.

The technology is also, for now, expensive and the cars are either heavily sponsored by governments or simply expensive to buy.

An appropriate infrastructure is also lacking. The lack of charging stations is problematic in many countries. In Cyprus, the existing 18 charging stations don’t come anywhere near the convenience the hundreds of petrol stations on the island provide. There are 100 of them in Nicosia alone.

One of the 18 charging stations in Cyprus

On the positive side, an electric vehicle‘s maintenance requirements are fewer and therefore the maintenance costs are lower. The electric motor has one moving part, the shaft, which is very reliable and requires little or no maintenance. The controller and charger are electronic devices with no moving parts, and they also require little or no maintenance. State-of-the-art lead acid batteries used in current electric vehicles are sealed and are maintenance free. However, the life of these batteries is limited and they require periodic replacement.

Plus, the picture will change for the better. Engineers around the world are working on making batteries with a bigger capacity which are also less bulky and heavy, and which also cost less.

Though the technology of petrol cars has been pretty much improved as much as possible, the future of electric cars has just begun.

Until it does change though, perhaps we should take any reports of the vehicles being a great source of environmental protection with a pinch of salt.

  • Christos

    just a quick revisit of this article, to exemplify exactly how badly misinformed it is. The following is an extract from a key opening statement at the Frankfurt auto show.

    “This is largest electrification initiative in automotive history….”

    Comments by Matthias Müller, Chief Executive of Volkswagen, speaking about the race for electrification.

    There should be some more quality control for articles which require some knowledge of the market, as well as technology and in particular, technological advances.

    Thank you.

  • Bunny

    So what is new? I wrote a web page four or five years ago stating roughly the same thing. Search gleleccar for a breakdown on the overall efficiency and carbon emissions of family-size electric cars.

  • jobanana

    I’d like to run them over with my Hummer!!!

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    One theoretical idea with electric cars is not to charge the car at home overnight, but charge the car by day, while at work, preferably using “renewables”, then use surplus battery power to run the house at night, as most EV batteries hold more power than most houses consume, and they could still have enough to get to the workplace for charging.

    It would require a big investment in both renewable generation and in charging capacity, and we would still need the likes of Vaslliko, to cater for cloudy/windless days, etc., but could make a big difference.

  • Dave Dave

    What a load of negative crap, bloody Luddite.

  • Christos Kouyountas

    At best, your article is misinformed. The German autoindustry is struggling to play catch up with the likes of Tesla, and senior government officials are openly criticizing and urging the German automakers to go for it. Der Spiegel is not a reliable source of information on the matter – nor is this article I am afraid.
    For the future, I suggest you find someone who works in the field and who can proof read them, check the veracity of facts/claims etc.

  • Cadmus

    This article fails to mention the important fact of point of emission. Traditional vehicles emit pollution as they move around. The pollution from a power station is from a fixed point and there are technologies for reducing or containing it.

    • Pc

      Plus that the article fails to mention that electric cars can easily be switched away from ‘dirty’ electricity to ‘clean’ electricity. Those fossil fuel cars however, will never be clean. Last but not least, electric cars have fewer moving parts and are less likely to break down and have lower maintenance bills.

  • JS Gost

    Battery cars are heading for extinction. Plugging an ecologically unsound car into a generation system that still pollutes does offer some benefits but when Hydrogen production is just slightly more efficient this power will negate fossil fuels completely. Currently Hydrogen is dangerous as it needs to be produced, transported, stored and then used. In the next ten years technology will advance so Hydrogen will be produced in the vehicle with the fuel and exhaust being water. Sounds ridiculous I know but Google it. I was skeptical until I saw who was involved.I am not a conspiracy theorist, but the world will change when oil has been dethroned, this is why so many people are backing the research.
    80% of the worlds energy is produced by fossil fuels, of this 34% is oil. 99.93% of all vehicles are powered by oil.

    • Pc

      Hydrogen powered cars are also electric cars. The difference is that in a hydrogen car, the extraction of energy happens while we drive instead of before hand.

      And Hydrogen will become mainstream around 2120 or 2121 when the likes of Hyundai and Honda will come out with mass produced models.

  • Brian Whiffen

    and no one has mentioned the end of life disposal cost…. oh forgot he usual disposal method is just dump it on any bit of spare land…..

  • kypselian

    Dear Annette, you article title is misleading. Electric cars are very clean, and they are clean as they seem to be! The problem is with EAC. EAC does not allow people to produce electricity via solar panels unless they get a license and there is a MAX of how much one can produce! Why??? you know why. Because Cyprus has 300 days of sunshine and if everyone started producing electricity from solar panels, there is no need to import OIL and burn it an sell it. EAC is afraid they will lose profit! So the problem is not in the cars, you know where the problem is.

    • EGB

      I’m shocked that I actually agree with you for once. Electricity can be cleaner or even quite clean – depending on how you produce it.

    • Douglas

      I totally agree with you ,I often wonder why the Government have not maintained a high profile on the Countries natural resources.They could start by passing legislation that all new buildings are fitted with solar panels for their electricity requirements, also increase EU grants to retrofit solar panels to existing properties,it is well documented the advantages to the environment and how much more cost effective to the consumer 🙂

    • MisterSamsung Galaxy

      brilliantly put. thank you

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    put solar on the roofs of the charging stations, and if possible on surrounding areas, that way it’s better for the nature.

  • Alex

    Stop subsidising these toys with our taxes, if you want one pay the full whack and spend your own money.

    • Bilbo Bawbag

      I enquired about the Nissan Leaf in Cyprus. I was told that there were no government subsidies here.

    • Mr Magoo

      In the 1950s people like you where whinging that the US government were subsidising a toy called “A computer ” the very thing that you are using everyday. Yes it takes time and the next generation will be grateful.
      Thank the Lord for intelligent young people who can look forward not backwards.
      Off to burn some stinking diesel in my van so people can breath more fumes.

      • Alex

        In 2017 mugs like you believe anything that you are told.
        I was involved in the global launch of windows 3.1 and helped IBM decide to leave PC manufacturing to the experts. I was eventually rescued from Microsoft’s Ponzi scheme by some company called Apple.

        If you want to buy an electric car for your children fine, but pay for it yourself….

  • oratis

    how long will it take to power up these electric cars? will it be as convenient as pulling up at the nearest petrol station and filling them up in a few minutes?

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      I think most will be powered up at night when you sleep, don’t get much more convenient..

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        Approximate Charge times vary but range from as much as 270 Km range in 30 minutes down to 8 km range in 1 hour, according to the power of the charger. Otherwise it depends on the size of the battery, but filling a Tesla S with a large battery (90 kWh) will take about 60 hours at the lowest charge power level (1.5kW 120VAC, 15A), 15 hours at the next level, (6.6kWh 240VAC, 30A) while an 80% fill at the highest power level takes 40 minutes: for a smaller battery it is less.

        Most cars only make short journeys and then sit idle for a long time in the day while the drivers are at work: better bet is to power them up using as much “Green” energy as is possible, then use the surplus battery capacity to power a house at night.

        • oratis

          my only concern with plugging them in and leaving the car unattended is vandals, you know how it is these days, a lot of kids, teenagers and childish people in their twenties don’t leave anything alone. I wouldn’t want anybody messing about pulling wires out while the car is getting powered up unless they get a well deserved electric shock.

          • Roger Thecabinboy

            Definitetely would be well deserved…

          • Roger Thecabinboy

            lots of people leave their cars parked and unattended every day –

      • Bunny

        Which rules out both solar and wind generation for charging!

    • EGB

      If convenience is your thing I doubt you will ever see the point of these cars. In Cyprus the bigger question is how is the electricity produced?

  • Mr Magoo

    I would recommend taking them to a car wash.

