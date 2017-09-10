UK doesn’t need Brexit to curb EU immigration, says Blair

September 10th, 2017 Brexit, Britain, FRONT PAGE, World 23 comments

UK doesn’t need Brexit to curb EU immigration, says Blair

Tony Blair

Britain could bring in tough new controls on immigration from the European Union without actually having to leave the bloc, former prime minister Tony Blair said on Sunday.

Concerns over the impact of high levels of immigration on public services and housing were cited as a factor by many who voted to leave the EU in last year’s referendum.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government has said free movement of EU citizens coming to Britain must end.

Many Brexit supporters blame Blair’s government, which allowed citizens of former communist states to settle immediately in Britain despite a long transition period implemented by other EU countries, for a big influx of EU migrants from 2004.

“There is no diversion possible from Brexit without addressing the grievances that gave rise to it. Paradoxically, we have to respect the referendum vote to change it,” Blair, who has said Brexit can and should be stopped, wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper.

“We can curtail the things that people feel are damaging about European immigration, both by domestic policy change and by agreeing change within Europe to the freedom of movement principle,” added Blair, who led a Labour government for a decade from 1997.

Asked about Blair’s proposals, defence minister Michael Fallon said the government had to get on with delivering Brexit.

“The country has taken its decision, we are leaving the European Union now and that means freedom of movement has to end … there have got to be restrictions on those coming here,” he told BBC Television.

A leaked government document last week said Britain was considering measures to restrict immigration for all but the highest-skilled EU workers, plans some companies called alarming.

A paper published on Sunday by Blair’s Institute for Global Change said the government could take steps including registering EU migrants when they arrive to keep track of whether they meet EU rules about finding work.

EU migrants could also be forced to show evidence of a job offer before being allowed to enter Britain, and those without permission to reside could be banned from renting, opening a bank account or accessing welfare benefits, it said.

The paper also proposes seeking an ’emergency brake’ to implement temporary controls on migration when services are stretched — a strengthened version of a deal offered to former Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of the referendum.

Print Friendly
  • Anton Tunç

    i am almost 100 percent sure blair is either being paid or asked to say what he said about brexit 🙂

  • Pullaard

    I haven’t read this article because I have no interest whatsoever in what this awful man has to say. He’s entitled to say it, of course, though I personally believe he (along with GWB and Rumsfeld) should be in The Hague. His photo in the morning has the same effect on me as that of Catastrophias.

    • Banjo

      And they had the same effect on their countries finances too.

  • EGB

    You hum it and I’ll play it on the banjo.

    • Banjo

      Blair said ” blah , blah , blah. “.
      Why comment on that.

      The fool is actually advocating a solution to the problem HE created , when he was told at the time ( before he created it ) how to solve it.

      The advice he rubbished whilst prime minister , he is now offering to the current government.

      • EGB

        It was never a comment on what Blair said. Obviously lost on you.

  • Savvas Alexandrou

    Banjo iam affraid you dont have a clue why uk and the usa invaded iraq,thats right they invade iraq.sadam as well as bin laden are a creation and supported by both the uk,usa.
    All the probs in that region are a spiral of conflict created by the countries involved in all aspect the word.
    Get to know your history in order to solve your problems and all conflicts that are happening

    • Banjo

      The bit about having no clue has been mentioned before.

      But you’re claim that Saddam and Bin Laden are a creation of the UK and USA is not a true reflection of historical events. It’s true there was a short time when a cooperation existed , a very short time.

      And the problems created by those two are solved , they’re both dead. Now we need to solve the next problem.

  • Savvas Alexandrou

    While you are rounding up mr blair,can you also round up the bush family and take them all at the same time

    • Mr Magoo

      The Labour and Conservative party were both committed to approving the invasion.

      • Banjo

        Rightly so.

        • Mr Magoo

          Wrong!
          Not worth explaining it to you.

          • Banjo

            ‘ special relationship ‘.

            • Mr Magoo

              The US loves a poodle.

    • Banjo

      Have you been following the news coming out of North Korea …..

      Had Saddam been allowed to continue that would have been the direction he was going. Whatever the reasons for removing him , lies , truths , good or bad , it was a job that needed doing.

      • Mr Magoo

        All I will say is the control of OIL.

        • Banjo

          Played its part yes. The world was never going to be held to ransom by a tyrant simply because he took power in a country that just happened to have oil underneath it.

          • Mr Magoo

            Wrong!
            Wasting my time trying to explain why this all came about.
            Off to fill up my van with fuel bye for now.

  • Douglas

    UK needs to bring Blair to face justice for his war crimes,this man has no integrity or credibility,so hope nobody is naive enough to believe him.

    • peemdubya

      Totally agree!!

  • Banjo

    It’s rather comical that the architect of Brexit is now doing so much to prevent it from happening. Presumably it’s never occurred to poor old Tony that he could have prevented the idea even being considered.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Best keep to his specialty of turning nations into deserts.

    • Kevin Ingham

      That’s it in a nutshell- Blair promised a referendum on the Constitutional Treaty that the UK would have undoubtedly rejected, the treaty was re-branded and re-named the Lisbon Treaty and never put to a referendum on that “technicality” The recent referendum was the first chance the UK had to reverse that outrageous piece of duplicity.

      I reckon that there are 25% committed Europhiles in the UK, 52% are opposed to the EU and the other 23% are only looking out for the best deal for themselves in the short term or scared of change.

      The minute Blair sticks his oar in I suspect more of the 23% are likely to be swayed towards the 52%

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close