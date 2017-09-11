German foreign minister equates far-right AfD party with Nazis

German Foreign Minister Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday equated the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with the Nazis who ruled the country from 1933 to 1945, an insult rarely heard in national politics.

In an interview with Internet provider t-online.de, Gabriel said many German voters were considering voting for the AfD in a Sept 24 parliamentary election because they felt their concerns about migration, security and jobs were not being addressed.

“If we’re unlucky, then these people will send a signal of dissatisfaction that will have terrible consequences. Then we will have real Nazis in the German Reichstag for the first time since the end of World War Two,” said Gabriel, a Social Democrat.

His comments were unusual given Germans’ continued sensitivity to Nazi references, even 70 years after the war ended.

Founded in 2013 as an anti-European Union party, the AfD shifted its focus after the eurozone debt crisis eased off and began to campaign against immigration, fuelled by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision in 2015 to open Germany’s borders to over a million migrants and refugees, many fleeing war in the Middle East.

The party has seats in 13 of 16 state legislatures and is poised to move into the national parliament for the first time, according to polls that show its support at around 8 to 11 per cent, well above the required 5 per cent threshold.

Political experts say it will be the first time that a far-right party has been represented in the German parliament.

Gabriel, who led the Social Democrats, junior partners in Merkel’s “grand coalition”, until earlier this year, said the AfD was gaining strength in the neglected communities and villages of the former communist East Germany.

“We must change course and not only reimburse the cost of taking in migrants, but also give local communities the same amount on top so they can do more for their citizens,” he said.

Merkel, whose CDU/CSU conservatives are leading the SPD by double digits in opinion polls, looks poised to win a fourth term. Both her camp and the Social Democrats have ruled out governing in coalition with the AfD.

Gabriel spoke highly of cooperation with Merkel in a separate interview with broadcaster ARD, although he said she could be impatient and “a little aggressive” in discussions, especially if they dragged on for a long time.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Pretty stupid remark to make indeed-the implication is that it never went away (an appalling slur on the people of Germany) or the EU’s /Merkel’s policies are bringing the whole concept back (and appalling indictment of the current establishment)

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Even in the 1930s and during the war no intelligent person seriously believed all of the German people were Nazis. Like most right wing contributors to this site you seem to be under the impression that just because you think migration is a threat then everyone must think it’s a threat. That’s the real threat that will bring “the whole concept back” and not the humanitarian act carried out by Merkel to help refugees.
      No one in their right mind will use the name “Nazi” for their movement but I can assure you the ideas propagated by Hitler and his followers are still with us today. They rear their ugly head in ideology of ISIS and American white supremacists. The Balkan wars of the 1990s which saw the break up of Yugoslavia were driven by ethno-nationalist hatred that gave rise to atrocities between Serbs and Croatians not seen in Europe since the reign of fascism and Nazism.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Well said!

        • Evergreen

          Oh God-I wrote the same:)))))

          • Plasma Dawn

            That’s fine with me and I’m sure Gipsy Eyes will not mind the double compliment.

      • Kevin Ingham

        You miss the point altogether. Here we have a German calling other Germans Nazis- that has nothing to do with “my” political persuasion whatsoever or “my” opinion on immigration

        If there are still Nazis in Germany (or elsewhere) we either failed to eliminate the problem last time round or we are seeing it re-appear for whatever reason.

        Sure you will always have a minority of nutters who are “Nazis”, but they only come to prominence when economic or social problems allow it . If you don’t consider the consequences of what your other countrymen perceive to be a problem, then they will invariably come to power on the back of it

        Nationalism ?- it is a fact of life and part of human nature . Without it there would be a pretty meaningless World Cup and Olympic Games- it isn’t going to go away no mater how much you legislate against it or think it irrelevant. It’s the failure to realise it and recognise it that will bring the current system crashing down.

        Nationalism is on the rise despite the best efforts of the EU – when you have policies that have no grounding in realism then you will have problems

        • Gipsy Eyes

          There is no way nationalism is either a “fact of life” or “part of human nature” and equating support for a national football or Olympic team with the chauvinistic nationalism that regards other human beings as a threat because they are from another nationality is a totally spurious argument.
          Britain since June last year is perceived as a country that doesn’t welcome EU citizens. As such EU citizens have either stopped coming here or else or else they are leaving.
          I personally have no problem with immigration. I am aware there are people who abuse the open border policy, and I’m sure some refugees from the war zones may be coming in to commit terrorist acts, but they are a minority and we have the means to try and identify these. Just like the “minority of nutters” who are Nazis.
          The majority of us, I believe, are rational and reasonable people who are capable of looking at migration judging the situation on its merits instead of being panicked into seeing doomsday scenarios and scapegoating immigrants and refugees for every crisis, real or perceived, facing our countries.
          Germany has been accepting immigrants for its economy since the end of WWII. Germany is still one of the most successful nations and economies in the world. Britain since June 2016 is declining as an economy, losing its global influence and going from a country that once welcomed refugees to a petty and vindictive inward looking nation of people that has no clear direction about what it is doing or where it is going.

          • Kevin Ingham

            If they stop coming to the UK then they can all start going to Germany instead and we’ll see how all that pans out. There are jobs in Britain for Eastern Europeans, but not so many in France, Italy Spain etc where unemployment on a national level is way above the European level and on which such anomalies nationalism thrives

            It will be interesting if the Polish government pursues it’s reparation claim for the damage inflicted on the Polish nation some 65 years ago – the people involved in that are all pretty much all dead, but nationalism does tend to keep such trivialities alive and kicking,(although once again I have very little idea what this latest tangent has to do with German’s admitting they may have a Nazi problem once again as the opening post most clearly implies)

            • Gipsy Eyes

              I do understand the power of nationalism and its influence on international relations and politics. Since you understand it you may also understand the power of the hostility rational people have towards nationalism. We saw the costs of nationalism in the two world wars of the 20th century and we’ve tried since then to embrace internationalism in the shape of the UN, EU and free trade and free movement of people.
              Unfortunately atavisms persist and because they do people like you come along and announce them to be part of human nature. They are not. They are part of our social and historical development and were there at a time when we didn’t know any better.

              • Kevin Ingham

                Oh dear- fine sentiments worthy of a Miss World finalist

                We now have more countries than ever before and we we have more semi autonomous countries and regions regions looking to be independent than ever before.

                Even in Europe we have Scotland, Catalonia, the Basque Region, Flanders and a host of other areas looking to be independent sovereign states, based on their own sense of national identity- how does that tie in with your globalist perception?

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  Internationalism doesn’t deny the existence of countries. (The name is a giveaway) It refers to how they deal with each other and acknowledges national self interest. Where did I say anything about globalism?
                  As for human nature nationalism is the one ideology that doesn’t have a theory of human nature beyond the somewhat dubious dogma that the world is naturally divided into nation states.

                  • Kevin Ingham

                    A world without people is not divided into nation states, but people are tribal and birds of a feather invariably stick together (pseudo intellectuals are no different in that regard)

                    People can idealise as much as they like,but reality is what you have to base decisions on, not pie in the sky. Failure to do so and one’s theories and perceptions become as relevant as David Icke’s

      • Evergreen

        well said.

  • Really?

    How unsurprising – leftish politician smears far right party with Nazi libel. Instead of dealing with the very pressing issues of migration and security, it is so much easier to shame voters into not voting for the opposition.

    • Plasma Dawn

      So you are comfortable ignoring the far-right party’s agenda as long as they oppose Muslim immigration to Germany, in particular, and Europe, in general?

      • Really?

        I am all for an accurate and substantive discussion on those topics rather than name-calling which serves no one.

