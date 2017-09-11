Iran seeks deal for long-term Syria garrison – Israel

September 11th, 2017 Middle East 11 comments

Iran seeks deal for long-term Syria garrison – Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

The Israeli intelligence minister said on Monday that President Bashar al-Assad was ready to permit Iran to set up military bases in Syria that would pose a long-term threat to neighbouring Israel.

While formally neutral on the six-year-old Syrian civil war, Israel worries that Assad’s recent gains have given his Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah allies a foothold on its northern front.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lobbied Russia, Assad’s most powerful backer, and the United States to curb the Iranian presence in Syria — as well as hinting that Israel could launch preemptive strikes against its arch-foe there.

In July, Moscow ratified a deal under which Damascus allowed the Russian air base in Syria’s Latakia Province to remain for almost half a century. Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz said Iran could soon gain similar rights.

“In these very days, Assad and Iran are nearing the signing of a long-term agreement that would anchor Iran’s military presence in Syria, resembling the agreement that was signed between Assad and the Russians,” Katz told a security conference hosted by IDC Herzliya, a university near Tel Aviv.

“The significance in terms of the danger and the threat against Israel – and not just against Israel, but also many countries in the region – is of the utmost clarity.”

Katz did not elaborate on the source of his information or give any further details about the purported negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry declined to comment and Syrian officials could not be reached.

Katz said the plan was for an Iranian naval port, bases for Iran’s air and ground forces, and “tens of thousands of Shiite militiamen being brought in from various countries” to fight alongside their Iranian and Hezbollah co-religionists in Syria.

Iran’s presence in Syria, and efforts to bolster Hezbollah in Lebanon, are expected to feature in Netanyahu‘s address to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept 19.

Print Friendly
  • Paranam Kid

    The country with the strongest army & the only nuclear arsenal in the region, protected by the world’s strongest army, is forever claiming it is under existential threat. Yawn.

  • NadavKatz

    The Islamist warlords of Iran are the source of much of lack of peace and stability in both the region and the world. It is very high time the western world stood up to this source of so much evil.

  • Parthenon

    Cyprus should use this development to its advantage. Cyprus is the nearest “friendly” territory for Israel in case of an Iranian attack through Syria. Cyprus can provide the US with a transit base to resupply Israel. Only condition is that the US tells Turkey to end its occupation of N Cyprus. Simple eh?

    • elbmw

      The US already has a “Rapid Deployment Base” near Lefkoniko. Its even called that in the “Navy Seals” film with Charlie Sheen. It is clearly seen in Google Maps (satellite view) with the air-strip orientated East-West.

  • Plasma Dawn

    Big headache for Israel as Iran is creeping forward toward Israel. The last thing they want to do is have a direct confrontation with Iranian forces in Syria.

    • elbmw

      Israel’s support of anti Assad factions in Syria, whilst yielding a short-term victory seems to be have back-fired in the long-term.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Perhaps so. Anyway, it couldn’t have made Syria a more bitter enemy than it already was.

        • elbmw

          Probably not but I say it back-fired due to Iran now likely to get bases next door, which could potentially bring the fight much closer than Israel would feel comfortable with in any potential future conflict.

  • Evergreen

    A heinous expansion plan.

    • elbmw

      I don’t think they are expanding but rather, thinking strategically. The key to Iran has always been Syria. Take out Syria and Assad and you isolate Iran even further. Iran must surely understand this hence why they want bases in Syria. The Iranians probably see it as a deterrent that will make Israel think twice about a preemptive strike on Iran, which is something that Israel has wanted to do for sometime.

      On an aside, it’s interesting that Netanyahu now goes to Moscow instead of Washington when he wants something done. Perhaps its as much to do with the current standing of the US as with Russia being the dominant power in Syria that seemingly holds all the keys now.

      • Paranam Kid

        He goes to Moscow but that does not get him anywhere fast. He would be better off going to Tehran to negotiate, like the US should negotiate with Pyongyang. War is never a solution.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close