North to follow Turkey on winter time

September 11th, 2017 Cyprus 18 comments

The breakaway regime will follow Turkey's lead

Authorities in the north said they will not be changing to winter time unless Turkey decides otherwise, daily Kibris reported on Monday.

Turkish Cypriot ‘minister of finance’ Serdar Denktas said “we must be in the same time zone with Turkey, with which we have all types of relationships and cooperation. If Turkey decides to implement winter time this year, we will sit down and discuss the issue.”

This prompted reaction from the teachers’ association, which said the decision was political and part of a bid to integrate with Turkey and divide the island.

The union’s general secretary Sener Elcil said pupils will have to go to school in the dark again and the Turkish Cypriot community must react to the decision.

In November last year, two pupils and a bus driver died in a road crash in Kythrea on their way to school in Nicosia.

Unions and friends of the students staged mass protests in the wake of the accident, blaming the authorities for the deaths because they had forced them to go to school in the darkness.

The breakaway state decided to stay in summer time last year in line with a decision by Turkey to

stop turning back its clocks this winter to make better use of daylight.

 

  • ScousersAreShemales

    Cyprus is to Turkey what the Falklands is to the Argentinians or Gibraltar to the Spanish. Why shouldn’t Cyprus have Turkish time, after all it belongs to Turkey geologically.

    • hornet

      just because there are backward apes next door does not mean everybody should start jumping up and down at the sight of your sick sultan moron

  • Douglas

    There are currently about 70 countries that participate in Daylight Saving Time Including the whole of Europe,that is apart from North Cyprus which is part of Europe but remains illegally occupied.

    • Achilleas Georgiou

      It’s not “North Cyprus”… its northern Cyprus (geographically) or the illegally occupied areas of the Republic of Cyprus – “North Cyprus” implies it is a separate country – it is not.

  • ΑΙΟΛΟΣ

    What a brilliant article…. really newsworthy…. who gives a flying f..k, what turkey and the pseudo invaders do? CM is a dying paper, trying to survive, by writing nonsensical, irrelevant, articles. They love the feedback from the fanatics on both sides… It’s what keeps them afloat…. Shameful, poor, and simply disgusting, if you want to know my opinion….

  • The Bowler

    Are we going to align ourselves with the mob that tried to ethnically clean us or are we going to align ourselves with the people that saved us and kept us afloat to defy the stranglehold of our “compatriots”?
    The super patriots foam at the mouth in demented anger at any move that shows we do not need them or want them.

    • Roc.

      Then read my rant here down below . if you wish goto your so called savoir you have my blessings

      • The Bowler

        Do you know what you can do with your blessings? My suggestion is unpublishable.

  • JS Gost

    So when it is the mid 18th century in the Republic it will the 13th century in the North. No real change then…..

  • redstorm

    nerdogan says do this, nerdogan says do that, and they kiss his ass,,,,,

  • HighTide

    This is the only sensible decision. Commerce, communication and travel are closely tied to Turkey, making all this easier being in the same time zone.
    Nothing political there.

  • Fred Basset

    Too bad.

  • Parthenon

    Next will be an alcohol ban, women not allowed to drive & Burkhas…..poor Brit expats living in the North, I feel so unsorry for them…LOL.

    • redstorm

      well i don’t feel sorry for them at all, serves them right !

      • HighTide

        What reason would there be to feel sorry? It’s a logical decision more countries should follow. Seasonal time change is a nuisance and does not achieve anything.

        • hornet

          spoken like a true faithful ape

      • peemdubya

        Come on, read the thread before commenting – “I feel so unsorry for them….”. That would be the same as “… i don’t feel sorry for them..” to any educated person, surely???

  • Roc.

    Then I suggest become a province of Turkey and be done with it, and the True Turkish Cypriot thought after 74 his historical culture and future was saved? how wrong could have been to see all this now happening, The Anatolian has only taken 43 years to wipe out the True Turkish Cypriot, even his time zone goes.

