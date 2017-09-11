North to follow Turkey on winter time

Authorities in the north said they will not be changing to winter time unless Turkey decides otherwise, daily Kibris reported on Monday.

Turkish Cypriot ‘minister of finance’ Serdar Denktas said “we must be in the same time zone with Turkey, with which we have all types of relationships and cooperation. If Turkey decides to implement winter time this year, we will sit down and discuss the issue.”

This prompted reaction from the teachers’ association, which said the decision was political and part of a bid to integrate with Turkey and divide the island.

The union’s general secretary Sener Elcil said pupils will have to go to school in the dark again and the Turkish Cypriot community must react to the decision.

In November last year, two pupils and a bus driver died in a road crash in Kythrea on their way to school in Nicosia.

Unions and friends of the students staged mass protests in the wake of the accident, blaming the authorities for the deaths because they had forced them to go to school in the darkness.

The breakaway state decided to stay in summer time last year in line with a decision by Turkey to

stop turning back its clocks this winter to make better use of daylight.