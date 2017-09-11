Polish legal experts say Poland can demand German reparations

Polish legal experts say Poland can demand German reparations

Poland's Foreign Minister Waszczykowski speaks during interview with Reuters in Warsaw

Polish parliamentary legal experts ruled on Monday that Warsaw has the right to demand reparations from Germany for its actions in the country during World War Two, although Poland’s foreign minister indicated that no immediate claim would be made.

The issue of reparations, revived by Poland’s eurosceptic ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) after decades of improving relations with Germany, could escalate tensions between the two European Union governments.

In a non-binding ruling, the experts said a decision by Poland’s communist authorities in the 1950s to relinquish all claims against Germany over damages caused by its invasion and occupation of much of Poland was unconstitutional and invalid.

“(The communist government) was forced into this by the Soviet Union, and Poland was not a sovereign state at the time,” said Arkadiusz Mularczyk, a PiS deputy who had commissioned the study. “Poland has a legal basis to demand reparations.”

The PiS government — deeply distrustful of Germany — has raised calls for wartime compensation in recent weeks but it has yet to officially demand reparations.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski said on Monday that discussions on the issue “may not yield the appropriate result”.

“But they should take place to inform the German side about the enormity of destruction it has caused,” he told public broadcaster TVP1. Waszczykowski added further analysis was needed before any claims were lodged.

Six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed during the war, and the capital Warsaw was razed to the ground in 1944 after a failed uprising in which 200,000 civilians died.

Relations between Germany and Poland had warmed following the 1989 collapse of communism, particularly under the previous centrist government in Warsaw.

But they have sunk to a decade low since the nationalist-leaning PiS won a parliamentary election in 2015. It says Berlin wields too much influence within the EU.

PiS also frequently invokes Poland’s suffering under the German occupation as part of a broader effort it says aims to promote patriotism at home, and to counter accusations that some Poles were also perpetrators of wartime crimes against the Jews.

Under communism, Poles were taught to believe that, with a few exceptions, the nation had conducted itself honourably during a war that killed a fifth of the Polish population.

But a series of books and films have questioned this self-image in recent years, opening a painful debate over collective guilt and reconciliation.

German parliamentary legal experts said last month that Warsaw had no right to demand reparations.

  • Parthenon

    Never understood why Cyprus did not seek Reparations from Turkey for war crimes & the continuing illegal occupation!!!

  • Paranam Kid

    The Poles should go take some lessons from Israel, that “country” has very good experience with shaking down Germany, to put it mildly.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Shaking down Germany? Even if Germany had paid 10 times as much in war reparations they still wouldn’t have been able to make up for the millions of lives destroyed physically, mentally, and economically. You are beneath despicable, to put it mildly.

      Luckily, even the Germans had more sense and compassion than you.

      • Paranam Kid

        True, but money talks, doesn’t it. In fact, it talks so much that only a small portion of what the Germans (government & companies) paid out actually reached those who were entitled to it. The rest disappeared mysteriously, leaving those who need it living in terrible conditions, some of whom have even returned to Germany.

        That is Zionism all over, just like the kidnapping of orphaned Jewish children from their new foster parents after the war, the sabotaging by Zionists of Jewish war victims going to safe haven countries, the refusal to cooperate with the reconstruction of Europe lest the Jewish war victims would get too comfortable there & not want to emigrate to the new nazi-onist state. Or, an even more sickening statement from your hero Ben-Gurion:

        ”If I knew that it was possible to save all the children of Germany by transporting them to England, and only half by transferring them to the Land of Israel, I would choose the latter, for before us lies not only the numbers of these children but the historical reckoning of the people of Israel”

        Your “empathy” with the victims is disgusting; no amount of money will bring the dead back or erase the traumas of the survivors, but the present day Germans are not responsible for what happened, yet you want to keep squeezing that lemon, and if other countries get in on the act, so much the better for those vile Germans.

        Luckily the Germans had sense: yeah, sure, as long as the extortion racket was successfull the Germans had sense.

        • Plasma Dawn

          It says a lot about you when even the descendants of the Nazi criminals and their parents disagree with the likes of you.

          No one put a knife at Germany’s throat to pay the war reparations like the Entente Powers did after WWI. The Germans did it because they felt it was the right thing to do, the least they could do, and because as firsthand witnesses they knew it was true and well-deserved. There was no extortion and whatever the Germans paid it was 100% voluntary and without coercion. In fact, the Bundestag passed the reparations agreement by the overwhelming majority of 239 to 35. Of course, you are so much smarter, more knowledgeable, and superior to the Germans. Had they asked for your opinion then, you would have undoubtedly shown them the light and how wrong and stupid they were. Alas, they didn’t and so they’ll never know or even understand the calamitous misjudgment they made.

          Furthermore, nothing disappeared mysteriously. My parents were persecuted under the Nazis and justly received reparations until the day they died. Nothing went to anyone else, individual or institution.

          • Paranam Kid

            No one put a knife at Germany’s throat to pay the war reparations….
            You cannot seriously say that !! The Germans were themselves prepared to make a gesture, but lo & behold, that was nowhere near sufficient so the screws had to be tightened. The US Congress, having been persuaded by the Jewish lobby, threatened Germany with serious commercial & business exclusion. These are well established facts, only hasbara trolls like you keep denying them.

            Your parents may have lucky to have received their due, but they are certainly not representative of what actually has been disbursed to the large majority of victims, which is why many had to leave Israel.

            An Israel Channel 2 documentary showed that the Claims Conference is supposed to transfer restitution funds to Holocaust survivors but for years has been withholding a sum of $300 million to $900 million, depending on who is asked, due to various bureaucratic reasons. As a consequence of this, despite being one of the wealthiest foundations in the world, many survivors in poor health and living in impoverished conditions will not live to receive their restitution entitlements.
            The documentary also criticized Israeli banks for withholding Holocaust victims’ funds, and also found fault with the JNF, the Israel Museum and various other institutions still holding Holocaust victims’ properties.

            In other words, the victims were screwed, so, for heaven’s sake, stop your hypocrisy with your holier-than-thou comments.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Not true. All the recipients who applied for war reparations from Germany received them directly to their accounts and without any intermediaries.

              As with many other big disbursement funds, there was also bureaucracy, incompetence, and downright fraud, but there was never an official policy to deny reparations to victims or to divert those moneys to other non-related purposes.

              And it melts my heart and makes me weak in the knees to see how much you seem to care for the survivors in poor health and living in impoverished conditions who will not live to receive their restitution entitlements. Anyway, those $300 million to $900 million were never claimed as stolen or diverted, only as withheld due to various bureaucratic reasons and for that shame on them!

              Due to an overwhelming urge to throw up I need to end this thread with you.

              • Paranam Kid

                I understand your urge to throw up, the truth about this issue is sickening & painful, which is why you blatantly deny facts, and, true to you hasbara troll tradition, simply fabricate alternative ones. That is how your nazi-onist “country” also function, with absolutely no respect for the Holocaust survivors, just like those Zios of yesteryear, as I demonstrated above.

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  Hope CM disinfects all your comments before contagions released become endemic

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    He had several nasty comments deleted already in the “Netanyahu’s son under fire over “anti-Semitic” imagery on Facebook” CM article.

          • NICKDAVIS844

            My heart felt deepest sympathies even though we differ on issues and no changes expected. What a nice shock that you are Jewish and lucky I did not bet all (the little) I have on you not being one.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Thank you, Nick.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      You have excelled yourself as a degenerated (‘human’?) being by your unquenchable hate remarks about the Jews. I attempted sum up all the given deaths of Jews in ww2 but the number of zeros after the number tired my finger so stopped when I realized it would make you happy.

      • Plasma Dawn

        One of the few instances where I fully agree with you. He is a despicable semblance of human being meriting only contempt and disgust.

      • Paranam Kid

        What would those poor Jews do without you hypocritical Christian zealots lot?

        BTW, don’t forget to go to church on Sunday & learn a bit more about god’s will of Israel’s rebirth, how god approves of the ethnic cleansing, annihilation, subjugation, and apartheid of millions of Palestinians, and how god does not like Israel to be criticised & the truth be told about the nazi-onist “country”.

        If you learn your lesson well you will undoubtedly secure your place in heaven, or is it paradise, or is it walhalla?

        • Plasma Dawn

          Anyone with even a limited general knowledge would know it is Valhalla, not walhalla.

          NICKDAVIS844’s religion, as much as I may disagree with it, has not been mentioned in his comment, nor does it have anything to do with the contents of his comment or its veracity.

          • Paranam Kid

            Valhalla is an anglicised form, Walhalla exists in other languages, anyone with even a limited general knowledge would know that.. So, since it is NOT an English word there is no obligation to use your preferred form. Furthermore, this issue is completely off topic.

            His religion has not been mentioned here explicitly, but you know damn well from his previous comments that he is a devout holier-than-the-pope christian zealot who can cite passages from the bible like ….. oh well I’ll leave that aside.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Not so. If you write in English you use the English form such as Moscow rather than Москва́/Moskva, Jerusalem rather than Yerushalaim, Spain rather than España, Germany rather than Deutschland, Florence rather than Firenze, and so on and so forth.

              Whatever NICKDAVIS844 is, did, or said in the past is irrelevant right now. A wise decision, let’s leave that aside.

              • Paranam Kid

                Sorry to disappoint you, but Walhalla is an accepted variant in English. Look it up.

                Glad you realise nick’s religion, is what I said it was, but it being his own business except when he uses it in a forum, is best left aside.

                • Plasma Dawn

                  Sorry to disappoint you but Walhalla is the German—not English—form of the Old Norse Valhöll. If you enter “Walhalla” on Oxford Dictionary online you get a “No exact matches found for ‘Walhalla'” message and it corrects it to Valhalla. Merriam-Webster also defines the origin and etymology of Walhalla as German.

                  However, there are many Walhalla localities around the world.

                  • Paranam Kid

                    So I will keep using the W version. But hey, you should happy about that, it will give you something to feel superior to me about since you can’t come up with anything sensible, only denial of facts & fabrication of alternative facts, in the real discussions.

                • NICKDAVIS844

                  My religious beliefs are expressed when human behaviours in the country I pay my taxes in pass laws condoning deviant practices. Had the German population not had servile obedience to Hitler, may be his tyrant values would not have had yesterday’s outcome

