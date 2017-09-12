Greek pleads guilty to smuggling cannabis

A 55-year-old Greek man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to smuggling six kilos of cannabis into Cyprus with the intent to sell.

Epaminondas Gypalis pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

However, Nicolas Georgiou, 26, and Ioannis Demetriades, 28, both from Paphos, who face the same charges, pleaded not guilty.

As a result, the Larnaca criminal court set November 27 as the date of Gypalis’ sentencing and the commencement of the hearings for Georgiou and Demetriades.

The three defendants will remain in custody at the Central Prison until then.

Gypalis arrived on a flight from Athens to Larnaca on the afternoon of June 7 and security found in his luggage 12 packages containing a total 5.8 kilos of cannabis.

The 55-year-old cooperated with police and agreed to deliver the drugs under police surveillance, resulting in the arrest of Georgiou and Demetriades.