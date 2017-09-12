Greek pleads guilty to smuggling cannabis

September 12th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 7 comments

Greek pleads guilty to smuggling cannabis

A 55-year-old Greek man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to smuggling six kilos of cannabis into Cyprus with the intent to sell.

Epaminondas Gypalis pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

However, Nicolas Georgiou, 26, and Ioannis Demetriades, 28, both from Paphos, who face the same charges, pleaded not guilty.

As a result, the Larnaca criminal court set November 27 as the date of Gypalis’ sentencing and the commencement of the hearings for Georgiou and Demetriades.

The three defendants will remain in custody at the Central Prison until then.

Gypalis arrived on a flight from Athens to Larnaca on the afternoon of June 7 and security found in his luggage 12 packages containing a total 5.8 kilos of cannabis.

The 55-year-old cooperated with police and agreed to deliver the drugs under police surveillance, resulting in the arrest of Georgiou and Demetriades.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • almostbroke

    Ah ! A follow up and shock , horror a Greek named as perps !!!!!

  • StoptheBS

    This is probably the tenth CM article to use the same picture. This woman must have many disguises..

    • Adele

      Well spotted I’m used to the guy with the striped shirt.

  • Douglas

    No honour amongst villains .

  • SuzieQ

    The photo looks nothing like a 55 year old man…

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Well, it does say Greek man. From the island of Lesbos, perhaps?

      • Adele

        Brilliant 👁.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close