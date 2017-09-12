President to adopt dog from shelter on Wednesday (updated)

September 12th, 2017 Cyprus 38 comments

President to adopt dog from shelter on Wednesday (updated)

President Anastasiades with Leo

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to receive a new dog from a shelter on Wednesday morning, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to an official announcement, Argos animal sanctuary is to deliver the president’s new dog on Wednesday morning to the Presidential Palace.

The rescue dog is to replace Anastasiades’ pervious pet, a Scottish Terrier called Leo who died last February. According to reports, Leo was accidentally run over by one of Anastasiades’ guards.
Following the loss of Leo, animal lovers had urged Anastasiades to adopt from a shelter to set a good example.

Spokesman of Argos, Nikos Kountouris said that the president’s family had filed to adopt a dog from them in June and that all standard procedures had been followed as with every other person wishing to adopt an animal from the shelter.

What’s important, he said, is that this could encourage others do the same.

“The man in the highest office of the country has chosen to adopt a shelter dog,” Kountouris told the Cyprus Mail. He added that the sanctuary sent several videos of its dogs to Anastasiades to choose from.

Anastasiades posted a video on his Facebook account on Tuesday night with two dogs in a cage with a comment: “I can’t wait to meet you tomorrow my good friend”.

The president also used Facebook to announce the death of Leo. “I lost a friend tonight. A trusted, kind friend. So long Leo…,” the president’s post said

Ανυπομονώ καλέ μου φίλε, να σε γνωρίσω αύριο.

Posted by Νίκος Αναστασιάδης (Nicos Anastasiades) on Tuesday, 12 September 2017

  • hornet

    sounds like the dog is nik’s election campaign manager… certainly cuter if not also more able…

  • EGB

    ‘He added that the sanctuary sent several videos of its dogs to Anastasiades to choose from.’

    This is a clear indication of the level of the man’s commitment to anything, why bother going to meet your future life long companion in person.

    Is this a cheap publicity stunt?

    • Steve Oakley

      Nothing cheap, giving a rescue dog a forever home !!

      • London Girl

        Exactly Steve. Some of the comments on here just make me shake my head. Seems some people really can find something to moan about in just about anything!

  • Kibristan

    He us quite dogged about remaining in the news until the electioneering tails off……..😀

  • David Wilson

    Stupid article dogging shelter. Really?

  • SuzieQ

    He’ ll be kissing babies next….uugh!

    • David Wilson

      Smokes to many fags. Bet he stinks

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    What will you bet that it will be a pedigree and not any old mutt?

    • Steve Oakley

      No it’a not actually , It’s a Dachshund cross.

      • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

        I lost my bet ! As long as the dog has a long and happy life that is all that matters. Hopefully his guards will take a bit more care when driving around the compound!

  • I’m impressed.

    • Adele

      Really Kurtz?

      • Yes, i have 160 dogs in my shelter. It’s great when they leave and find homes.

        • Adele

          Well done Kurtz then you know the problem and how Nick doesn’t give a damn just pretending to be a good guy….

          • I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

  • No_Name12

    “The rescue dog is to replace Anastasiades’ pervious pet, a Scottish Terrier called Leo who died last February. According to reports, Leo was accidentally run over by one of Anastasiades’ guards.”

    You cant make these things up

    • peemdubya

      Does the guard still work for Nik?? Does he still work at all????

    • chitchat

      hmmmm have they done proper home check?

  • Adele

    Stupid Stupid article…. hardly newsworthy.

    • Steve Oakley

      Animals are worthy of any article, to press for for any change here in Cyprus!! They need all the support they can get !!

      • Adele

        I know that Steve I’m involved in animal rescue and have many rescue dogs but I do not have to brag about it ……

        • KoKaKola

          Please do brag sometimes and spread the words about good deeds. You know how badly animals are treated here!

          • Adele

            You have no idea how bad it is here with animal welfare… So please leave me in peace ✌️.

        • David Wilson

          EXACTLY shame on him!

          • Adele

            Thanks David ..hope the president doesn’t keep it locked up in a 2×4 cage like most Cypriots do useless do-gooder.

      • Adele

        So adopting one dog makes him a good guy “think not” if he and his cronies helped at shelters I might give him credit.

    • London Girl

      Aww. Don’t be such a Negative Nellie Adele. Anything that raises awareness of the plight of shelter dogs is fine by me and would have thought you feel the same as you are in rescue.

      • Adele

        The government here do nothing to help shelters LG so the President should concentrate on that instead of collecting air miles.

  • Disenchanted

    More peleection gimmicks.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Can a guy whose capital and assets statement consisted mainly of two cheap flats and two old cars really afford a dog?

    • Terryw45

      Just think of the assets registered under its name!

      • Barry White

        LOL……

        • Adele

          Nick the Pr..k is not approved by CM … I guess they are a fan…..

      • Adele

        Brilliant Terry I’m going to do it myself lol…. What name shall I choose?

        • Barry White

          NPL?

      • peemdubya

        Who did Leo leave his assets to???

        • Eye on Cyprus

          See Panama Papers.

