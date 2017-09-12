President to adopt dog from shelter on Wednesday (updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to receive a new dog from a shelter on Wednesday morning, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to an official announcement, Argos animal sanctuary is to deliver the president’s new dog on Wednesday morning to the Presidential Palace.

The rescue dog is to replace Anastasiades’ pervious pet, a Scottish Terrier called Leo who died last February. According to reports, Leo was accidentally run over by one of Anastasiades’ guards.

Following the loss of Leo, animal lovers had urged Anastasiades to adopt from a shelter to set a good example.

Spokesman of Argos, Nikos Kountouris said that the president’s family had filed to adopt a dog from them in June and that all standard procedures had been followed as with every other person wishing to adopt an animal from the shelter.

What’s important, he said, is that this could encourage others do the same.

“The man in the highest office of the country has chosen to adopt a shelter dog,” Kountouris told the Cyprus Mail. He added that the sanctuary sent several videos of its dogs to Anastasiades to choose from.

Anastasiades posted a video on his Facebook account on Tuesday night with two dogs in a cage with a comment: “I can’t wait to meet you tomorrow my good friend”.

The president also used Facebook to announce the death of Leo. “I lost a friend tonight. A trusted, kind friend. So long Leo…,” the president’s post said