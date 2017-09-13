Aglantzia offers free courses for migrants

Aglantzia municipality is offering free IT and first aid courses for migrants, refugees and third country nationals, it said on Wednesday.

“Lessons will begin on Sunday, September 17, at the Aglantzia highschool as part of an integration programme by local authorities called ‘communities with colour’, the municipality said in a statement.

The aim is to introduce these groups of people basic IT knowledge and first aid that will help them better fit in to society, it added.

First aid courses are primarily aimed at child minders and those that look after the elderly.

The programme is 90 per cent funded by the EU Commission asylum, migration and integration fund and 10 per cent by Cyprus’ government. For more information, contact community service representative Andri Eftihiou at 22 462 233 and 22 462 251