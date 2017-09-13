Fake merchandise seized

September 13th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 30 comments

Fake merchandise seized

Fake designer bags were among the haul

Customs officers seized €8,500 worth of imitation items from two stores in Ayia Napa and Protaras on Wednesday following a search of the premises. In a statement, the customs office said both stores had a total of 1,731 items such as sunglasses, purses, handbags, perfumes, clothing and handbags that were imitations of brands such as Michael Kors, Adidas, Puma, Nike, Polo, Armani, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, CK, Boss, Holister, Gucci Burberry, Chanel and more. All of the itemswere confiscated while the customs office continues investigations.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • CM follower

    No that photo again!!!!

  • No_Name12

    I adore fake merchandise. I never buy it, but the concept itself is amusing for me.

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    Why not sell them a as ‘genuine fakes’ ?
    That way they would not be breaking the law and in any case nobody in their right mind thinks they are real in the first place, given their price,
    Doing that, the vendors could only get done for copyright infringement and the Police don’t get involved in that because it is not a criminal offence.
    The owners of the trademarks simply cant pursue every little back street vendor,
    They concentrate on the manufacturers and the importers.
    This is what the market traders did in the UK years ago.

    • CM follower

      Genuine fakes there is a contradiction in terms if ever there was one!

  • costas

    if the customs police had the know how, they would also cross the border to the pseudo state and do their job properly, these guys always go for the easy arrests

  • Adele

    Fake handbags 👜 Nooo

    • Barry White

      This is a serious slight to all womenkind.

      • Adele

        It is Barry.. it is.

      • SuzieQ

        Barry, we women don’t really take a lot of notice of “slights” as you’re possibly aware. We just say”up yours” under our breath and think of a way to get even!;-))

        • Adele

          I’m not that polite Suzie!!!!

          • Eye on Cyprus

            You tell them that it is nouveau chic faux.

            • Adele

              Oui Monsieur.

              • Eye on Cyprus

                De rien.

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Quelle horreur! Such vulgarity.

    • SuzieQ

      I’ve got a real leather handbag from a plastic cow…it’s lovely.

      • Adele

        Lol x

      • Adele

        I’ve got a leopard skin handbag without the spots…. Hope it’s not fake.

        • Eye on Cyprus

          I’ve got a brand new pair of roller-skates.

          • Adele

            You got a brand new key….

            • Eye on Cyprus

              I think that we should get together
              And try them on to see

              • Adele

                Name that tune Lol.

                • Eye on Cyprus

                  Sorry! Can’t remember the name of that tune. As you get older, only three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two. I have a feeling I might have already said that . . . but probably not.

                  • Adele

                    Don’t worry 👁 I won’t tell anyone I promise 😏.

                    • Eye on Cyprus

                      Won’t tell anyone WHAT?

                    • Adele

                      I forgot 🤔.

                    • Eye on Cyprus

                      Don’t worry Adele. As you get older, only three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two. I have a feeling I might have already said that . . . but probably not.

                    • Adele

                      Did you I can’t remember lol….

                    • Eye on Cyprus

                      Did I WHAT?

                    • Adele

                      WHAT?

                    • Eye on Cyprus

                      Have you forgotten? Never mind. As you get older, only three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two. I have a feeling I might have already said that . . . but probably not.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close