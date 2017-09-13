Fake merchandise seized

Customs officers seized €8,500 worth of imitation items from two stores in Ayia Napa and Protaras on Wednesday following a search of the premises. In a statement, the customs office said both stores had a total of 1,731 items such as sunglasses, purses, handbags, perfumes, clothing and handbags that were imitations of brands such as Michael Kors, Adidas, Puma, Nike, Polo, Armani, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, CK, Boss, Holister, Gucci Burberry, Chanel and more. All of the itemswere confiscated while the customs office continues investigations.