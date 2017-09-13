House hears of desperate need for law updates

September 13th, 2017 Cyprus 9 comments

Law Commissioner Leda Koursoumba said her office is short of staff

Fifty-seven years after Cyprus gained independence from Britain there are still laws referring to the queen instead of a president, MPs heard on Wednesday, as they discussed the need to enable the office of the law commissioner to produce more work.

Chairman of the House institutions committee, Zaharias Zahariou, said a lot had to be done to improve the department, created in 1971 and tasked with translating legislation from English, propose new laws, assist in processing bills, and modernising legislation in general.

There are still laws referring to the Queen of England instead of the President of the Republic, he said.

Law Commissioner Leda Koursoumba told MPs that the office did not perform as well as she wanted, mainly because of staff shortages.

It started with 10 legal experts in 1971 and currently had no permanent legal advisers in its employment.

“There are three on open ended contracts who cannot travel abroad for further training — it is a sector that needs such training – and they are forced to buy services from the private sector,” Zahariou said.

The manner in which the system of buying services operates presents difficulties in completing tasks, and the fact that Koursoumba also acts as child commissioner is another drawback, he added.

“We are talking about specialised jobs, lawyers educated in producing laws, knowledge of international treaties, having adequate background,” the committee chairman said.

He added that expert staff must be hired if the office is to function properly.

“There should have been two commissioners. One for law, the other for the protection of children’s rights.”

Akel MP Aristos Damianou said other countries had law commissions that oversee law and constitutional reviews.

“Not only do we not have such commissions, but even the law commissioner institution is under-performing,” he said.

Koursoumba asked MPs for help in reinforcing her office with the proper personnel to be able fulfil its duties.

“It may be considered a small issue but it is not,” Damianou said. “All the problems we face concerning the modernisation and improvement of laws relate to the ability, or inability, of the law commissioner’s office to carry out its task.”

  • CM follower

    What is the point. Legislation referring to the queen as head of state is likely to be out of date and little enforced.

  • Barry White

    Mmmmm…. ‘there are still laws referring to the queen instead of a president…..’

    With my vast legal training (not), this sounds like a Search All: the Queen, Replace with: The President.

    Should be able to update all existing legislation after returning from lunch at 1:30 until packing up to go home at 2:29. Job done.

    • peemdubya

      LOL!!!!

  • Didier Ouzaid

    “We are talking about specialized jobs, lawyers educated in producing laws, knowledge of international treaties, having adequate background,” the committee chairman said.“

    With the plethora of law graduates that work in sub-par, under-worked jobs in the public service, cant they seamlessly transfer a few there??

    “Akel MP Aristos Damianou said other countries had law commissions that oversee law and constitutional reviews.“

    Yeah, maybe those ‘other countries’ dont have bloated, ultra rigid and under-performing public sectors. Has he thought about that, instead of the usual more more more?

  • BearFace

    The various departments, commissions and other bodies confuse me. Where can I discover the full ‘corporate structure’?

    Where does one find the parliamentary draughtspersons – those non-partisan experts who express the will of their political masters of the day in a legally-correct form that recognises pre-existing laws (perhaps repealing or amending them as necessary), the body of case law, EU legislation and, of course, the Constitution? The Bills they produce should be fit to be introduced for serious debate and passage into law if passing all hurdles.

    I realise that individual members introduce ill-considered and legally incompetent/incorrect scribblings that their peers may pass but which, after the event, are rejected by proper scrutiny as unconstitutional. I’m not talking about them.

    There does, however, seem to be a major problem in that a perfectly proper and correct Bill can be sabotaged by “law-makers” introducing badly-worded, self-serving amendments which undercut the intent of the Bill (and may even render the whole thing unconstitutional). There seems little protection from the works of those idiots unless it involves direct non-compliance with EU Regulations and Directives (and that takes ages to resolve).

    So much in Cyprus is broken but when considering how any one thing can be fixed one encounters dependencies which always seem to lead back (quite often via the regulation of the legal profession) to the fundamental structures and practices of government and of the House as we now see them in practice.

    • Mist

      There has never been anyone to say “do it this way”. No one wants to be accountable and risk their job. It can not change.

  • It would be far more useful to translate signs in Government offices to include English and Turkish, rather than to translate laws from English to Greek. If restaurants can have menus in Greek, English, Russian, why is it that the government feels that the languages of its 60,000 non-Greek expats and most of its tourists are not worthy of consideration? Tourists are contributing 11% of GDP and Chinese have saved the construction sector. But as usual, the Greek Cypriots think they are the centre of the Universe.

    • peemdubya

      Manage to read it, just don’t know what it says…………

  • Cydee

    Ridiculous waste of public money to be outsourcing; use it to train our own people.

