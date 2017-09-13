Israel endorses independent Kurdish state

September 13th, 2017 Middle East 27 comments

Israel endorses independent Kurdish state

A man looks at a printed banner of Kurdistan region referendum in Erbil

Israel supports the establishment of a Kurdish state, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, as Kurds in Iraq gear up for a referendum on independence that lawmakers in Baghdad oppose.

Israel has maintained discreet military, intelligence and business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s, viewing the minority ethnic group — whose indigenous population is split between Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Iran — as a buffer against shared Arab adversaries.

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani said he would press ahead with the Sept 25 referendum despite a vote by Iraq’s parliament rejecting it.

“(Israel) supports the legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to achieve their own state,” Netanyahu said, in remarks sent to foreign correspondents by his office.

Western powers are concerned a plebiscite in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region – including the oil-rich city of Kirkuk – could divert attention from the war against Islamic State militants.

Netanyahu said Israel does however consider the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) a terrorist group, taking the same position as Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

An Israeli general told a conference in Washington last week that he personally did not regard the PKK, whose militants have been fighting Turkey for more than three decades, as a terrorist group.

Netanyahu, who is due to address the UN General Assembly on Sept. 19, voiced support for “the Kurds’ aspirations for independence” in a speech in 2014, saying they deserve “political independence”.

His latest remarks appeared to be a more direct endorsement of the creation of a Kurdish state.

But they will cut little ice in Baghdad, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel and has strong ties with Israel’s arch-foe Iran.

Iraq’s neighbours — Turkey, Iran and Syria — oppose the referendum, fearing it could fan separatism among their own ethnic Kurdish populations.

Kurds have sought an independent state since at least the end of World War One, when colonial powers divided up the Middle East after the collapse of the multi-ethnic Ottoman Empire.

  • NadavKatz

    We, Jews, in and out of the liberal–democratic and sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people, the State of Israel, stand by our conviction and promote it: The Kurdish people is entitled to exercise that which is a universally accepted right of all peoples, that is the right of national self-determination and independence. I hope the rest of the Muslim world that surround Kurdistan will finally accept, internalize and abide by this right of the Kurdish people.

  • Really?

    When will Turkey recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization?

    • Paranam Kid

      Terrorist organisation? Like your state terrorist organisation called Israel?

      • Really?

        Don’t make me laugh…

        • Paranam Kid

          The fact, in this case, is no laughing matter, except for the likes of you for whom Palestinians are just Untermenschen, vermin, good to be subjugated & destroyed.

          • Really?

            Don’t put words in my mouth either, Hamashole.

            • Paranam Kid

              Not putting words in your mouth, just stating your mentality.

              • Really?

                Stating lies, as usual.

                • Paranam Kid

                  The pure truth, as borne out by Israeli law.

          • Plasma Dawn

            In the absence of even a shred of evidence that any Israeli or Jew has ever referred to Palestinians as Untermenschen, vermin, good to be subjugated & destroyed, you are first creating an alternative reality where this has supposedly happened and then you repeat it ad nauseam on every opportunity you have, whether relevant or not, in order to mendaciously create a false basis and a reason to attack Israelis and/or Jews. The cold, unforgiving reality is that the only one referring to Palestinians as Untermenschen, vermin, good to be subjugated & destroyed is you. And yes, you have done this with me too numerous times.

            • Paranam Kid

              Apartheid is the equivalent of treating them like Untermenschen. And to win the numbers game, your “country” needs to get rid of that “vermin” (yes, my terms in this context since they most accurately reflect the zionists’ Nazi-like mentality), what with ethnic cleansing & Gaza-type slaughter not being enough. So outright destruction is called for. “Social engineering” it is called euphemistically.

              And I will keep repeating it, with my apologies herewith if it causes you nausea, but that is small beer compared to the Palestinians’ price to pay: subjugation & their life.

              • Plasma Dawn

                I seriously doubt your sanity. Anyone else would have understood and accepted years ago my unequivocal statement that Israel was not my country. Not you, the obsessive purveyor of alternative facts and the blatant liar who shamelessly puts words in other people’s mouths. You know better that me what I am, what I think, and what I want to say.

                It is not possible to debate a torrent of broad allegations, half-truths, and outright lies generously thrown into the four winds. Nevertheless, all those names used are yours and yours alone and they reflect only your own distorted perception of reality.

                • Paranam Kid

                  True, Israel is not your country, like it is not for Haim Saban, or Sheldon Adelson, or other zionist zealots like that. By stating that the “country” is not yours you deviously try to give the impression of being an unbiased observer, with the impressive credentials to criticise zionist zealots like Katz by taking issue with his use of his designation “land of Israel”, or “land of the Jewish people”, all the while blatantly denying that anything is wrong with Israel beyond the settlers you dislike.

                  Your game is truly impressive, chapeau !!

                  • Plasma Dawn

                    I am not responsible for what other people do or say, definitely not for the Sheldon Adelson imbecile. As for what impressions I may give, it is a free country, drawn your own fantastic conclusions — like you have already decided that I was a hasbara agent. I am not responsible for what you think either. In fact, I would be mortified to be the one responsible for what you think or say.

                    Speaking of games, you are a compulsive-obsessive game player. You will always have the last word, no matter what, and pathetically self-declare yourself a winner and the other a loser, displaying nothing but an infantile and puerile attitude towards a civilized, grown-up, and fact-based discourse.

                    Your moronic statements, such as referring to Israel as a “country”, do nothing but expose you as a “commenter” who is severely detach from reality and who infuses his own alternative reality with wishful thinking and figments of his hateful imagination. “Country” my foot!

                    • Paranam Kid

                      The discourse with you and your fellow hasbara trolls here is anything BUT civilised and grown-up, and certainly NOT fact-based.

                      Any facts that the world presents about your “country” is denied, and those who present the facts are viciously attacked both verbally and physically, both by zionists & zionist sympathisers. The government of Israel & NikI Haley are are so typical of that, but are by no means the only ones. They are obsessed with Israel getting delegitimised because they know it lacks legitimacy, hence the viciousness of their attacks

                      And it is the same on this forum with 1 difference in that physical attacks are not possible. You & your fellow hasbara trolls Katz & Really, together with your newly acquired sympathiser Nick, are the local examples

                      No facts-based discourse is possible with you guys, it never has been & it never will be. Your “country” will be forced into submission both by the cancerous rot from within & pressure from outside.

                      Meanwhile, a country that lacks legitimacy is NOT a country, it is a “country”.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Answer the question, he asked first.

        • Paranam Kid

          I was not aware you have new responsibilities: moderator cum spokesperson. You’re moving up in the CM world, congratulaitons.

          • Plasma Dawn

            I m asking not as a moderator but as someone who is keen to hear the answer. I would have asked the same question.

  • Paranam Kid

    Israel will do anything to create chaos & balkanise the ME in order to maintain its military superiority, and of course to exploit opportunities to capture more territory in line with the Zionist objectives, starting with Herzl’s vision of what should constitute Israel, and followed on by the Yinon Plan.

    The Yinon Plan operates on two essential premises. To survive, Israel must 1) become an imperial regional power, and 2) must effect the division of the whole area into small states by the dissolution of all existing Arab states. Small here will depend on the ethnic or sectarian composition of each state. Consequently, the Zionist hope is that sectarian-based states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimation, esp. since the “country” still lacks legitimacy with its sitting on Stolen Palestinian Territory (SPT), and an institutionalised apartheid system in Israel & the SPT that is enshrined in law.

    Specifically about Syria & Iraq:
    “The dissolution of Syria and Iraq into ethnically or religiously unique areas such as in Lebanon is Israel’s primary target on the Eastern front. Iraq, rich in oil on the one hand and internally torn on the other is guaranteed as a candidate for Israel’s targets. Its dissolution is even more important for us than that of Syria. Iraq is stronger than Syria. In the short run, it is Iraqi power which constitutes the greatest threat to Israel.”

    With a little help from a powerful friend, things are shaping up nicely.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Israel is not a “country”, unlike you being a “commenter” who is confusing reality with wishful-thinking “facts”.

      Yinon Plan was an article published in 1982 by an individual, Oded Yinon,a Jerusalem Post journalist. You and other conspiracy theorists have gladly embraced it as the alleged official policy and long-term geopolitical goal of Israel without one shred of evidence to support it. When and where has Israel declared its adherence to the Yinon Plan or even contemplating it?

  • Really?

    Bravo Israel. Long live a free Kurdistan.

  • Veritas

    When will he endorse a Palestinian State?
    PKK has used the same methods like PLO and Hamas, so how come Mr Netanyahu consider one group not a terrorist group while others are?

    • Really?

      Read the article again. Netanyahu called PKK a terrorist organization.

      • Veritas

        Thanks for the correction. It’s now removed.
        I only keep the first, obvious question.

        • Really?

          Netanyahu sees a Palestinian state under current circumstances as a direct security threat to Israel. I doubt he will endorse the establishment of one any time soon.

          • Veritas

            The same reason Turkey is using against Kurdish independence.
            Netanyahu and Erdogan are the same type of oppressors.

            • Really?

              Not at all the same conflicts. Turkey makes no claims on territory in Kurdish Syria or Kurdish Iraq. And one can support Kurdish independence without advocating the break up of Turkey. Palestinians though make claims on Israel and vice versa.

