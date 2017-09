Paphos police arrested two people in connection to €225 worth of stolen electrical goods from a supermarket on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the two broke into a safe box in Peyia stealing two items of electrical equipment during non working hours. They then fleed away using a getaway car.

Peyia police found the vehicle’s number plates looking at CCTV footage and located the car – which was stolen – in Chloraka. The two were consequently arrested and detained.