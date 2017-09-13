Turkish Cypriot activist finds herself somewhere in between

September 13th, 2017 Life & Style, Profile 42 comments

Turkish Cypriot activist finds herself somewhere in between

THEO PANAYIDES meets a Turkish Cypriot actress and activist who drifted into both roles but is determined to do something to better the country

We meet in the buffer zone, at the Home for Cooperation Café, facing the handsome sandstone of the Ledra Palace whose pre-UN grandeur is now just a fading memory in the minds of the over-50s. People saunter by occasionally, heading to one or the other checkpoint, often in small groups, chatting loudly and toting bags of shopping. Near the end of our conversation the muezzin starts up on the Turkish side, calling out his stock incantations and threatening to drown out Oya’s voice.

This is a significant space for Oya Akin, for three reasons. The first is that she’s worked extensively with the Home for Cooperation and indeed is a Board member of the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research, which runs the Home. The second is that this is where she met her husband 12 years ago – or rather, this is where he first saw her (she didn’t notice; she was rather flustered at the time), crossing from north to south and talking in English on the phone to a taxi driver who was supposed to drive her to the set of Panicos Chrysanthou’s film Akamas. The third, more generally, is that the notion of a buffer zone describes her conceptually – because she too is somewhere in between, taking part in bicommunal projects (over 100 in the past few years) and “causing people to get together that would not get together if I wasn’t in the middle,” as she puts it.

It helps that she’s one of the few Turkish Cypriot actors who’s fluent in English (though not Greek, at least not yet), the result of being born in East London – though her parents weren’t exactly immigrants, having gone to the UK to study; they ended up staying for 25 years (her dad’s an accountant, her mother a teacher), yet they “always gave us the feeling that, at one point, we would be coming back”. The family always spoke Turkish at home, and – even before moving back permanently in 1985, when Oya was 10 – would always spend every holiday here, three times a year. The result was that she never lost contact with Cyprus – but also never quite settled in England, sparking a rootlessness that’s afflicted her all her life: “In London not being British enough, here not being Cypriot enough, living in Istanbul for seven years not feeling Turkish enough. There’s always this kind of not-being-enough-ness that’s prevalent, when I look back”.

In her teens, this not-quite-there feeling led her to act out, becoming a rebel and the black sheep of the family: “I was always having boyfriends, getting into trouble, skipping school, getting caught”. Actually she’s always had a headstrong quality, going from terrible twos to troublesome teens – and she’s also, it seems, an extreme personality, even going so far as to call herself “kind of bipolar”. She feels things very strongly, whether it’s triumphs or slights.

Some of this may be down to younger-sibling syndrome. Oya is the youngest of three (her dad, with an accountant’s efficiency, scheduled a kid every five years, she jokes), and the youngest child is always a bit more concerned about being loved, beset with subconscious angst that she may be surplus to requirements. In her teens – and despite the rebelliousness – her only real goal was “to please my dad,” she recalls wryly, and she still has a bit of that anxious sensitivity. “I don’t know if you’re aware of the United Cyprus Now initiative,” she begins tentatively. “I’m very active with that, since the beginning, and now the whole group is getting a lot of – hate speech?” (Oya tends to twist her voice into a question when making a painful or delicate point.) “And I’m so devastated by the whole thing. I’ve always had a problem with people not liking me, or not understanding me, and I always feel the need to clear things up and kind of explain myself.”

Unite Cyprus Now isn’t the only thing in her life – she’s an actress; she’s a Drama teacher at the English School of Kyrenia in Bellapais; she translates poetry, including that of her husband; she does workshops and “devised performances”; she’s a wife and mother – but it’s one of the most important, albeit also the most recent. UCN was only launched a few months ago, when yet another round of talks on the Cyprus problem failed to bear fruit and journalist Esra Aygin posted on Facebook that “the people of Cyprus are out on the streets protesting yet another collapse” – a sarcastic post, since that was conspicuously what people were not doing. A growing number in both communities took up Aygin’s challenge and the group became quite influential, or at least visible – but it seems a shame that it didn’t start earlier, I point out, instead of being launched so near the end of the process. Though of course I don’t know if it’s the end, I add hastily. But it feels like the end.

“It does feel like the end,” agrees Oya soberly.

What’s the mood on the Turkish Cypriot side at the moment?

Well, she hedges, she can only speak for herself – but certainly frustration, despondency, hopelessness. She knows the feeling well, having also felt it in 2004: “I suffered depression after the referendum”.

For how long? Days, weeks?

“For a couple of years?” she replies, twisting her voice into a question again.

Oya tries to sound positive: she’s still clinging to hope, she insists – “but I think the realisation is that [a solution] is not going to happen soon, and we have to work more towards understanding each other, and building trust… But I also have a sense of urgency that, if it doesn’t happen now, it won’t happen,” she admits. “Because everything that is being done meanwhile is more towards – partition”. There’s talk of Islamic nations being urged to recognise the TRNC, “Turkey is talking completely different now”. And of course “everything in the south has always been in line with partition,” she adds bitterly, voicing a view that may come as a shock to some Greek Cypriots. “Be it the education system, which has not changed. Be it [far-right party] Elam, which is –”

But Elam is tiny, I object.

“Tiny, but still. Two per cent is how many people? It’s not that tiny. Or, for example, I’ve stopped driving in the south,” she goes on, “which is very strange for me, because I’ve always – since the checkpoints opened – I always drove”. Recently, however, she’s grown wary. “It kind of gives me an uneasy feeling now? Especially if I have my children with me.” She’s personally witnessed the aftermath of two attacks on Turkish Cypriot cars, once at a poetry event at Famagusta Gate and again this year in Troodos, where four Turkish Cypriot families (not her own) came out of the hotel where they’d been staying to find their tyres had been slashed. Oya knows of at least 20 incidents which have been reported to police – and the worst part, she adds, is that no-one’s been arrested, let alone punished. “They might be one-offs. I’m not generalising,” she concludes, trying to be fair. “But, if it happens, I don’t want it happening to me.”

“But, of course – am I hopeful? Yes,” she goes on, as if aware that she’s letting down the side slightly. “Am I as hopeful as I was? No. Will I continue working for this? Yes. I mean, I’ve been doing bicommunal projects since the borders opened.”

Actually, they don’t even have to be bicommunal (she’s done workshops at Kofinou refugee camp, for instance), as long as they have some “social content”. Oya needs to feel that change is being effected – which is why she no longer works with theatre groups in the north, as a conscious protest. “To entertain? And that’s it?” she wails, fed up with the silly escapist comedies she was being asked to do. Acting, like activism, is something she drifted into (her college degree was in Psychology), getting into theatre while working as a training supervisor for Cyprus Turkish Airlines in the early 00s (ironically, she began acting to cure the crippling stage fright that wouldn’t let her do the public presentations required in staff training!); having started, however, she wants to use her talents for a good cause. “I just can’t sit home and not do something, not be part of it.”

It all sounds terribly serious – yet in fact that’s just Oya Akin’s personality, an out-there, headlong effusiveness which manifests itself in fun things too, not just worthy causes. She does work hard, in fact she works so hard that she ended up contracting pneumonia through overwork three years ago, and nearly died – but then she also likes to go out dancing, in fact she dances so hard that she once fell over and broke her arm dancing. (Was she dancing on a table? [wild laughter] “No, I have platforms!”) She likes a drink or two. She likes photography. She likes road trips, hanging out with friends and meeting new people. She writes short stories and children’s plays, though she doesn’t always finish what she started. “There’s a saying in Turkish, maymun istahli. That would describe me a lot. The direct translation is, I have the appetite of a monkey!… I get very obsessed. I get hooked on something, and I really take it as far as it can go.”

Like what?

“Well, I started aikido. I started learning Greek three times. I started crocheting, I made crochet hats for more than 100 people – 123, to be exact – in just two months. I was finishing crochet hats six a day, I made hats for everyone I know! But then I just binge, and I stop, and I never go back to it.”

The major exception is her activism, which has only grown stronger with the years – especially since becoming a mother in 2007 (she has two kids, a girl and a boy). What’s she like as a mum? “I’m lovely as a mum!” she replies, laughing. Would her children agree with that assessment? “Yes they would. I like my children as people, I think they’ve made me a better person”. Children generate a responsibility, and not just the obvious responsibility to feed and clothe them; they also inadvertently push you to do the right thing, just because you feel them watching. Oya’s husband is the poet Gurgenc Korkmazel (who usually writes as ‘Gur Genc’), a very successful poet but not the most extrovert person; “He’s not out there protesting in the streets,” she admits, “and sometimes I’m like: ‘Our children need to see us doing this. They need to see that we’ve tried, that we’re doing something for this country’. I cannot just be sitting at home, expecting someone to save us all.”

Maybe this, in the end, is the crux of the matter when it comes to Oya Akin – her compulsion to act, not just for herself (though she somehow manages to remain idealistic, and locked herself in the toilet crying bitterly after the collapse at Crans-Montana, having genuinely believed a solution might happen) but in order to ‘do something for this country’, the small community where she’s always been slightly unusual, first as a Londoner, now as a bicommunal activist and progressive parent. “We want [the kids] to be very aware of what’s going on,” she explains. Oya’s children have tagged along to Unite Cyprus Now demos, banging their drums and blowing their whistles, and prepared “little ‘Love is Love’ posters” when they joined her for Gay Pride – but meanwhile the mood in the north is changing, friends now ask “What’s the point?” when they hear she’s still involved with UCN, and (above all) Islamisation is proceeding apace.

“I mean, Turkish Cypriots have never been religious, we really haven’t been,” exclaims Oya with a kind of bewilderment. Her parents never fasted or prayed; Bayram was always a social occasion. “I’ve never been to the mosque, my family has never been to the mosque – nobody I know has been to the mosque, actually!”. Yet women with their heads covered are now a common sight on the streets of Lefkosa, and a (rather scary) recent statistic shows that more mosques are now being built than secular schools. “It’s very strange,” she muses sadly, then echoes a widespread fear in the community: “If only the Greek Cypriots knew that they’ll be neighbouring Turkey, not Turkish Cypriots, in a short while…”

Will her kids stay in Cyprus? “I don’t want them to stay!” she replies at once. So then why does she stay herself? Oya pauses, as if trying to tease out the complexity of it all – the fact that she wasn’t born here being, paradoxically, a major part of why she feels so connected. “I’ve made myself feel Cypriot,” she explains earnestly. She wasn’t brainwashed into it, nor did she take it for granted. This island – and its endless division – is her choice.

And there’s something else as well. “Every time something goes wrong, I tell my husband: ‘We need to get out of this place’,” she admits. “But he says: ‘We have trees’.”

‘Trees?’ I repeat, confused.

“We have trees. For the first time in my life, I’m living in a house where we’ve planted trees.” Oya Akin sighs, looking around at the buffer zone – a symbol of her lifelong wobbly in-between-ness which perhaps, just perhaps, may have found a steadying force after all these years. “We have trees. I have roots now.”

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    Oya, Cyprus problem is a psychological issue and can not be solved so long as the South insists on “educating” (brainwashing) their young at School and Church to hate everything Turkish. Do not waste your time thinking you will achieve something. TCs have had many incidents in South which always goes unpunished. This tells us that we simply do not count as equal human beings in Cyprus in the hands of GCs.

  • antonis/ac

    The north has been absorbed into Turkey and Erdogan and his Islamo-fascist thugs, who rule in Ankara, want to do the same to the south. This is why they insist upon a lose confederation, maintaining troops, and having guarantor and intervention rights. The neo-Ottoman regime in Turkey is not interested in an independent united Cypriot state, but in turning the island into a Turkish protectorate and eventually another Turkish province. Turkey’s imperialist and expansionist aims constitute the essence of the Cyprus conflict and they are the reasons why the island today is divided.

    • HighTide

      Nobody insists on a loose federation anymore. That has been buried in Crans Montana. Two independent states are the future. Your tears are coming too late.

      • antonis/ac

        I am glad that we agree that in Crans Montana Turkey wasn’t negotiating a bizonal bicommunal federation as many were led to believe, but a lose confederation. A lose confederation is still Islamo-fascist Turkey’s objective. Check it out with your masters in Ankara.

        • HighTide

          A bi-zonal, bi-communal federation is a rather loose arrangement that failed nevertheless. The decision of TRNC’s future lies with the vote of her citizens. No check up required. Stop mourning.

      • hornet

        dream on moron – a monkey enclave for ever

      • costas

        the living standards of TC’s will always remain low, as to will the embargoes

        • HighTide

          That’s what you think from your London home. Take a flight, if you can afford it, and visit the TRNC. It will be a real eye opener for you.

          • costas

            I personally refuse to put a cent in the tills of the Turkish Cypriot cash till, I also encourage others on this website to avoid, only on ethical and moral grounds

            • HighTide

              That will make a real dent here. LOL.
              50% of European countries have half the GDP per capita than Turkish Cypriots, many far less. Now have your sour grapes.

              • costas

                the pseudo state of North Cyprus is never changing mountain of dust

                • Evergreen

                  Just wait a bit more.😆

            • Evergreen

              You personally continue refusing anything to TCs. EU funds are there for them. How on earth you presume that EU will provide loans only to half of island😂😂

    • Jari Korhonen

      Have you ever considered that every time your narrow minded president said no to the most reasonable demands of the north, he said yes to the turkification to continue and grow stronger?

      • SOKRATIS

        It is clear that Turkey does not want to contribute to “solving” the problem. And this is the biggest fallacy committed by those who consider Turkey well intentioned to solve the Cyprus “problem” under the rule of the A.K.P Party and of Erdogan, and given Turkey’s current and favorable general and regional distribution of power. In fact, Turkey’s position on Cyprus was clearly stated many years ago by Ahmet Davutoglu.[2] The following excerpts from his book are more than explicit:
        “It is not possible for a country that neglects Cyprus to have a decisive saying in the global and regional politics. It cannot be active in world politics, because this small island occupies a position which can directly affect the strategic links between Asia and Africa, Europe and Africa, and Europe and Asia. And it cannot be active in regional politics, because Cyprus has its eastern edge resembling an arrow that points to the Middle East, and its western edge establishing the cornerstone of the strategic balance among the eastern Mediterranean, the Balkans and North Africa”. (Davutoğlu 2008, 176)
        “(…) Even if there was not one Muslim Turk there, Turkey had to maintain a Cyprus problem. No country can stay indifferent towards such an island, located in the heart of its very own vital space.” (Davutoğlu 2008, 179)
        “Turkey needs to see the strategic advantage which it obtained… in the 1970s, not as the component of a Cyprus defense policy, directed towards maintaining the status quo, but as one of the diplomatic main supports of an aggressive maritime strategy”. (Davutoğlu 2008, 180)
        Consequent to these views, Turkey not only continues the illegal occupation, but it also increases problems for Cyprus. Most characteristic is the aggressive stance over the issue of energy resources discovered in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (E.E.Z) and the prospect of their exploitation. Since 2010, in the very beginning, Turkey stated that it has rights to the resources, warned the countries of the region that supporting the moves of the Republic of Cyprus will have consequences in the Cyprus negotiations (Hurriyet Daily News, Jan. 5, 2011), and attempted to stop Cyprus and the various international companies to proceed with exploration (Hurriyet Daily News, Aug. 5, 2011). Then it moved on to an illegal agreement of delimiting the continental shelf with the self-proclaimed “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”, so as to carry out research into the area between itself and the northern coast of Cyprus (Hurriyet Daily News, Sept. 21, 2011). It has repeatedly sent research and military vessels in the Cypriot E.E.Z, whenever and wherever surveys were being held out, in order to, according to Erdoğan’s statement, protect the Turkish interests, thus causing tension in the region and reaction on the part of Israel, the U.S.A., and the E.U. This is food for thought.

        • Jari Korhonen

          Well, maybe you should have sent a copy of these documents to Mr. Nico and adviced him to accept the reasonable demands or proposals made by Acinki. It was the zero troops, zero quarantees uncompromising slogan that caused the negotiations to fail, giving Turkey a new authorization to act alone.

          • SOKRATIS

            Turkey is a thug country that always acts thuggish to all its neighbors. Akinci is simply a puppet of Turkey, the puppeteer. of its illegally occupied territory of the Republic of Cyprus. The puppet simply says and does what the puppeteer wants him to say and do, period. This is food for thought.

          • antonis/ac

            Only a fool and an insane individual would think that it is reasonable to allow the Turks to be guarantors and maintain troops on the island after what they did in Cyprus in 1974 and what they are currently doing in Turkey, murdering, raping, torturing and imprisoning their own people. Not to mention that the Turks are now slaughtering and displacing the Kurds and the Yazidis( dropping bombs on innocent civilians, women and children); and murder and mistreat the Christian and the Jews in Turkey.

            • Evergreen

              Agreed wholeheartedly with your FIRST sentence that only a fool and insane individual would think to allow Turkey to be the guarentor . That individual was Archbishop Makarios who as your leader accepted Turkey as one of THREE “sincere”guarentors . Now this constitutional reality can not be changed even if you keep on writing bitter comments for all your life.

      • antonis/ac

        And who said that allowing the Turks to be guarantors, have intervention rights and troops on the island is reasonable?

  • Evergreen

    An impressive and a dedicated activist.

  • Phytos Perdios

    Sta(n)li(o)n,
    You are disgusting and just the type of person who should not call yourself a human being. Was it you who slashed those tyres, because, you sound so sympathetic to the hooligans who did it!!?? Yes, your chosen name reminds me of a certain ‘Stalin’. He remained infamous in History and so will you and your like. I am one of your Countrymen and it makes me sick to have people, of my origin, walking about and uttering absolute venom against, no less a Cypriot, like he and I.

  • Martin Standage

    Can the police still REALLY not find the culprits who damaged those cars, especially in a place like the Forest Park Hotel car park in Platres?strange…

    • HighTide

      Fact is that not a single identical case happened in the North to a car with a southern number plate. They are all welcome and treated with friendliness and respect.

      • Martin Standage

        I can confirm that from our many visits to the north and even before 2003!

      • Roc.

        Lets forget your maneuvering( single identical case) and talk about what actual proof you have of your claim ” not a single case in the North” I’m really upset that CM can allow people to stake claim as facts with no proof. I challenge you to show me us proof of your claim.

  • Les

    You cannot but help admire people like Oya

    • Evergreen

      Indeed!!!

  • Stanlio

    This article made me laugh. Here we have someone who makes a living teaching at the ‘English school in Bellapais, Kyrenia’, i.e. in places that were barbarically ethnically cleansed of their Greek population, their properties – like the one, presumably, where she teaches – stolen and used for illegal activities, like the ones she engages in. This was done all over towns and villages in occupied Cyprus: ethnic cleansing, theft, rape, massacre.

    And, then, this woman is horrified that cars, bearing the number plates of the regime built on this ethnic cleansing, have, on extremely rare occasions, had their tyres slashed in the free areas of the island. Very, very funny. As was her comment that the Turks on the island are not religious. Why, then, during the invasion, were Orthodox priests and their families targeted for particular violence and abuse by TC militias and why have churches and monasteries in the occupied areas been utterly devastated by TCs?

    • Roc.

      What makes me sick is your one sided clap trap you churn out, everything you wrote I can substitute with the word TURKISH, and addtionally to that I can add the demolistion of Churches, religious relics destroyed and looted, and lets not forget the grave robbing that Turks carried out, all this after 74. so next time think before writing, this woman has my respect more then you would ever have.

    • The True Cypriot

      Go and play a banjo.

      • HighTide

        Without strings.

    • Martin Standage

      You need a holiday, preferably with some yoga and mindfullness sessions..

      • Frustrated

        Oya Akin is at least making an effort. The likes of Stanlio and those of his ilk never will and are the reason why there’ll never be resolution here.

        • Phytos Perdios

          Don’t tell them they are the reason, ‘…there will never be a resolution here’. They might believe it. There WILL be a resolution, and they will be left out as outcasts.

          • HighTide

            You harbour illusions. The resolution was prepared in 1974 and reconfirmed in Crans Montana. If you wish to be part of outcasts, be my guest.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      Shame on you Stanlio. Don’t saddle the poor girl with results she had nothing do with. Her being shocked by tyre slashings proves how innocent she is of experiencing such vandalism.. May the future for her in her homeland prove helpful for uniting the Cypriots again.

    • HighTide

      The satisfying part of your diatribe lies in the knowledge of you having to endure your anger all by yourself, obtaining a few ulcers in the process. Don’t be surprised that no empathy will come your way.

    • Jari Korhonen

      There have been dozens and dozens of attacks against cars with North Cyprus license plates, driver and/or passengers being TC´s, TC taxi drivers but also Brits and other Europeans who have rent or bought a car from the TRNC. All of the incidents have been reported to Greek police – with no results. So it´s not about just slashing one´s tyres.
      As for the religion then … some of the post -74 Turks are probably ´true muslims ´ but the original TC´s are not. I know a lot of them, from all walks of life, and none on them have hardly ever been to the mosque.
      What happened in 1974 is obviously a result of what happened before. The blame game involves all parties.

    • Neroli

      What a disgusting comment – as usual.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Go back to your cave and stay there. Cyprus is in no need of racists like you. It is people like you who are the main reason Cyprus will never unite.

  • AnalogMind

    Oya is lovable.

