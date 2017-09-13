From rescue dog to palace pooch, Freed arrives at new home

September 13th, 2017 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 35 comments

From rescue dog to palace pooch, Freed arrives at new home

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday welcomed his new dog, Freed, at the presidential palace in Nicosia, and at the same time urged the public to follow his example and adopt animals from shelters.

Freed, a six-month cross breed male dog, was delivered to the palace on Wednesday morning by Argos animal sanctuary.

The rescue dog replaced Anastasiades’ previous pet, a Scottish Terrier called Leo who died last February. According to reports, Leo was accidentally run over by one of Anastasiades’ guards. Following the loss of Leo, animal lovers had urged Anastasiades to adopt from a shelter to set a good example.

The president presented Freed in a photo on his Facebook account. “Welcome to your new home Freed,” the post said.

He also urged members of the public to adopt shelter animals.

“Shelters are full of little souls that need to receive but also give love and I urge all families to adopt a stray animal,” he said.

He added that after a grieving period since the loss of Leo, he decided to adopt Freed.

“I truly love animals,” Anastasiades said. Freed, he said, is very agreeable.

“I am especially happy because I am being given the opportunity to have a friend again, one of man’s best friends,” Anastasiades said.

On whether Freed would vote for him in the upcoming elections, Anastasiades said that he doesn’t care what he votes. “He is still a minor anyway,” he said.

He said that people should know that animals are faithful to humans and the best companions for children, and referred to his father’s trusted horse.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • CM follower

    A cheap publicity stand. In any other country with a serious and independent mass media he would be laughed at and would never get away with it. I can just see what a field day the British press and comedians would have if Mrs May stood on the steps of Downing Street holding a stray dog……after her body guard accidentally run her ” much loved dog”.

    That may be a thought! if the body guard was so absent minded or worse accident prone so as to fail to spot a dog and instead run it over I would seriously be worried about my own safety. What else may this guy fail to spot when faced with a trained and determined potential assassin?

    ADJAMI!!!!!

  • Kibristan

    Oh dear. In the main picture he seems to be trying to strangle it.😳

  • Douglas

    The President is leading by example and encouraging members of the public to adopt a dog from the various shelters,hard to knock him on that positive initiative 🙂

  • London Girl

    Haha, lots of angry people on here. Who knew the president adopting a dog would trigger such an uproar. For those who are so outraged about this, seriously, what is your problem? Do you just hate him and therefore everything he does. Do you prefer he doesn’t adopt a shelter dog. And whilst I am very happy to hear about your day Adele, what has that got to do with this article. You choose to help out at a shelter, why so angry at the president about it. I understand your frustration at the lack of help from the government, I truly do, but people are fighting to get this changed – although to be honest I think they would have a lot more success if all the rescues banded together instead of being at each other’s throats, but that’s for another day.

    So what if he did it for political points. Who cares. At the end of the day, this sweet little puppy will be spending tonight in a home and not in a pound. Surely that is all that matters.

    But if you people want to rant and rave and find negatives in a sweet story, please go ahead.

    • Adele

      I care about all dogs and the precious president should do more than adopt one rescue dog perhaps if he educated his people us volunteers wouldn’t be so stressed 😩.

      • London Girl

        But is this not a form of education? He’s setting an example.

        Anyway, clearly we are not going to agree here but as one volunteer to another, thank you for all you do for the dogs 🙂

        • Adele

          And thank you as well carry on with the good work.

  • Adele

    BREAKING NEWS!!!! … Today I cleaned up fifty dumped dogs shite up, washed up eighty dog bowls, cleaned fifty kennels…. And helped with an adoption, So up yours Nick!!!! Ohh 😲 nearly forgot about my own rescue dogs.

    • Douglas

      Your nails must be in a mess 🙂

      • Adele

        Manicure, Pedicure, soak in the bath… I did exaggerate a wee bit😉.

        • Douglas

          I had this mental image of a bedraggled maiden in dog poop covered Welles 🙂

  • cypbychoice

    Nice to see , but wish he would look after his own people as well as he does the dog.
    Unless you are the” elite” you get jack shit

    • Adele

      He cares nothing about his own people … unless the brown envelope is fat.

  • Fred Yusuf

    Lets hope he is able to keep this one from being run over by the guards.

  • Vegchef

    “Shelters are full of little souls”. Has he told the Greek Orthodox Church which preaches that animals have no souls so it’s ok to be cruel to them.

    • Adele

      No chance.

  • Terryw45

    “I am especially happy because I am being given the opportunity to have a friend again” and yes, I will listen to advice.

    • Barry White

      It tough being Billy No Mates on the International Circuit. The dog might fill in.

    • cypbychoice

      Dream on mc. duff , he listens and cares for no one

  • David Wilson

    Token pet and a very cheap publicity shot. Bet he never walks or feeds it or gives a toss about the poor dog that he will never bond with. He is sinking to new depths in his pathetic posturing here

    • London Girl

      Wow! You really don’t like him do you. How is adopting a rescue dog ‘sinking to new depths’? And of course this is going to make the news and so it should. Maybe, just maybe, someone who is thinking of buying will think again and adopt from a shelter after seeing this.

      There are plenty of things that you can criticise the President for, but surely this is not one of them.

      It’s good to have a First Dog again and I am sure he will be loved.

      • David Wilson

        I take in rescue dogs myself and I am saying he is not doing this for any other reason but a political stunt. He wont have any time for the dog and who will be looking after it? – not him but one of his minions. Bragging about giving to charity is a pastime of crude celebrity culture and does not help the cause of the poor dogs. Just check in a years time if the token dog is still around. I would rather it went to a loving home who would have the time to give it the love and care it needs. Just hope the shelter did their proper checks here especially after his last dog was run over at his home!

        • Sandie

          It would have been a more meaningful gesture had he donated a substantial sum from his own private funds to the animal charities and during the last years as President introduced and implemented better laws against the cruelty to animals.

          • David Wilson

            I fully agree -just wish some people could see it for what it really is here!

          • London Girl

            Agree re the better laws Sandie, but don’t agree that a donation is more meaningful. Anyone can put their hands in their pockets but to take on an animal for life is something else altogether.

            • SuzieQ

              My neighbour took on a rescue dog– this poor creature has been chained up outside with a two metre rope since the day he arrived! I reported it, but the “man” is related to the mukhtar and on the village committee, so what do you suggest happens next?

              • London Girl

                That’s awful – why did he bother taking the dog? Report it to the vet services. They have to go together with the police to check out the conditions the dog is being kept in. Didn’t the rescue organisation do a home check before handing the dog over and then follow up? They should and if not then they are in the wrong as well.

          • Barry White

            The Prez is skint !!!!

            • cypbychoice

              You are joking, all he has reaped from being (pres,(in name ) but done bugger all for Cypriots, he,s loaded

              • Adele

                He was joking.

        • London Girl

          Well unless you have some sort of evidence that he doesn’t love dogs and is only doing this for a political stunt, we will have to agree to disagree David. Whether one of his minions looks after the dog, and I assume you mean feeding and walking him, is not something for you to get so upset about. I too feed and walk our dogs in our household, does this mean my husband doesn’t love them? I am sure the President will enjoy spending some quiet time with his new buddy. And yes, what happened to poor Leo was awful but I am sure lessons have been learnt.

          Just be happy a puppy with no future now has a loving home.

          • David Wilson

            Im happy if the dog is happy! My worry is that like my rescue dachsund dog who has a habit of running under parked cars and has zero road sense, this mutt will be much more vulnerable to being ran over than his last breed… If my dog gets ran over then its MY fault alone! Responsibility is not something this man has ever done in his political life……….

      • cypbychoice

        Publicity stunt full stop

    • Adele

      YES!!!! someone who agree with me.

    • cypbychoice

      I thought the last village idiot we had governing us was bad , but this one has moved the bar even more

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close