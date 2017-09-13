From rescue dog to palace pooch, Freed arrives at new home

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday welcomed his new dog, Freed, at the presidential palace in Nicosia, and at the same time urged the public to follow his example and adopt animals from shelters.

Freed, a six-month cross breed male dog, was delivered to the palace on Wednesday morning by Argos animal sanctuary.

The rescue dog replaced Anastasiades’ previous pet, a Scottish Terrier called Leo who died last February. According to reports, Leo was accidentally run over by one of Anastasiades’ guards. Following the loss of Leo, animal lovers had urged Anastasiades to adopt from a shelter to set a good example.

The president presented Freed in a photo on his Facebook account. “Welcome to your new home Freed,” the post said.

He also urged members of the public to adopt shelter animals.

“Shelters are full of little souls that need to receive but also give love and I urge all families to adopt a stray animal,” he said.

He added that after a grieving period since the loss of Leo, he decided to adopt Freed.

“I truly love animals,” Anastasiades said. Freed, he said, is very agreeable.

“I am especially happy because I am being given the opportunity to have a friend again, one of man’s best friends,” Anastasiades said.

On whether Freed would vote for him in the upcoming elections, Anastasiades said that he doesn’t care what he votes. “He is still a minor anyway,” he said.

He said that people should know that animals are faithful to humans and the best companions for children, and referred to his father’s trusted horse.