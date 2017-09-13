Saying goodbye to Espen Barth Eide 

September 13th, 2017 Guest Columnist, Letters, Opinion 35 comments

Saying goodbye to Espen Barth Eide 

Espen Barth Eide (left) at Buyuk Han

By Kyriacos Djambazis

YOU CAME, Espen Eide, to Buyuk Han and found us on our Saturday meetings. We welcomed you with open arms and you became one of us. We neither called ourselves Greek Cypriots nor Turkish Cypriots but simply Cypriots who loved our common motherland and, of course, we did not have the slightest hesitation to share with you the dream of a reunited Cyprus.

We accepted you as a brother because you suffered along with us over  the division of our country and  the pain of having to return after our meetings to the north or south.

We could see that you were struggling so that our leaders could get rid of the stereotypes that had been nurtured for decades and which became the norm in the Cypriot mind. You were saddened that you witnessed our leaders strive for the justification of the past, to coin clichés to fight their opponents instead of setting their minds on a plan for the future of the people of the Cyprus state.

We felt that you were anxious not to waste time as you leapt over many tall hurdles to try and take our leaders to the desired destination. However, it escaped your attention that our president was throwing stones over his shoulders –as Deucalion did in Greek mythology- to increase the number of his supporters who were eulogised by the Archbishop so that the he can safeguard their votes in the coming presidential elections.

You came near us, among people from all walks of life and among groups that desired rapprochement and renewal of their faith in the task that you set your heart on achieving. Some poured scorn on you for this attitude of yours but you kept assuring us on a daily basis that the Cypriots desire, and will fight for the reunification of their country. With your policy tactics you proved that you neither favoured the absorption of north Cyprus by Turkey nor the continuation of the status quo, nor the voting for commemorating the enosis movement as all these are in open discord with the intended solution

You stayed aloof from nationalistic fervour and red lines that are drawn by the local leadership with the political myopia that characterises their mentality.

You were not a ‘lobbyist’ or ‘an employee of the Turkish foreign ministry’ but an articulate politician that wanted to stick to the responsibilities that you undertook to Cyprus and to the international community. You disregarded the siren sounds from both sides about the glory of their ancestry and the fact that some were calling for your head on a daily basis.

I do not know what was said against you in that final dinner at Crans-Montana but I know what was said in public by Lilliputian politicians who suffer from the syndrome of imperial megalomania. It is certainly not flattering that they speak before they think.

Your departure from Cyprus will leave us in the hands of inept politicians who manage to alienate our country from the UN whose principles and resolutions we expect to be implemented.

In that sense, Cyprus  is now deprived of a significant potential supporter of a solution. We have lost the last man that could save Cyprus. We understand when you said the citizens should take into their own hands the future of their country. We have told you many times in our meetings that our society (Greek and Turkish Cypriot) has not been educated to assume such initiatives.

For years we thought we had great statesmen that would lead us to the Promised Land. Unfortunately, they divided our country and separated the sheep from the goats and today we have ‘Northerners and Southerners’. Instead of drawing experiences from the example of the US, we are, 43 years later still in a state of “ceasefire” and we cannot erase the vision of defeating the enemy and an ‘emperor’ who governs for half a century on the basis of ‘emergency legislation’.

May I wish you my friend all the best and every success for your creative vision.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Douglas

    Kofi Annan failed,Eide failed,I wonder who is next to fail ?

    • HighTide

      Nobody. End of the road.

      • Douglas

        Hey they cannot give up or CM will have nothing to report anymore 🙂

    • peemdubya

      Hey, why not give Tony Bliar something to do??????

      • Douglas

        He should be in prison for war crimes.

  • NICKDAVIS844

    All praises for Mr Eidi the scape goat commissioned to restore peace when the basic fact that the island was invaded and divided against international laws and purposely left by the world to fester until the Turkish long term plans cemented the conditions for justice not to prevail. It was not Eise that failed but his employer, whose resolutions were not implemented as per condition of entry to the UN by their membership. The world failed Cyprus and Eidi should have realized within months that an injustice was preplanned and his mission was impossible.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      Yes his mission was made impossible by South demanding the impossible from the North.

      • Roc.

        His mission was impossible because of Turkeys demands,The North had no say as we saw at the peace talks with Akinci being gagged, The south will not acept or bow down to unaccepable demands from Turkey just for the sake of it

        • NICKDAVIS844

          You hit the nail on the head.

      • NICKDAVIS844

        Yes it’s impossible to demand from Turkey the return of anything she invaded and colonized. People like you who condone the expansionist policies of their countries are just as immoral. If her mission was truly philanthropic why has she taken more land than the T/C’s had in order to cater for her outnumbering settlers? Why is it impossible to return that land back to their rightful owners? Do you consider it illogical for the G/C’s to refuse to have Turkeys undisciplined troops to stay in Cyprus after they locked girls in warehouses for their sexual pleasures and made them all pregnat? Don’t go on about them keeping the peace because only you force yourself to believe the lie.
        No Greek Cypriot would dare mix it with Turkey even if she was thousands of miles away and no troops in Cyprus..

        • HighTide

          One more racist rant. But don’t worry, you will never get the chance to mix with Turkish Cypriots, other than as tourist. Don’t forget your ID when crossing the border.

          • NICKDAVIS844

            You don’t need an ID because those pseudo officials at the crossings know you have bee sent by Erdogan to instill hate and division.

            • HighTide

              Don’t worry about me. Just have your own ID handy when crossing into the TRNC.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              We are not the ones who constantly brainwash our children with hatred, If you are a GC or you were born and/or raised in the South you know too well that the education system and the Church in the South does a good job in instilling hatred in every person in the South.

          • peemdubya

            He said “.. mix it with Turkey..”, nothing to do with mixing with TCs – read and comprehend before you type.

        • Naci Rizaoglu

          Can you tell me when is Israel going to stop invading and occupying Palestinian land and when is undisciplined Israeli army going to stop shooting a rock throwing Palestinian children. GCs can keep on demanding what they want. They will never get it and time will come and the Cyprus problem will also become part of a history. The end result!!! TCs and Turkey 1 GCs and Greece 0. Will Israel ever return the land it is constantly stealing from the Palestinians back???

    • HighTide

      It’s always the ‘world’ that should come to the rescue. There is no ‘world’ that is interested in tiny irrelevant islands. To believe otherwise, it utterly naive. There are only geopolitical interests of individual countries that act accordingly. Cyprus is not high on their list.

  • Evergreen

    Beautiful!

  • Frustrated

    It has been said that Eide “failed”. No. He did not. To a lesser or greater extent, the Cypriot political establishment “failed”. Yet again.

    This ‘establishment’ have never had a clear vision to solve anything because they’ve allowed themselves to be prisoners of their own nationalistic rhetoric and personal political agendas. And it’s never going to change. EVER. Regrettably, everyone must now accept that the game is over and what a game it has been: duplicitous to the end.

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • Veritas

    Well said!
    A rare statement of sanity and truth regarding the failed negotiations to solve the Cyprob.

  • Victor Lazlo

    He is a paid diplomat and negotiator. The bottom line is he failed.

    • clergham

      You can lead an ass to water.

      But you can’t force him to drink

      • NICKDAVIS844

        Not after the G/C’s saw Turkey urinating in it.

      • peemdubya

        You can’t talk about Prez Nik like that!!……….lol!!

    • HighTide

      You don’t seem to understand the role of a facilitator provided by the UN. Success can only come through the negotiating parties and it is entirely they who failed.

      • Victor Lazlo

        Which part of the role did I fail to grasp? I agree they all failed, but if he was not there to help broker a deal what was he there for?

        • Cat Cloudwatching

          The role of such facilitators is to do what they can to help, not to force people against their will. Same as a marriage counsellor. If the parties want to divorce, they will. Judging people for something they have no power over is a bit harsh…

          • NICKDAVIS844

            It was his employers job to sort out Turkey and all else would fall into their civilized place. If Turkey does not accept to abide by UN resolutions why did she become a member and why does the UN leave the door open for her to attend meetings instead of kicking her out ?

            • HighTide

              It’s not the job of the UN to “sort out Turkey”, whatever that is supposed to mean. Non enforceable resolutions, affecting dozens of countries, come by the hundreds and are for the most part ignored, ask your friends in Israel.
              If the two owners of the island cannot come to terms themselves, your continued visits to the wailing wall will be totally in vain.

            • Naci Rizaoglu

              Who is going to sort out Israel?? Does Israel abide by any of the UN resolutions?? Yet Cyprus wants to be best friends with Israel. There is only one word that describes you and the GCs. HYPOCRITES.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      How can someone fail if the mediator has not given a change to mediate because one side presents rigid, inflexible and impossible conditions on the other side. Funny how every UN Special Envoy in Cyprus acting as a mediator has “failed” Show me one who was successful?

    • Frustrated

      Eide was NOT a “negotiator”, paid or otherwise. Period.

  • Pullaard

    What a charming article and a fitting memorial to a genuine diplomat and lost opportunities. Thank you Mr. Espen Barth Eide, and to those Cypriots who are the real Cypriots, for putting The Island above personal ambition and greed. Our political nobodies should hang their heads in shame.

    • peemdubya

      No, they should just hang.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close