Our View: Many on low income more deserving of state help than refugees

September 13th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 16 comments

Our View: Many on low income more deserving of state help than refugees

Skevi Koukouma

The House refugees committee on Tuesday discussed what its chairwoman, Akel deputy Skevi Koukouma, described as an “injustice against the refugee world.” She was referring to the government’s change of criteria for housing assistance to refugees, citing the decision of the administrative court and a report by the Ombudswoman.

The court decided that applications submitted before the change of the criteria should have been processed according to the old criteria and that the time taken to examine them far exceeded the reasonable time envisaged by the law. The government appealed against the administrative court’s decision while in the case of the ombudswoman’s report it asked for the advice of the Attorney General, said the Akel deputy, disapprovingly.

“They (the government) are doing everything in their power in order not to accept the injustice they had caused to the refugee world,” said Koukouma, before giving the following advice: “If we desire rule of law, then we must not hide behind legalistic pettiness.” She called on the interior minister to respect the decision of the court and asked that all applications, which showed similar problems and were unfairly rejected or received a reduced amount of money, were remedied.

There is a much bigger issue here that none of our deputies seem capable of seeing. Forty-three years after the Turkish invasion we cannot still be talking about housing programmes for refugees and claiming they suffered an injustice. All the refugees that needed state assistance for housing received it 40 and 30 years ago; many were given houses in refugee estates, others were given state land to build on and others cash assistance to build their own house. The housing programmes for refugees should have ended 20 years ago.

The problem is that our wise politicians made refugee status a hereditary right and there are now twice as many refugees as there were in 1974, all eligible for housing assistance. They have created a sense of entitlement that cannot end. Now, the children of the 1974 refugees are applying to government housing schemes and, in a few years, their grandchildren will be doing the same.

Are people with refugee IDs the only citizens of Cyprus eligible for housing assistance from the state? This is the question our politicians should be asking instead of talking about the injustices suffered by people that were not even born in 1974 and should never have been classed as refugees. If the state wants to provide housing assistance, applicants should be means-tested because there are many people on low incomes more deserving of help than people with refugee IDs. If the government is to have a housing policy it should not be exclusively for the benefit of so-called refugees.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • divadi bear

    When the question of housing and benefits came up in the CM many years ago, I also the status of children and grand-children of refugees proclaiming that it was completely utter nonsense ! Now it seems to have “come to a head” and about time too.
    Why are we still giving priority to them. 1974 happened 43 years ago. If in that time the “refugees”, many of whom are long dead, and their offsprings still have not become self sufficient by now, there is something seriously wrong with them !
    I have friends, a couple with two under-age children. My friends have been unemployed for two years now owing to the father having had a serious back injury caused by the work he did. The government benefit they receive is a pittance ! They have sold their home and business in an attempt to bring their children up to prevent them being “stamped as low-life-people”.
    I hope that the “refugees” read this and feel shame when they jump into their flashy cars and drive to the beach !!!!

    • Frustrated

      I assure you that I, and by far the majority of refugees, don’t possess a “flashy car” and therefore don’t “jump into it and drive to the beach”!!!!!! (However, I DO get your general drift).

      • jobanana

        “Shacolas and his Limni Resorts and Golf Courses Plc was among those
        named by the outspoken mayor as being in possession of Turkish Cypriot
        land without being eligible.” I’m pretty Shacolas has a nice car, but perhaps you are right in that he doesn’t drive to the beach. Most likely he has a chauffeur!

        • Frustrated

          Alright, then. I surrender. ALL of us refugees have chauffeurs and they drive us to the beach.

        • HighTide

          Last time I saw him, he was driving a Şahin station wagon with Turkish number plates.

    • HighTide

      There must surely be some cases like that, but to put 200.000 affected citizens into the same category is anything but fair. The same applies to benefit abuses in the North. Black sheep everywhere!

    • Mist

      Shame is not in the genetics of some.

    • GeorgeS

      Divadi, if my parents lost 5000sqm of land 43 years ago, chances are I would have inherited a fraction of that to build my property. That’s why the law is as it is. We both agree that the unemployed couple are been grossly mistreated

  • Frustrated

    This whole business of refugee status has been a blight on the island and has been perpetuated on the high altar of the universal practice of the political establishment to engage in populism.

    My parents and I were refugees from Famagusta and the buck should have stopped there. As was my right because I have dual nationality, I returned to Britain and rebuilt my life. My parents remained and received a grant of CY£3,250 to enable them to build a house under licence on TC land for which they were extremely grateful. Contrary to the belief of some, Neither they nor other refugees received, or continue to receive, a monthly allowance or any other payments and never expected to.

    My children, who were born and live in Britain, by hereditary right could receive refugee status and quite clearly this is a total nonsense. If this ‘right’ continues ad infinitum, in time the whole of the island’s population will be classed as ‘refugees’ and this looks increasingly likely what with the politicos seemingly having no intention of ever solving the national issue with their respective ‘intransigence’. But that’s another matter.

    As for refugee status, that remains until and unless there’s a settlement. Having said that, we take no pride in it and don’t wear it like a badge of honour.

    • Evergreen

      Well said.

    • divadi bear

      Frustrated, it was not my intention to belittle you nor other real refugees. suggesting the “Flash car ect..” I omitted to add “….MANY so called refugees…..” I was so distraught this morning because my friends whom I mentioned in my comment were told by their landlady, who flew in from Australia, that they must vacate the house which she rented to them as she intends to sell it !!!
      Please accept my apologies for my error..

      • Frustrated

        I knew exactly what you meant and no offence was taken. After all, I did write that “I got your general drift”!

  • jobanana

    There are no longer any “Cypriot” refugees in Cyprus. If these people could not re-build their lives after over 40 years then only they are to blame for their shortcomings. Many in fact made a wealth of money after the invasion, but continue to take advantage of the hand outs by the government. There should be no distinction between refugees and non refugees for government hand outs, but in reality the government should not be involved in re-distributing income to begin with.

    • hornet

      a very simplistic approach,

  • John Henry

    Money for nothing, chicks for free…

    • Frustrated

      My wife happens to be the cousin of Mark Knopfler. So how’s that for a piece of useless information?!!!!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close