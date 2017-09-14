Defence ministry plans armament spending spree

September 14th, 2017 Cyprus 12 comments

The Israeli-made Tavor Χ95 assault rifle is to gradually replace the ageing G3 assault rifle

The National Guard is in the process of upgrading its weapons systems, according to reports.

Daily Politis writes that the military has signed an agreement to procure small arms.

The Israeli-made Tavor Χ95 assault rifle is to gradually replace the ageing G3 assault rifle. In addition, the National Guard will be acquiring new grenade launchers as well as the Accuracy sniper rifle, which has an effective range of three kilometres.

Additionally, the paper said, the military aims to enhance its arsenal of heavy weapons through the purchase of battle tanks and field artillery.

The National Guard was said to be conducting an overall assessment of its armaments. Officers have for years been calling for upgrades, which were put on ice due a combination of the financial squeeze but also talks to reunify the island.

Defence officials could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Presumably the tanks to be procured would replace the around 50 AMX-30 battle tanks that were decommissioned two years ago and set to be sold as scrap metal.

The tanks in question were already old when they were acquired from Greece in 1996.

The National Guard still possesses another 50 AMX-30B2s – a newer version of the tank – delivered from France in 1988.

In addition, it possesses 82 T-80 Russian-made tanks. The first batch was delivered in 1997, at a reported cost $174 million; a second batch of 41 T-80s was delivered in 2011, costing some $115 million.

This week Defence Minister Christophoros Fokaides was in Israel attending the launch ceremony for an offshore patrol vessel (OPV), which is being built there for Cyprus.

Within the year two more tenders are expected to be completed regarding the purchase of another two OPVs and two speedboats.

In August of this year, a Treasury document was leaked to the press showing that from 1984 to 2016 the state collected some €8 billion in special defence contribution from taxpayers.

Of the €8 billion, only €4.5 billion ended up in the defence fund, the rest going to paying the salaries of civil servants as well as funding social benefits.

Last year, the government reportedly collected €306 million from the special defence contribution, but of this only €46 million went to expenditures on armaments.

 

  • No_Name12

    We have no functioning hospitals but we can spend money to buy weapons we will never use for a war that was lost 40 years ago.

  • Paralimni

    The Israeli-made Tavor Χ95 assault rifle is exactly that an assault rifle for close quarter fighting not effective from a distance so if your not close to your foe you will miss from 50 meters and further.
    The Accuracy sniper rifle I think they mean the Accuracy International Sniper rifle is a very good one probably one of the best in the world made in the UK but it’s a sniper rifle good to take out one or two people before you have to pack up and run as your position will be found out where you are.

  • Mist

    Spend the money repaying Russia.

  • almostbroke

    So the Dept of Defence ‘brown envelope ‘ section are in ‘overdrive ‘ with the taxpayer ‘poneying up ‘ with a ‘special tax ‘ to grease the palms of the ‘few ‘ as always . Nothing like perpetuating the old ‘enemy at the gate ‘ to generate a ‘nice little earner ‘ for the ‘inside trackers ‘

  • Whazzzzzzup

    So let me get my head round this…my special defence contribution every month is supplementing frappes and Mercs for dandy civil serpants?

    • GSP

      That pretty well sums up the above article.

  • David Wilson

    Why bother wasting more cash on a load of “new” outdated weapons when the UN does the job free of charge?

    • No_Name12

      The Republic pays a small part of the UNFICYP budget, which in relation to its own finances, is significant. Just wanted to point this out.

  • JS Gost

    So more G3’s on the street soon. Reassuring.

  • GSP

    So almost half of the 8 billion for the defence fund was pilfered to pay bloated civil service salaries.
    Last year only 15% went on defence.
    Are there any government plans to rename this deduction on my bank statements?

    • David Grimmett

      Yes, so if it is classed as tax for the defence fund, isn’t it fraud then that it was used for other purposes?

      • Douglas

        I guess the same can be said for annual car tax, supposed to be spent on filling pot holes 🙂

