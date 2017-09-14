Finance minister: period of ‘real’ economic growth

Cyprus has entered a period of real sustainable economic growth, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Thursday in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, stressing that despite the creation of fiscal space, fiscal discipline should continue.

After completing an economic adjustment programme funded by the EU and the IMF, Cyprus recorded two consecutive years of economic growth, with the finance ministry projecting GDP growth by 2020.

“I would like to stress that the strong growth we have today is not due to any false boost either by debt-driven expenditure or irrational credit expansion, which were the characteristics of the years before the crisis,” Georgiades said.

He stressed economic growth will become sustainable only if efforts to reform the economy continue.

Referring to the 2018 state budget, passed by the Cabinet on Wednesday, Georgiades said the fact it is balanced shows the improvement both in the economic situation as well as in public finances.

“There is improvement, there is fiscal space, but I would like to make it clear that under no circumstances will we return to a loose fiscal management,” he said, when asked if the period of less strict public expenditure control is over.

“The policies of deficits may suit only temporarily, and would allow a finance minister or a government to satisfy more easily requests and needs but this would be an irresponsible practice because in this way the bill would be pushed further, to the citizens and the taxpayer,” he added.

Asked if development spending provided for in the 2018 budget would have a positive impact on the economy, Georgiades said what’s important is to have expenditure that would be sustainable but also create prospects for the economy.

Georgiades fended off criticism that growth is based on temporary factors, noting that the two ingredients of the past which led to the protracted crisis are missing from the current growth cycle, debt-driven expenditure and irrational credit expansion.

“I believe that growth today is real, essentially driven by all productive sectors of the economy, the private sector which I consider the driver of growth, the horse that pulls the wagon of growth,” he said, vowing that the state will continue to support the private sector with tax breaks and public investments in infrastructure projects.

Replying to a question, Georgiades said current growth would become sustainable provided that reforms continue.

“The effort and the aim of consolidating the competitive advantage of an economy and its productive capacity is up to constant reform effort, modernisation which must not have an expiration date,” he said.

Asked whether Cyprus could generate more primary surplus and reduce its public debt through repaying domestic bonds, Georgiades recalled that Cyprus generated one of the highest surpluses in the euro area in the last two years, noting that he believes the maintaining a higher primary surplus “would not be productive and efficient for the economy.”

Replying to a question on whether the government will reduce taxation imposed during the financial crisis, Georgiades said the government intends to do so if fiscal discipline and financial conditions allow.

He recalled that the government did not raise any additional taxes but on the contrary it abolished the temporary contribution by salary earners in the public and the private sector introduced in 2011, it abolished the immovable property tax and introduced tax breaks to specific economic sectors.

“The will is there, a gradual capacity for tax reductions can be created provided we remain focused on prudent fiscal management. The government’s approach is towards this direction,” he said.

In expectation of a rating action by Standard and Poor’s, the minister was asked whether Cyprus bonds will exit the “junk” classification. Although this is up to the rating agencies, he said he believes that “the facts justify an upgrade.”

S&P’s was the first rating agency to downgrade Cyprus’ bonds to junk in January 2012, followed by Moody’s and Fitch. Cypriot long-term bonds are one notch below the investment-grade category in S&P’s rating scale. The rating is scheduled for September 15.

“Actually, the markets are ahead of the rating agencies because they have confidence in the Cypriot economy, which is in a position to borrow with lower yields than before (the crisis)” he added, noting that “we are interested in obtaining the next step but also in further upgrades.”

Cyprus will achieve this, he went on to say, “if we remain steadfast on this policy that has restored the economy with very satisfactory growth rates, that allows us to gain lost ground, the policy of fiscal consolidation but also the significant effort concerning the banking sector.”

  • Theo Dorotheou

    i think all you cy bashing idiots should leave the conclusions about the cy economy to people who know what they are talking about: imf etc.

    “impressive” is the word that the imf used.

  • Bystander

    Umm.. did they stop borrowing? Really?

  • costaskarseras

    When the economics minister states that there is ‘real’ economic growth he means, as all neoliberals, that the profit is for a small section of the society. Wages are regarded as expenses and affect profitability and have to be kept down or even reduced. Only the other day, when entering the pre-election period he warned that the minimum wage is too high. However, the same minister, who demands pay cuts unashamedly continues to support very generously the private sector with tax breaks and wants to load this burden on the working people The tourist industry gains from generous subsidies and is profitable but the dedicated working people serving this industry are not adequately rewarded.

    • Bystander

      Come home, Costa, save island’s economy and working class from neoliberals!

  • CitiZenKaNe

    It will be sustainable, when a politician, teacher, etc. in Cyprus no longer earns 5-7x more than the “slaves” left to fork the bill of their salaries and pensions. It will be sustainable when the education system will do a 180 degree turn and turn into something efficient, and no the horrid educational system we have now, with the results being thousands of young men and women coming out of school being barely able to spell, with poor English and other language skills and even poorer in other subjects.

    It will be sustainable when the Cyprus’ economy adopts newer tech, revamps itself to become a modern economy, not one based on hotels, souvlas, and nothing much else. Selling visas and expecting to be supported by rich foreigners is a recipe for an impending disaster. So no, Mr. Georgiades, there is nothing much “real” about this purported growth, until it will be reflected in ALL the pockets, including those of hard-working foreigners that have always been and still are treated as 2nd (or 3rd) rate citizens.

    • Theo Dorotheou

      erm… you do know that tourism has never surpassed 15% of our gdp in the last 15 years… tourism drove the economy in the 80s… its worth knowing the numbers…. you forget the troika originally said we should give up a modern economy and turn back to farming and tourism. thank god people like haris stuck their middle finger at that.

  • Alex

    “The will is there, a gradual capacity for tax reductions can be created provided we remain focused on prudent fiscal management. The government’s approach is towards this direction,”

    OR a quicker way would be to reduce the size of government (headcount and sell our assets), lower personal taxation across the board and get out of our faces.

    But he will not go there, because whilst he has done well, he is still a politician…….

  • Disenchanted

    Haris is at least acknowledging that the growth ‘miracles’ of the past were because of credit growth and overborrowing that wasn’t sustainable. This time it’s different. But to the extent that the growth reflects the selling of EU passports – which according to Bloomberg has fetched four billion euros in two years – it is not sustainable. If anything, it’s as bad, if not worse, as growth based on over borrowing. It creates a bubble at the top end of the property market, which reflects the value of passports than the real value of the properties sold. It also has negative consequence on the rest of the property market and the environment. It doesn’t help the thousands of overindebted households and firms sell their existing properties to repay their NPLs. In short, such growth benefits the few at the expense of the many.

    • Pc

      Exactly. A lot of the investment is actually consumptive (a house for a permit) and one-off. We still don’t see enough companies wanting to set up shop in Cyprus because Cyprus is a good place to do business and that will invest for the long term.

      • Disenchanted

        Citizenship programmes need to focus on entrepreneurship and greenfield investment that generate R&D and know how spillovers that are ultimately a healthy basis for growth.
        In Cyprus many people confuse growth with construction!!!!

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Not a whole lot in Cyprus has changed and the current growth is down entirely to passport selling and terrorist inspired tourism. The banks and the population are still up to their eyeballs in debt and the passport selling is an extremely dodgy development that favours only a select few,

    Tourism is only getting to the levels it should have been achieving decades ago if the product had not been so shamefully neglected and continuing that growth is going require massive investment in infra structure and accommodation (which takes time as well as money)

    A few of the old bad populist traits are starting to re-emerge too, which is never good thing, there is no discernible plan for future investment (other than appealing to people’s sense of dignity about repaying their loans) and the prospcts for gas revenues are looking more remote by the minute

    I’m being ever more reminded of Lyle Langley’s quote from the Simpsons about the current “recovery”
    “You know, a town with money’s a little like the mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it, and danged if he knows how to use it!”

  • Pc

    My definition of Real Economic Growth (REG) is when I see my net disposable real income grow. It’s not growing (yet). And I think it is the same for many.

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      that was a long time ago

  • Usual Suspect

    Hm, I don’t know whom to believe. CB Chief said that NLPs terms will be changed because they’re not happy with the results. Someone is lying here.

    • almostbroke

      You will find the will ‘perform the 3 card trick ‘ to make the figures look good . Still a mountain of debt , NPLs not paid back !

    • Pc

      Both can be right. The reality is that there is economic growth. But so far that growth seems to have gone to dampening the hole in everyone’s pocket. In other words, it has gone towards paying debt.

    • Usual Suspect

      Elections approaching by the way.

