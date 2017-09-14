President ready to pursue talks, says spokesman

To get a positive result in reunification talks Turkey must drop its insistence on positions that cannot be accepted by the Greek Cypriot side, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Christodoulides said suitable preparation was needed to do away with the reasons that led to the collapse of the most recent effort to resolve the problem.

“It was nothing else than Turkey’s persistence on positions that in no way could be accepted,” the spokesman said. “The president’s approach and readiness to continue the effort is known.”

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Both sides have since blamed each other for the collapse, while the Greek Cypriots have also censured the former UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide, accusing him of being biased and a liar.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was not planning to launch any initiative unless the sides decided they wanted his good offices.

Anastasiades will be meeting Guterres on September 22 in New York, on the sidelines of the General Assembly, which the Cypriot president will address the previous day.

The president will also have lunch with the representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council and hold meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.