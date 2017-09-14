President ready to pursue talks, says spokesman

September 14th, 2017 Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, News 17 comments

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides

To get a positive result in reunification talks Turkey must drop its insistence on positions that cannot be accepted by the Greek Cypriot side, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Christodoulides said suitable preparation was needed to do away with the reasons that led to the collapse of the most recent effort to resolve the problem.

“It was nothing else than Turkey’s persistence on positions that in no way could be accepted,” the spokesman said. “The president’s approach and readiness to continue the effort is known.”

The latest round of reunification talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana took place between June 28 and July 6 but again ended in deadlock over disagreements on security and guarantees.

Both sides have since blamed each other for the collapse, while the Greek Cypriots have also censured the former UN special adviser Espen Barth Eide, accusing him of being biased and a liar.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he was not planning to launch any initiative unless the sides decided they wanted his good offices.

Anastasiades will be meeting Guterres on September 22 in New York, on the sidelines of the General Assembly, which the Cypriot president will address the previous day.

The president will also have lunch with the representatives of the five permanent members of the Security Council and hold meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

 

  • HighTide

    I am really sorry for the poor horse. It’s been flogged to death so many times it cannot even be sold as salami now.

    • costas

      dont be silly

      • HighTide

        No intention to match you.

  • Pullaard

    You silly little man, Christoulides. No-one’s listening to you any more.

  • Naci Rizaoglu

    A typical GC demand since 1974. So if one side says the same thing for 43 years and the other side says no to it, why would anyone keep saying lets talk but on our terms only and not yours. What is there to talk about when you have such pre-conditions knowing the other side will say no to you??? Stop this nonsense and wasting time and money on trips to New York and Switzerland. Feed the needy instead…

    • costas

      Turkish Cypriots will never be part of the EU, never will have embargoes lifted, never be internationally recognised until the agreement is reached

      • Naci Rizaoglu

        Who cares. It is 100% better than living under a racist regime which rules the South…

  • David Wilson

    Talks agenda is now two states Bbf is dead. Get in!

  • Mike

    As much as I understand the wish that ” Turkey must drop its insistence on positions that cannot be accepted by the Greek Cypriot side” we really do need to understand that the Turkish Cypriots also have concerns which may result in those self same insistances. Surely the best way forward is to listen to both sides concerns and fears if any and come to a compromise solution with a drawn up agreement that if it is found to work then a further stage of compromises be enacted and so on until the Island is united, living in harmonious peace and reaping the economic benefits. Without compromise and thought for the other sides concerns then there will never be a solution. International courts can determine what is reasonable or not and as long as each side is willing to abide by those decisions then we have a way forward. If not then build the wall now with no doors in it. Fortunately neither me, bash pseudo patriots, settlers with agendas, and juvenile war mongering morons will not be listened to by anyone with any influence so just get on with it; although to be fair I thought Crans Mantana was the end of the line – just shows what little I know.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      You know more than most, Mike.

    • The True Cypriot

      The Greeks are playing the same old game.

      They want our total capitulation or the status quo, which ensures they can impact on our economic sustainability.

      They think Cyprus is Greek.

      They killed the Swiss talks and then blamed everyone else, even a very professional UN envoy.

      We are tired of this nonsense – no more talks.

    • Fred Yusuf

      That was precisely what Akinci suggested. Lets start with a 5 year review and see security work in reality and then we can decide if Guarantees are needed or not. Anastasiades’s insistence that Guarantees are removed the first day gives the game away. His hands and feet are well and truly tide by the fanatics in Cyprus on one side and Kotsias and Lavrof on the other. What on earth he is doing Lavrof or that murdering dictator Sisi is difficult to understand. But boys must play with their toys.

  • Evergreen

    A conditional willingness means no willingness.

  • Kibristan

    Nobody is listening as long as it is your way or no way so you can all be as ready as you like – you are ready for nothing.

    • costas

      wrong, it is always Turkish way forever otherwise an infinite period of Turkish rule imposed by the Turkish government, nothing has ever changed

  • Sonar

    But they don’t want to talk to you on your terms, so who are you going to talk to ? . The rest of the world have got bigger problems then insignificant Cyprus.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    So: Ready to talk? Yes! Ready to listen? Nope!

