UN special representative to meet with leaders

Elizabeth Spehar, the UN secretary-general’s special representative in Cyprus, will on Friday be holding separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Spehar will first see Anastasiades at the presidential palace at 10am, after which she will cross to the north to meet Akinci.

On September 22, Anastasiades is scheduled to meet with UNSG Antonio Guterres in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Akinci will likewise be meeting with Guterres there.

The latest round of reunification talks- ending in an impasse – were held in Switzerland in July.