UN special representative to meet with leaders

September 14th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 46 comments

United Nations’ Special Representative for Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar meeting with President Anastasiades

Elizabeth Spehar, the UN secretary-general’s special representative in Cyprus, will on Friday be holding separate meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Spehar will first see Anastasiades at the presidential palace at 10am, after which she will cross to the north to meet Akinci.

On September 22, Anastasiades is scheduled to meet with UNSG Antonio Guterres in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Akinci will likewise be meeting with Guterres there.

The latest round of reunification talks- ending in an impasse – were held in Switzerland in July.

 

 

 

  • Frustrated

    Seems that the U.N. are reneging on their stated position that they’re only available if the two sides decide they want to re-engage with the process. That being the case, they should keep their distance and not communicate with them until and unless the latter show any positive moves.

    Continuing to shuttle between the two sides merely prolongs the agony and breaths new life into this never-ending charade. STOP it U.N.

    • HighTide

      I believe Frau Elizabeth Spehar just wants to extend her sunny vacation.

    • The True Cypriot

      The GCs are pushing to reopen “talks”, hence the letters and so on.

      It will lead nowhere.

  • HighTide

    There is only one question to ask both presidents: ‘What do you concede now that you did not in Crans Montana?’ When the answer is ‘nothing’, there will be just enough time to finish the coffee.

  • Pullaard

    Who pays for the UN – governments. Who pays for governments – taxpayers. After the behaviour of our representatives in Crans Montana and the disgraceful name-calling of the UN representative who spent several years trying to help the people of Cyprus, the excuses and accusations still being levelled by our elected president – not in my name and not with my taxes. Use my taxes for a more worthwhile action, not on this lost cause.

  • The Bowler

    I don’t see any disadvantage in negotiations as long as TC’s get a third of any oil/gas found, that there is a rotating presidency and that the TRNC is fully autonomous, in other words a confederation. The guarantees must be maintained and a full strength battalion of say 1000 troops are maintained to ensure security until reinforcements arrive from Turkey, should there be interracial fighting again. Maras should remain under TC control but perhaps 5000 GC should be able to return. Guzelyurt is non negotiable.
    If Mr. Bean wants to talk, lets talk. Otherwise each go their own way.

    • CM follower

      5000 GCs to return? Are you crazy? You are being far too generous! And as for just 1/3 of oil findings if found you are selling short! And of course you forgot to add that the TCs should get a share but not contribute to the costs of exploration.
      Really you are a bad negotiator and below the required intelligence levels to deal with these matters!

      • HighTide

        Just for the record: There are no exploration costs for the state, quite the contrary – an income from licensing.

  • mustafa balci

    What a waste of time

  • David Wilson

    Disgraceful waste of time and money for UN to be in Cyprus which has seen peace for the last 43 years. Syria, Iraq,Myanmar etc need the resources of the UN and its outrageous that Cyprus diverts humanitarian aid and help for what, political support to south?

    • Limpori

      The U.N. can leave Cyprus at the same time the Turkish military does. The outrage should be directed at the continuing occupation of northern Cyprus.

      • CM follower

        Dave you are forgetting that the ROC makes a substantial contribution to the UN “peace keeping” mission! So it is largely a cost bourne by us not world wide tax payers.

        • Douglas

          Not an accurate statement,The financing of such operations is the collective responsibility of all States Members of the United Nations and, accordingly, the costs of peacekeeping operations are expenses of the Organization to be borne by Member States in accordance with Article 17, paragraph 2, of the Charter of the United Nations;

        • HighTide

          The “Republic’s” contribution is about a quarter of the total cost.

        • Alexander Reuterswärd

          Exactly how much do RoC pay?
          And how much has the rest of the world paid during the last 40 years?

          • HighTide

            The current budget amounts to USD 57.390.000 of which 19 million are provided by the “Republic” and another 6.5 million by Greece. The rest comes from all other UN member states.

            • Alexander Reuterswärd

              so in short the World has contributed with around 1.2 billion euros, that is not pocket change.

              • EGB

                And not money well spent.

        • David Wilson

          Well you contribute a few pennies to UN operations Cyprus-big deal while other parts of the world where people are dying and suffering and have a genuine need for UN aid. Outrageous!

      • David Wilson

        N Cyprus is not occupied – you are dreaming. 1960 treaty allows intervention from Turkey. South Cyprus just has to gurantee it will stop the push for Enosis and slaughter and ethnic cleansing of TC population on the island. Its your call if you want troops to leave – deal with it!

        • Limpori

          You are living in a Turk cuckoo land and are clearly brainwashed. Of course it is occupied. Have you heard of the U.N.? And U.N. resolutions? Ever wondered why the illegal state isn’t internationally recognised? Fool. And you and others of your ilk are paranoid. There will be no mass attacks on TCs in the event of a solution. Again you are brainwashed, believing that all GCs are violent lunatics. Get real.

          • HighTide

            You got something wrong there. The UN accept North Cyprus as equal partner in the settlement talks. Where are the resolutions?

            • Limpori

              Look them up…UN resolutions on Cyprus. Anyone with even a casual interest in the Cyprob knows about these. They have been accepted as equal partners as a community in the talks, not as a “state”. Talk about propaganda and spin!!

              • HighTide

                Whether recognized state or not, North Cyprus has been negotiating with the South under the neutral umbrella of the UN, which shows that old non enforceable resolutions play no role, neither for the UN nor for the Turkish Cypriots. Save your spin.

              • Evergreen

                Equal partners as a community means that TCs have equal rights also . If negotiations will become an excuse to drag the issue to some unknown future,TCs have their prerogative to go for a formal separation.

              • David Wilson

                Apartheid in action here. Can’t bare for TC to live in equality with GC super race and with nutters like you around the presence of troops keeps you in your box thank God

                • Limpori

                  Wow, you are really frothing at the mouth and spouting any old paranoid delusional excrement. You haven’t the first clue about me or many GCs so you make it up. I dont have a problem with any decent TC, and their rights to equality in a free country, without occupiers, but looks like same cant be said for you and GCs.As I said, keyboard warrior, with a no doubt sad life. Run along…

          • David Wilson

            Your originally claimed N Cyprus was occupied and I corrected you You are now talking about the Akritas Plan?

            • Limpori

              What are you on about? You claimed north Cyprus was not under occupation (deluded)and I corrected you! What’s the Akritas plan, from well over 40 years ago, got to do with the modern day?

              • David Wilson

                Obviously your understanding here is very basic and you have to resort to racist remarks as well. You need a history lesson next time you consider replying or you will continue to display your ignorance to all on here. Go google Akritas plan and read it limpy!

                • Limpori

                  You are the only lacking in basic understanding. I said earlier what the Akritas Plan got to do with it; I know what it is and it is ancient history now. People like you still live in the past and are consumed by paranoia from there and are not prepared to move on and reconcile. And you throw the term “racist” out so easily, just because I mentioned a Turk cuckoo land – typical of keyboard warriors like you “David Wilson”. Is that your new anglicised name now Erudite? (as you used to call yourself).

                  • David Wilson

                    It’s historical fact you cannot airbrush and forget it to suit your position today which has not changed either. GC still want to take over the whole island and create apartheid state to lord over minority TC. Why can’t you stop treating TC as unequal citizens of Cyprus? Keeping them under inhuman embargoes demonstrates you have never changed and if the troops were not here to stop GC then you would have succeeded in wiping out all TC that were not killed prior to 74 Racist is an exact term for GC behaviour pre 74 and many GC accept this as well.

  • The True Cypriot

    All talk, no action.

    The GCs will do all they can to maintain the status quo, using the pretext of wanting a “solution”.

    The UN are fed up with this.

    • EGB

      GCs, like TCs, are not all the same and do not all want the same thing. Most reasonable GCs and TCs want a settlement – how many this amounts to is a different question.

      • The True Cypriot

        Well, for 60 odd years all we have seen is GCs agitating for a Greek Cyprus.

        A “united” Cyprus means a Greek Cyprus.

        We simply do not agree with any such outcome.

        • EGB

          All GCs?

          To an extent you’re right, it is hard to find a GC who believes that EOKA was not a justified struggle for independence. It was not, it was a struggle for Enosis, the British had been trying to find a formula for leaving since 1946 and had by then gone off the idea of giving Cyprus to Greece.

          The EOKA hero is too ingrained into the GC psyche for now and will be for who knows how long but almost no GC wants enosis so in effect they are anti-EOKA, whether they know it or not.

          • The True Cypriot

            Name one single pro solution GC party or GC president since 1963?

            Good luck.

            • EGB

              Vasiliou was a better president than most, his presidency did not coincide with the politics of the north sadly to say.

              • The True Cypriot

                He was in charge for 5 years and a central part of the GC political elite, so I do not agree he did anything to aid any deal.

                Please explain what he did that was better than any other GC leader,

                Let me give you a clue.

                – did he condemn EOKA?
                – did he condemn Enosis?
                – did he apologise to the TCs for what they put up with prior to 1974?

                As usual, you cite that it was not him, but a “non compliant” TC leadership that somehow held him back.

                I have looked into his past statements and its the usual GC drivel.

                As I said, not ONE GC leader has ever seen us as legal and rightful co owners of all of Cyprus.

                • EGB

                  Let’s turn the argument around. Is there any GC you respect?

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    at least we know that the president won’t start a blame game and work 100% on getting a solution in place. he will listen, negotiate and be a calm and friendly counterpart to the other side.

    I am also sure that he will work hard to settle this quick, most likely demanding a deadline typically end of the year.

    • Arnt Otto Østlie

      I am not sure if your comment is made tongue-in-cheek, Alexander. If the parties had wanted a solution, they had a chance and blew it.

      • Alexander Reuterswärd

        very toung in cheek 🙂

        • Evergreen

          :))

        • EGB

          Very.

    • David Wilson

      LOL!

