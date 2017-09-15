Cypriot model sparks ‘unibrow’ debate

September 15th, 2017 Cyprus 17 comments

Cypriot model Sophia Hadjipanteli is causing a stir in the world of social media after opting to cultivate a thick black unibrow, ignoring the dictates of the times.

Aged 21, the first-generation American immigrant is a model and student at the University of Maryland.

She became an internet sensation after accidentally tinting her eyebrows and is now an advocate of unconventional looks.

Her close to 67,000 followers on Instagram may be divided on the issue but she doesn’t seem to mind. Hadjipanteli says her personal style is androgynous with touches of femininity.

“I wear makeup because it is fun. I have a unibrow because it is a preference. I wear makeup and have a unibrow because it is what I like. Don’t put me in a bubble,” she said under one of her instagram photos. “Just because I embrace one natural part of me doesn’t mean I’m a hypocrite for wanting to enhance other parts of who I am. I’m who I am because I want to be this way. When you judge others for wearing makeup, dying their hair, altering parts of their body or inner self, JUST BECAUSE YOU DON’T, makes you just as toxic as a lot of societal norms and pressures we are constantly faced with.”

“Pluck that shit,” said one of the commenters, while another likened the model to a homeless person.

Not all are negative: “I really love your look. So unique, don’t change a thing.”

“Celebrate nature in all its forms fight the unrealistic beauty standards of today,” added another.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Hadjipanteli said she was not out to show people they had to like her unibrow and get them on a bandwagon. She just wanted them to see they can get on with their lives by having a preference.

The 21-year-old said she got her eyebrows from her mum who frequently emphasised the importance of taking care of them since she was little.

She said she tried tinting her blonde eyebrows after seeing a Youtube video but she messed up and made the black.

Her brother said it suited her and now she maintains them that way in addition to a coat of castor oil every night before bed.

  • The Bowler

    I think this girl has an interesting face….although I’m not quite sure as to who would be interested in it.
    I believe her eyebrows is the least of her worries…..

  • Mr Magoo

    If Lady-gaga did this it would probably start to become fashionable.

  • Primitive looking neanderthal.

  • Mr Magoo

    The girls got balls.
    Can’t wait for Netflix to bring out next season of Teenwolf.
    Haoooowwlll

  • Mike

    God help us, glad the lady is in Maryland and not on Cyprus’ beaches. If she likes it then fine but if it is to just appear different and against the grain then we do need therapy.

  • Guest

    Not a natural blonde, then?
    Collar and cuffs …

  • MisterSamsung Galaxy

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Ancient Greece, Rome and a few other cultures considered it beautiful.
    However I wouldn’t ask for her number…

  • Eye on Cyprus

    A coat of castor oil is the secret, eh? Would this enhance pubic areas too?

    • Guest

      !!

    • SuzieQ

      You’re skating on that thin ice again!

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Et maintenant: la pirouette!

  • Veritas

    I always respected people who’s daring to breake new grounds. Without them the World is a boring place. You don’t have to agree with everything, but it’s moving our planet forward and make us look at our prejudice against things outside so called “normal behaviour”. It could be quite educational for many of us.

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • Plasma Dawn

    She wouldn’t be that attractive even without the unibrow and even less attractive with it. According to her, her personal style is androgynous with touches of femininity, but then how many people, men or women, like that style or find it even remotely attractive to begin with?

  • I’llbeback

    I’m sure she can other ways of empowering herself.

  • jobanana

    Fugly

  • Jeremy Rigg

    I am not naturally rude about other people so I wont comment on the photograph.

