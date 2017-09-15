Famagusta protest against bird trapping activists

Some 60 people protested outside the Famagusta police station on Thursday night after the arrest of a 50-year-old man who is accused of firing warning shots with a hunting shotgun to scare bird trapping activists.

The demonstrators protested against the presence of activists in the area, a well-known hotbed of bird trapping, and dispersed without incident.

It followed the arrest of a restaurateur from Paralimni who is suspected of firing warning shots in the air to scare four members of the committee against bird slaughtering (Cabs) – two women, 21 and 22, from Britain and two Italian men, 39 and 45 – who had found a number of limesticks placed in trees in an orchard that was not fenced.

The activists reported to police that on Thursday morning they had been threatened by a man who also fired shots in the air.

The man was arrested at 8.50pm and taken to Famagusta CID, prompting the demonstration. Police said they also seized four loaded 12-gauge cartridges.

Cabs are a group of activists whose members visit Cyprus regularly in countries where bird trappers, hunters, and animal traders commit offences against European nature protection legislation.

According to the group, in Italy, France, Malta, and Cyprus “we annually collect more than 50,000 mist nets and traps, monitor hundreds of hunters, and support the police in bringing poachers to justice.”