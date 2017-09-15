Famagusta protest against bird trapping activists

September 15th, 2017

A bird stuck on a limestick

Some 60 people protested outside the Famagusta police station on Thursday night after the arrest of a 50-year-old man who is accused of firing warning shots with a hunting shotgun to scare bird trapping activists.

The demonstrators protested against the presence of activists in the area, a well-known hotbed of bird trapping, and dispersed without incident.

It followed the arrest of a restaurateur from Paralimni who is suspected of firing warning shots in the air to scare four members of the committee against bird slaughtering (Cabs) – two women, 21 and 22, from Britain and two Italian men, 39 and 45 – who had found a number of limesticks placed in trees in an orchard that was not fenced.

The activists reported to police that on Thursday morning they had been threatened by a man who also fired shots in the air.

The man was arrested at 8.50pm and taken to Famagusta CID, prompting the demonstration. Police said they also seized four loaded 12-gauge cartridges.

Cabs are a group of activists whose members visit Cyprus regularly in countries where bird trappers, hunters, and animal traders commit offences against European nature protection legislation.

According to the group, in Italy, France, Malta, and Cyprus “we annually collect more than 50,000 mist nets and traps, monitor hundreds of hunters, and support the police in bringing poachers to justice.”

  • Paralimni

    Hello and welcome to my town Paralimni I will not make any comment as we are all fucked up and don’t give a shit about any laws or traffic violations in this town bird trappings mobile phone when driving drink driving
    why should we Our police stay locally so if they give us shit we burn there car happy days
    Sorry but the truth hurts
    SORY BUT THIS IS THE REALALITY OF CYPRUS
    And as Bob Ellis STATED BROKEN C/ Y

  • Name and shame this idiot and name his restaurant so we can boycott it.

  • northmoorpaul

    Cyprus has quite a reputation away from the island for being incredibly backward and primitive. Recently I spoke to a Cypriot working in the UK and he had not realised that the birds that they trap in Cyprus are not Cypriot birds but birds migrating through to countries like Britain. However, the protests are because of the people being able to make a lot of money without doing any work – another trait of the natives.

    • GeorgeS

      It’s true that it’s unfair that some should make so much money from bird trapping, but don’t generalise about natives making lots money without doing any work, makes you ignorant

  • Maria Hadjimichael

    Putting ‘Famagusta’ in your title as if the whole of the region is pro-trapping is an overstatement and unfair

  • I’llbeback

    Shame the bird lovers didn’t counter protest. I bet the betting shop would have been busy placing bets on the resulting fight lol.

  • jobanana

    Should have dispersed these idiots with a shotgun. And I don’t mean by firing warning shots!

    • I’llbeback

      Are you serious? Shooting protestors would not be good PR for Cyprus and would probably finish off the nasty bird trapping business.

  • Bob Ellis

    This really sums up out broken Cyprus is. How can any non-Cypriot take us seriously?

    • Mike

      It certainly is hard to comprehend how anyone could but it is a minority who spoil it for the majority of us.

