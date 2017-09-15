Guterres wants to hear concrete ideas on way forward

Guterres wants to hear concrete ideas on way forward

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres would be very interested in hearing concrete ideas of how the parties in Cyprus could come together, his special representative on the island said in on Friday.

“The Secretary General is looking forward to meeting with the various parties involved in the Cyprus issue, including the guarantor powers – of course, they will all be there at senior level – and he is looking forward to hearing the results of their reflection,” Elizabeth Spehar said of the UN General Assembly next week.

Speaking after a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, Spehar said its objective was to touch base and to help for the upcoming meetings that will be happening in the coming days.

Spehar was scheduled to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later on Friday.

“Mr. Anastasiades will be meeting the SG at the margins of the General Assembly, as he usually does, to talk about the Cyprus issue and of course as President of the Republic of Cyprus he will also be addressing other issues,” Spehar said, adding that “Mr. Akinci, as he customarily does, will also be at the margins of the GA and he will be also having a meeting with the Secretary General.”

Spehar recalled that after the Crans-Montana Cyprus talks the Secretary General suggested to the parties and to the leaders in particular that it would be good to reflect on the outcome of Crans – Montana and on the way forward.

“And now it seems to be a good time to hear from all of them and to hear their ideas on precisely what their plans are for moving forward. The SG would be very interested in particular to hear concrete ideas of how the parties could come together,” she noted.

Asked if the election campaign in Cyprus could hinder this effort, Spehar replied: “No, not necessarily. The process has gone forward at many different moments throughout the years within electoral Cyprus and outside of electoral cycles. There are always different factors that could affect the outcome of a process but I dont` think one needs to say necessarily that that would be a negative factor or a hindering factor.”

  • The Bowler

    Guterres wants to hear concrete ideas on way forward……
    Recognise the TRNC as a legitimate state in it’s own right.
    Recognise that the two sides will never coexist again, there’s 54 years of water under the bridge.
    Take the UN troops out of the country and put them where they can be useful and tell the intransigent Anastasiades that he is on his own.
    Oh…and shut the door behind you. Goodnight Vienna and astalavista!

  • Deafening tumbleweed.

  • David Wilson

    Zero concrete, Zero guarantees?

  • Mist

    Mr. Jacuzzi will be pleased about them talking about concrete, one of his favourite little earners.

  • Veritas

    The UN SG must be naive to expect concrete ideas on the Cyprob from our President, since it never excisted in his mind and never will.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Spehar replied: “The process has gone forward at many different moments throughout the years within electoral cycles.”

    Forward? Really? Must have missed those “different moments”.

    • HighTide

      Forward illusions in backward thinking.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    “Asked if the election campaign in Cyprus could hinder this effort, Spehar replied: “No, not necessarily. The process has gone forward at many different moments throughout the years within electoral cycles.”

    Is she real?? And where did these cycles take them? The President has been unsuccessful when his momentum afforded him complete immunity from criticism, do you think it’s gonna be any different now, after two failed conferences, that he takes shots from all parties whenever the weather is cloudy for an hour?

    • Cydee

      Yes, that comment made me smile too 🙂

  • Evergreen

    A futile exercise.

  • yianess

    Same S*** different Shovel.

    • Roc.

      No this is one sided that refuses to let go of a country it invaded, GCs will not bow down to unacceptable demands just to say ” we have peace” if that’s the case you may as well sell your soul to the devil.

      • David Wilson

        It didnt invade you gave away 1/3 of the teritory in a failed coup and bid for Enosis

        • Roc.

          If you going to debate speak with sense, otherwise don’t bother, You invaded end of, hence why your not recognized in the North part of the ROC,as land, you settling in it you don’t own it , Bit like what squatters do.

  • Frustrated

    Enough of this bloody nonsense and diplomatspeak.

  • The True Cypriot

    1. Nik will say he is “ready to talk”
    2. Nik will repeat the same demands he made in Switzerland
    3. Nik will stress the need for a solution

    Same old nonsense designed to keep the status quo unless we totally capitulate to a GC led state.

    Nothing will change, except that the division along existing lines will be further cemented.

    UN is clearly at its wits end in this issue – it will do nothing unless BOTH sides agree,

    • Frederic Harakis

      And so would Turkey.
      But why all this pessimism?
      According to Alper Ali Riza, partition or union with the respective motherlands is out of the question. Can the two sides come to an arragement akin to partition (but not exactly)?

      • The True Cypriot

        1) 67 years of Greek attempts to claim all of Cyprus, in one way to another = TC pessimism

        2) It is partitioned, de facto.

        Question is whether or not the GCs will be able to perpetuate our isolations when it is clear neither side will ever agree.

      • HighTide

        Alper Ali Riza has his own views seen from this London angle. It does not necessarily mirror what’s going to happen. Union with another state is indeed out of the question. Partition is in place since 43 years with a peaceful record. Why rock this comfortable boat unless the not so hidden agenda of the South is to once again take control of the whole island? This is a pipe dream, and if a friendly divorce is not acceptable, it will remain an unfriendly one without any gain for the South.

    • Roc.

      Their is nothing difficult about the whole situation, zero troops and abolish guarantees, That is your foundation for peace, What makes laugh, is how TC’s think that Gc’s should bow down to Turkeys demands for the sake of peace, that is not going to happen.

      • The True Cypriot

        Wrong and very arrogant.

        You can do what you want, but there are consequences.

        Not agreeing a deal will mean that the North will continue as it is and troops and migrants will stay.

        You cannot prosper without a peace deal.

        We have proved that the north will grow whatever you try and do.

        • Roc.

          Ok lets look at your nonsense and separate fact from fiction.

          “consequences” for you information I think you seem to forget the last 43 years nothing has changed ,so for us there are no consequences because the status quo has not changed, if anything we moved well ahead.

          My friend the Consequences are that your stay in the wilderness for another 43 years without recognition,if you do not decline these stupid unacceptable demands.

          As long as your not recognized chances are you grow at a snails pace as it has been for 43 years.

          Oh and BTW you keep using the word “WE” you have no say in the matter, its up to Turkey if peaces comes, remember your just the pawns in all of this

