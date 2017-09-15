Guterres wants to hear concrete ideas on way forward……

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres would be very interested in hearing concrete ideas of how the parties in Cyprus could come together, his special representative on the island said in on Friday.

“The Secretary General is looking forward to meeting with the various parties involved in the Cyprus issue, including the guarantor powers – of course, they will all be there at senior level – and he is looking forward to hearing the results of their reflection,” Elizabeth Spehar said of the UN General Assembly next week.

Speaking after a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, Spehar said its objective was to touch base and to help for the upcoming meetings that will be happening in the coming days.

Spehar was scheduled to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later on Friday.

“Mr. Anastasiades will be meeting the SG at the margins of the General Assembly, as he usually does, to talk about the Cyprus issue and of course as President of the Republic of Cyprus he will also be addressing other issues,” Spehar said, adding that “Mr. Akinci, as he customarily does, will also be at the margins of the GA and he will be also having a meeting with the Secretary General.”

Spehar recalled that after the Crans-Montana Cyprus talks the Secretary General suggested to the parties and to the leaders in particular that it would be good to reflect on the outcome of Crans – Montana and on the way forward.

“And now it seems to be a good time to hear from all of them and to hear their ideas on precisely what their plans are for moving forward. The SG would be very interested in particular to hear concrete ideas of how the parties could come together,” she noted.

Asked if the election campaign in Cyprus could hinder this effort, Spehar replied: “No, not necessarily. The process has gone forward at many different moments throughout the years within electoral Cyprus and outside of electoral cycles. There are always different factors that could affect the outcome of a process but I dont` think one needs to say necessarily that that would be a negative factor or a hindering factor.”