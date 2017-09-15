Leaving for New York, Anastasiades interview raises political firestorm

President Nicos Anastasiades, receives the UN Secretary - General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Ms Elizabeth Spehar.

AS President Nicos Anastasiades prepares to depart for New York on Sunday to attend the United Nations General Assembly, during which some feel there could be a small window to the resumption of stalled talks for a settlement of the Cyprus problem, an interview to state broadcaster CyBC on Friday caused a political stir at home.

Flanked by Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides, Anastasiades will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders before addressing the general assembly on Thursday and meeting with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Friday.

This meeting, along with Guterres’ meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, is expected to determine whether a resumption of talks, which came to a halt after a failure to strike a deal at Crans Montana, Switzerland, last July, could be in the cards.

Following separate meetings with both leaders on Friday, Guterres’ special representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar said the secretary-general wants to hear “concrete ideas on the way forward” from the two leaders.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated on Friday that the effort for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, which started in 2008, ended at Crans Montana in July.

At the conference in Switzerland, Cavusoglu said, Turkey “showed the required will to achieve a solution based on bizonality, bicommunality, and political equality for the two sides”, but the “Greek and Greek Cypriot duo did not respond to the extent necessary”.

“The conference had no result and was closed,” he said.

“Thus, the process of substantive talks that started in 2008 has ended.”

Against this backdrop, Anastasiades opted to give a televised interview that raised a political firestorm.

He repeated that the Greek Cypriot side “is ready to negotiate within the framework laid down by the secretary-general”, provided it will be an “inter-connected set”.

“There cannot be a separate deal on internal issues while the issues of guarantees, intervention rights, and the presence of guarantees remain outstanding,” he said.

Any new conference, Anastasiades warned, must be well prepared, arguing against a Crans Montana-type make-or-break dinner.

“You can’t expect a final deal at a dinner, without any preparation,” he said.

“In the end, due to this lack of preparation, we saw an effort to build on impressions formed – which proved false, a misdirection relative to the true intentions. There should have been better preparation.”

He was referring to Cavusoglu’s alleged pledge to Guterres at Crans Montana, during their bilateral meeting, to meet Anastasiades’ demands on security and guarantees, which he reportedly denied at the dinner, when he was asked to put it in writing.

“This, in itself, is proof that, if Turkey meant what it supposedly pledged to, it would have stated its readiness to resume talks based on the secretary-general’s parameters,” he said.

“The view [Turkey and Akinci] will present to the secretary-general [at their meeting on the sidelines of the general assembly] will be the real test. Without Turkey’s contribution, the Cyprus problem cannot be solved.”

On criticism that he offered rotating presidency despite earlier pledges that he would not accept it, Anastasiades hit back by citing former President Tassos Papadopoulos.

“We accepted the rotating presidency clause 20 years ago,” he said.

“On April 12, 2005, while we [at the National Council] were discussing with the late Tassos Papadopoulos the changes we would propose to the Annan Plan, he said he would not raise the issue of rotating presidency because that would shift the balance of the plan.”

What he had pledged to do, Anastasiades claimed, was “not give rotating presidency unless I have made sure we are finally becoming an independent state”.

The interview sparked the reaction of various political parties.

“Vague statements for public consumption will not convince the secretary-general to involve himself with the Cyprus problem,” Akel spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said.

“The secretary-general is expecting to hear how the Greek Cypriot side approaches the latest developments on the Cyprus problem. What will Mr Anastasiades tell him?”

In turn, this prompted a response by ruling Disy, in which spokesman Prodromos Prodromou claimed Akel continues to criticize our side, even in the face of Turkey’s stated intent to seek a solution “outside UN parameters”.

“As [Anastasiades] has said, he will express the Greek Cypriot side’s readiness to resume negotiations to the UN secretary-general in writing,” Prodromou said.

“What else, we wonder, does Akel want?”

In a particularly harshly-worded statement, the Solidarity movement lambasted Anastasiades’ defence of his agreement to acknowledge rights to some users of properties owned by Greek Cypriots displaced in 1974, in which he pointed to the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

“No refugee has authorized you to hand over his property to the user-usurper, and every refugee maintains his inalienable right to resort to justice himself to reclaim his violently seized property by your interlocutors and friends, the Turkish invaders, since the official state is capitulating without a fight,” Solidarity said.

  • antonis/ac

    “Turkey Tries To Scare Voters With Warning About Jews Ahead of Kurdish Referendum.” (Tom O’ Conner, Newsweek, Sept. 15, 2017.)

    Despicable liars and manipulators. How can anyone negotiate or deal with these Turks? Good luck President Anastasiades.

    • HighTide

      Are you already in hibernation? There is nothing to negotiate anymore.

    • Naci Rizaoglu

      The art of lying and deceit is a true Greek art..Turks might have picked up a few tricks from you guys…

  • Cat Cloudwatching

    “some feel there could be a small window to the resumption of stalled talks ”
    How small is the window, I wonder. Like one of those little toilet windows? Or smaller?
    Offer the sheep a small glimmer of hope. Keep them going until the elections.

    • Roc.

      Its it makes no difference to the south if the talks continue or not, 43 years of division changes nothing for the GC’s it would be business as usual, but as the Prezzy of the ROC he has a duty to look even if it is a small window to resume talks that what leaders of Country’s do,

      If peace ever came it would benefit the Tcs more than the Gcs.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        Or pretend to look, that’s my point.

        • Roc.

          yes you could be right in that he pretends, but the crux of any peace is simple, ” Is Turkey willing to leave Cyprus alone to sort out its own peace with no troops on the island” that is the real issue.

          • Cat Cloudwatching

            I see. So like many g/c you believe that if all turkish troops left tomorrow, we would magically have peace and a working state. This is where we disagree. Yes, troops are part of the problem (for others they are the solution…), but not the whole problem, which started long before any troops.

            • Roc.

              what am saying is that if you have a list of problems that need to be addressed, you start with the first and not the last, the fundamental number 1 is troops and the guarantees you deal with that first not the last, the other problems like land,settlers quotas and power sharing all come 2nd.

              • Cat Cloudwatching

                Ok, but apart from Turkey, it’s also the turkish cypriots who don’t want troops to leave. For them it’s not something desirable, let alone a priority. So what you’re suggesting is only realistic from a greek cypriot perspective. Number one is to find out *why* turkish cypriots want the troops, and work on getting their trust again. Blaming everything on Turkey and troops is the easy way out, for me. As a people, we have always been under conquerors and have never learnt to take care of our own responsibilities.

                • Roc.

                  Look its very simple, No Greek or Turkish troops in Cyprus, this myth that somehow we still living pre 74 is the excuse that been bantered around by pro Turks that want to keep a hold on the island, Gcs will never agree to having foreign troops on a sovereign island of Cyprus

                  • Cat Cloudwatching

                    It’s not me you have to convince, and you haven’t answered my point about t/c wanting troops. Yeah, those evil pro-turkish powers – speaking of myths … If you talk to someone from the ‘other side’ they will tell you that everyone is pro-greek, of course.

                • Steven Roberts

                  ” it’s also the turkish cypriots who don’t want troops to leave” Really? the only Turkish Cypriots I know who agree with that statement don’t live in Cyprus!
                  Easy to bang an extreme nationalist drum form 3000 or more miles away…..

              • The True Cypriot

                Never, Never, Never.

                • Evergreen

                  “Never, never, never, never, never.”King Lear.Act Five, Part One.The most beautiful lines .

          • The True Cypriot

            Turkey will never hand over Cyprus to Greeks

            • Soho-Knights

              What you mean!!! Is Turkey is eradicating Turkish Cypriots! Shame.

              • The True Cypriot

                No – I wrote what I meant.

                You need to learn to read.

                and a major correction.

                It was GREEKS who spent years trying to eradicate us and no amount of spin you try and put on that fact will ever change that.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Look at the facts the TCs are being ethnically cleansed. Can you not accept reality.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Reality is that we do not agree with anything any Greeks or GCs say.

                    What utter rubbish you write – the only people that ever tried to delete us from Cyprus was Greeks, but I would not expect someone like you to be able to overcome years of racism and ignorance.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Look at Turkeys infamous history and then repost your comment!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      The Cyprus problem was started by Greek violence and Greek aggression in pursuit of a Greek led push for union with Greece.

                      If you want to whinge about Turkey, go somewhere else.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Whatever you say? You are right! Npw will you forgive and let go. Nobody hates you. Evil things were committed by evil people.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      So you want to whine about Turkey endlessly, but we need to let go of what Greeks did that caused the Cyprus problem,

                      Of course, it is what we are used to.

                    • Soho-Knights

                      All my posts are in answer to all you Turks who canot forgive. I personally dont want unity with Turkey. My reason in provoking you all is that maybe? You will look at Turkish history and its behaviour today. And realize that your ancestors have not been very nice to Greeks Armenians Kurds and Pontions. If you accept this you will be a happier person. Believe me.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You want to rant about Turkey?

                      NOT here.

                      No-one is asking you to unite with Turkey – what an idiotic point.

                      I repeat again we will NEVER live under any Greeks, ever again.

                      And for a Greek who supports Greek policy in Cyprus, I am truly disgusted that you still will not learn from your own past.

            • Roc.

              Stupid words from a false Cypriot

              • The True Cypriot

                Wrong – sound words from a True Cypriot.

      • The True Cypriot

        Usual rubbish – you are bankrupt and the 9th most indebted in the world.

        Clown

    • HighTide

      This window has turned into a spyglass.

  • Bernard Smart

    I think you are missing the point here.
    This is just a re-election ploy by nic.
    There are a lot of votes from those that would like to see a settlement which he lost when he bombed the talks with his histrionics. That of course gained many votes from the heroic oxi brigade.
    So from now on until the election he needs to try to keep both sides on-board with whatever drivel he spouts.
    Oh and find any way possible to buy a few more votes with the tax payers money.

  • Philippos

    “Solidarity” is a well chosen name, for they are all just that, it seems. So Solid that nothing seems to get through. Therefore you have to conclude that there is nothing there to be got through to. The possible exception is Mrs Treacherous who obviously seems to think that she might be combustible. Is that where the expression “Solid Fuel” came from?

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      Solidarity is beyond any hope. “No refugee has authorized you… “. Many refugees have voted for him, isn’t voting a sort of authorization? Plus in the unlikely event of an agreed solution, they can always opt for another heroic ‘oxi’, just to show them what cypriots are really made of.

  • Evergreen

    “You can’t expect a final deal at a dinner, without any preparation,” he said.

    Two facts are clear from this statement:one that Mr.President is not aware of the importance of “working lunches and dinners” where most of spadework for decisions take place in a cordial manner and it is one of the oldest established tradition in the world of “international diplomacy” and consequently he took this dinner as a dinner date? : secondly, he was unprepared on the very basic agenda items which were a part of negotiations formally too.Therefore, with so much ignorance about the basic issues he could not “deal with” this strategically important but a civil meeting named diplomatically as “dinner”.

    • Philippos

      I am sorry, I think that you have this upside down. The President clearly thought that there would be continuity of dialogue, both actual and reported, into the dinner. He may even have thought that it was going to be “A Wrap”. I totally agree that he was not prepared for what actually transpired, but that could have happened anywhere, anytime nd doesn’t need a knife and fork to achieve it!

      • HighTide

        It’s true that knife and fork are not needed, but the most important deals were done with a glass in hand and a cigar in mouth.

        • Evergreen

          I could n’t describe it better.

      • Evergreen

        Philippos mou,our sophisticated leader was supposed to handle all unseen situations and he could do if he knew the meanings of a diplomatic dinner for which Chief of United Nations flew from New York.

        Problem is that only a sincere leader has the competency skills to deal with such situations and to come out victoriously.Otherwise ,in past, there was one great leader “Makarios” who had signed the Treaty “under duress” and still is respected as a “victim” and now there is the second leader who could have made a change in the history of Island but he preferred to lose the chance as a “victim”.Two victim leaders and no hero-it is a serious situation.

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      Also, two years of talking to Akkinci are not adequate preparation. Poor guy just needed some more time.

      • Oh Come ON!

        I don’t think he meant that he was not prepared. He meant that everybody else, including the UN, who were merely facilitating the Cypriot owned talks, were the unprepared ones. He said as much at the time the talks collapsed which prompted a curt response from Mr Eide.

  • almostbroke

    Early Christmas shopping I see !!!!

    • Roc.

      For whom and why?

      • Bernard Smart

        Mrs A and nic can get the girls presents

  • Evergreen

    President Nicos Anastasiades seems to presume that UN and EU are favoring him and his point of view and he can go on and on to keep an indefinite situation for the decision of Northern part of Island. Status quo is in his favor and he is trying to keep it somehow through his naive diplomatic tactics. This is the time then ,unfortunately again Turkey will have to initiate some decisive proposition for TCs.

    • Roc.

      That is a totally self belief on your own part, the facts are simple, Turkey,Erdogan and Illegal Troops in Cyprus are all part of the same umbrella, and if you think that the EU and UN are going to appease Erdogan by giving anything to the TC;s you living in dreamland,

      Your situation as it stands is worse than ever whiles you have a Dictator at the helm,
      Sorry you need to get real.

      • Evergreen

        I am talking”real”.

        • Roc.

          Troops and guarantees that is the Crux,for peace.
          Whiles you have Erdogan making enemies around the world, Turkey is doing no favors for the TC’s , even Turkey is now back tracking about wanting to join the EU.

          Those are facts mate.

          • Evergreen

            TCs are the best judge of their matters.

            • Roc.

              Well if that is the case nothing has happen in 43 years probably wont for the next 43 years, that does not concern me and I do not care, plus maybe that because their are not many True TC;s left to control their own destiny.

    • HighTide

      Right. However, the status quo is not in favour of all those in the South that look for compensation and closure. They are their leaders’ victims.

      • Evergreen

        Indeed.However majority presumes that it is in favor of everyone in South.

  • Frustrated

    What we’re witnessing are the death throes of any likelihood of rapprochement between the two communities. Decades old partition has now been cemented for all time.

    And what has been the underlying reason why this state of affairs has been the case as far as the Greek Cypriot leadership is concerned? The predominance of lawyers in the negotiating process. If proof of this were required, reading this article confirms it. Anastasiades is twisting, turning and focusing purely on procedure instead of matters of a substantive nature. And by by so doing he believes that he’ll be able to spin out the process ads infinitum.

    It’s patently obvious that the U.N., and more importantly the north/Turkey, have had their fill of his puerile gamesmanship and won’t give him any more time of day. And quite rightly so. He’s painted himself into a corner wit his unexpected “No troops” demand and there’s no way that he can retract this without losing all credibility with his domestic audience let alone with the international community.

    It’s game over, Mr. Anastasiades. And it’s you who’s ended it.

    • Roc.

      The No troops can be fulfilled with each having a home-guard for the short distant future for this fictitious protection,
      Its not as if the TC’s scattered all over Cyprus, they mostly concentrated in the north of Cyprus so if anything did happens which is a myth, then it would take Turkish Troops under 1hr to be in Cyprus so Turkish troops in Cyprus is a excuse to keep a hold on Cyprus.

      • Yani

        Like they said to the grandmother; ” If anything did happen you can push the lock”

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Will someone please tell this man that it is all over…………he is simply adding to his air miles, and I would have thought he had enough of these by now.

  • clergham

    Only a fool asks for a major concession ‘ in writing’ whilst other issues remain outstanding.

    Shows utter naivety

    The Turkish minister has his own public to think of

  • HighTide

    Anastasiades claimed he was not sufficiently prepared for a deal. Let’s give him another 43 years to catch up.

    • Soho-Knights

      As we all know, if we are honest. It is the intransigence of Turkey that has stalled negotiations.
      The economy of Turkey is heading for a big slump, then, we will see Erdogan starting to interfere outside of Turkey, diverting the Turkish people from, the failure of this megalomaniac.

      • HighTide

        As we all know? What an asinine statement. The facts are for all to see, particularly for the UN. Your wish for the Turkish economy going south will remain unfulfilled, the opposite is true:
        Turkey Economic Growth
        September 5, 2017
        The short-term economic outlook remains bright, with private consumption growth being helped by expansionary fiscal policies and export-oriented industries benefiting from the upcycle in global demand, particularly from the EU. Focus Economics panelists expect GDP to expand 4.2% in 2017, which is up 0.3 percentage points from last month’s estimate.

        • Soho-Knights

          Keep up with the news! Turkey is! Heading for troubling times. Erdo is spending money he does not have. Once ISIS has been put to bed the focus will be Turkey. You have brought it upon yourselves. All! Bullies get sorted out. Eventually! Try? Being nice to peole try giving way a little for the good of all! I am sure you have no idea what I am talking about. You have brought it on yourselves. Turkis people deserve better than Erdo!

          • HighTide

            You are totally deluded, immune to facts. What focus on Turkey? Export/Import? Try for once to put aside your ill wishes and see the reality. Giant Turkey will not go away to do you a favour.

            • Soho-Knights

              Don’t hold your breath!

              • HighTide

                We don’t. You may need some fresh air.

      • mustafa balci

        Ecenomi Grew over 5 percent in last quarter

        • Soho-Knights

          Say what you just said again. It cannot keep growing at the rate it is growing without strong financial foundations. He has overstretched Turkey. Then! We have the Kurdish problem. Do you think that they are going to say when they have defeated ISIS ok guys lets go home! I don’t think so.

          • HighTide

            Who will not be going home? The US allied forces plus Russia and Turkey fighting the IS? Where will they stay?

      • Roc.

        You Soho, most Turks live on cloud cookoo land, they tell everyone that Turkey is Great, that the world loves them Ect Ect, one says that if you keep believing in your own BS it then becomes a reality to you, Tc’s cannot bring to themselves that are being assimilated by the settlers and Anatolians for the last 43 years its not untill they are all gone they will see that their assistance is no more.

        I see most Turks with one saying “Arrogance is their own Ignorance”

        • Soho-Knights

          I think you sent the reply to the wrong person? I don’t know I am confused! lol

          • Roc.

            Oh I agree with you, HT has blocked me so it was directed to him, sorry no offence meant to you.

            • Soho-Knights

              No probs!

    • Roc.

      Am all for that, lets give it another 43 years of TCs’ living in wilderness, until they wake up and make any demands reasonable rather that place unacceptable demands, otherwise stay as you are.

  • Tango Oscar

    Rotating presidency and guarantee powers… Just listen to these words. Anastasiades did the right thing. We will not join Erdogans dictatorship.

    • EGB

      Just a shame the dictatorship in Greece in failed I suppose, oh wait, that was a dictatorship you liked.

    • Roc.

      You have hit the nail on the head,
      Many here think because Nik does not bow down to Turkeys demands for peace its his fault, I don’t
      agree with that many gcs think the same., we are not going to accept the unacceptable demands from Turkey just for the sake of it, peace talks have to start with a foundation and that is
      remove Troops and guarantees that is the foundation of peace, without that nothing happens.

  • Kibristan

    Laughable antics that have not changed at all since Crans.

    • Roc.

      Is it laughable from a True TC prpective that nothing is going to change for the next 43 years?

      • Kibristan

        You couldn’t possibly know that Mus.
        Look matey, to use your favourite troll’s word: rant – is all you do.
        Go on I dare you, say something sensible.

        • Roc.

          Why is it that your always in denial to the true facts of the whole situation, in the last 43 years all I ever heard from TC’s that we going to be recognized after every failed peace attempted, its now 2017 and if anything the chances of ever ( it wont) being recognized is so far apart that even Moses would not have been able to part the waves,

          TC’s need to get real and look at what is happening rather than speculate as to what they like to happen which wont, ,so less with the personal attacks and try to debate the issue in hand.

          • Kibristan

            Yep. As expected – nonsense. What part of “you couldn’t possibly know” are you having difficulty with?
            Go on, try again and don’t forget, it is supposed to be sensible and on topic.

  • …like it or not, he is the President of the Republic of Cyprus, a Greek but no “Greek”.

    …Akinci I hope will reconsider his “Turkishness” because as a Cypriot he fails his electorate.

    We may wait another ten years for an opportunity like this one.

    Is Mr Akinci, a Cypriot?

    …in Mr. Anastasiades’ case he has in any case served, them.

    • The True Cypriot

      What a lot of gibberish

    • EGB

      Akinci is a Cypriot who speaks Turkish and Greek. How can you ask if he is a Cypriot?

    • Soho-Knights

      This is the most sensible comment that I have read on CM for years. Simply put! clearly understandable! And truthfully profound!
      (some people might need it explained!)

      • HighTide

        It is only “clearly understandable” for a bigot. If there is a true Cypriot it is Akinci who has provided enough proof as successful mayor of Lefkoşa, fully cooperating with his counterpart across the border.
        The most insensible comment on CM for years, indeed.

        • Soho-Knights

          Our President speaks for all Cyriots! Akinci speaks for TCs! Get it?

          • HighTide

            Do you really believe your own nonsense?

            • Soho-Knights

              The president is the president of Cyprus! Do you agree?

              • HighTide

                As you surely know, your bait is tired and useless.
                Democratically elected president Akinci represents the TRNC and your Anastasiades the “Republic of the South”. Think of something else if you wish to provoke, this is an old hat.

                • Soho-Knights

                  Can you explain why you are unrecognized? And! Illegal!

                  • HighTide

                    Are you bored?

                    • Soho-Knights

                      Bored! Me? I don even have time to look the word up in the dictionary!

        • Soho-Knights

          Barbarian! You sir are the bigot! With your gang of trolls that close down comments that offend you. You and your trollies! Love insulting others

          • HighTide

            Everything that is not matching your bigoted beliefs is an insult or trolling. Don’t you realize the stupidity in this?

            • Soho-Knights

              No! Don’t you feel stupid insulting others who are trying to educate you?

              • HighTide

                You and education. LOL !

                • Evergreen

                  Ouch😃😄

                • Soho-Knights

                  Try and rid yourself of pride! And listen and learn! You will be a happier person!

                  • HighTide

                    A do a lot of listening and learning, but not in connection with nincompoops.

  • The True Cypriot

    Usual rubbish – its all a GC game to maintain the status quo.

    He thinks we will be conned by legal speak and long sentences.

    The days are over

    • Roc.

      In your dreams, its a case we not bowing down to Turkeys unacceptable demands if that equates to
      to maintaining the status quo I ‘m all for it.

      • The True Cypriot

        The status quo will mean the migration into the north will eventually subsume the whole island.

        Good luck with the “status quo”

  • Adele

    He should be bonding with his dog.

    • HighTide

      It’s against the law.

    • Roc.

      what a stupid remark

      • Adele

        Why?

