Paphos waste management board sacks Helector

PAPHOS’ waste management board (Xyta) decided on Friday to terminate its contract with a company that has been embroiled in a corruption scandal that is currently the object of a trial before the criminal court.

In a written statement, the board said the agreement in question concerns services relating to the operation of four green spots and one mobile unit in the Paphos district.

“Continuation of the contract cannot be accepted by the Paphos Xyta, which is obliged with ensuring public trust and safety,” the statement said.

As operator of two landfills – one at Marathounda, Paphos, the other at Koshi – Helector is alleged to have overcharged municipalities – and ultimately the taxpayer – by reporting higher waste volumes, while public officials looked the other way in return for skimming off the top.

The former mayors of Paphos and Larnaca, Savvas Vergas and Andreas Louroudjiatis, were among 16 individuals and companies indicted in connection with the alleged scam.

Vergas and several others have pleaded guilty and were given custodial and suspended sentences. The trial continues.

The board said the company’s involvement in the case constitutes a serious professional offence and violation of the ethics code that governs the agreement.

The board said it has informed the company of the decision and asked it to hand the spots over as well as any other movable or immovable property in its possession.