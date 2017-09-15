Police looking for missing octogenarian

POLICE are looking for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing from his Limassol home for five days.

The octogenarian, Giorgos Patera, was reported missing by his daughter who told police he left their home on Tuesday and has not returned.

Patera is around 1.70m tall, slightly overweight with short white hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a chaki-coloured blouse and black shoes.

Police urge anyone with information that could help locate Petra, to call Limassol CID on 25 805057, or the nearest police station, or the citizen’s hotline 1460.