September 15th, 2017 News in Brief 1 comments

Police looking for missing octogenarian

The missing octogenarian, Giorgos Patera

POLICE are looking for an 85-year-old man who was reported missing from his Limassol home for five days.

The octogenarian, Giorgos Patera, was reported missing by his daughter who told police he left their home on Tuesday and has not returned.

Patera is around 1.70m tall, slightly overweight with short white hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a chaki-coloured blouse and black shoes.

Police urge anyone with information that could help locate Petra, to call Limassol CID on 25 805057, or the nearest police station, or the citizen’s hotline 1460.

  • StoptheBS

    Horrible reporting. Petra? Patera? Give me a break.

