Our View: pain-free ways of reducing NPLs do not exist

September 15th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 14 comments

Politicians seem to have a soft spot for the co-op central bank

LAST WEEK’S failed attempt by a bank to auction off a repossessed property has opened up the debate about non-performing loans (NPLs) once again. On Wednesday, after meeting President Anastasiades, the governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) Chrystalla Georghadji said the regulator was considering changing the targets it has set the banks regarding NPLs in 2015. These targets, agreed with the Troika, no longer served the purpose for which they had been set, said a statement issued subsequently by the CBC.

“The aim is to boost banks’ efforts to reduce their stock of non-performing loans,” said the statement without elaborating. It is apparent that the pace at which delinquent loans are reduced is extremely slow and the CBC, probably under pressure from the European Central Bank, is considering ways of speeding up procedures, which are full of legal obstacles imposed by political parties on the grounds they wanted to protect a borrower’s first residence.

Meanwhile, presidential candidate and Diko leader, Nicolas Papadopoulos, yesterday brought up the idea of setting up a bad bank that would buy all the NPLs from the three local banks, thus ridding them of the problem. Just like that. Interestingly, Papadopoulos and the parties supporting his candidacy were strongly opposed to the creation of a bad bank when it was first suggested four years ago and drafted legislation preventing banks from selling bad loans to foreign companies.

Now, they have decided the creation of a bad bank is the solution to the NPL problem and one that will save the Co-op Central Bank about which all our politicians have a soft spot. Papadopoulos proposed that 50 per cent of the shareholding should be held by the state and the rest by a firm with expertise in dealing with bad loans. He did not stay where the state would find the €10 billion needed to fund the bad bank. Nor did he explain what foreign company would invest such an amount in country in which the legal framework makes the recovery of loans extremely difficult.

Then there is the possibility a bad bank controlled by the state would end up doing favours to party members and achieve very little in terms of recoveries. The banks may have healthier balance sheets as a result, but the state would head towards bankruptcy. Pain-free ways of reducing NPLs do not exist and politicians like Papadopoulos are not being entirely honest suggesting there were. Bad banks also repossess properties and sell them when the borrower refuses to repay a loan.

 

  • Kevin Ingham

    In a nutshell? – there can be no sustainable economic recovery in Cyprus until the banks are sorted out. The longer it takes to sort them out then the more ground is lost against comparable economies and even more damage will have to be addressed

    The task is massive, it will take years if not decades and will unleash all sorts of deflationary forces in doing so. They can put it off for only so long, but failure to address it will result in another haircut- it really is that simple

  • almostbroke

    They will play ‘musical chairs ‘ with the N PL problem until the election is over and when the music stops the taxpayer will be the one left without the chair as always !!!!!!

    • SuzieQ

      A brilliant analogy, unfortunately it’s spot on.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    The problem is never the banks balance sheets or the banks abilitty to finance the economy. Thats the outcome. The problem is the complete absence of will to deal with NPLSs. You can set up a separate unit to create an accounting trick, you can change the criteria defining NPLs, etc.

    Without the drive and courage to face the painful facts, nothing will work. Politicians are just buying time and use the current fiscal momentum. When sustainable growth is really needed they’ll go hide. U cam write tjose loans off, u can set a State bank to purchase them off, etc, the way it’s headed we are ALL collectively foot the full bill one way or another so those borrowers dont have to.

    • Pc

      First of all, you have a point. Of course it is true that someone has to pay for this, regardless of how you spin it. But here is the underlying (wishful thinking) plan of our friend.

      1) Papadopoulos is correct in his assessment that at the moment banks cannot fullfil their role in the economy because of the NPLs on their balance sheet. Of course, that was also the case 4 years ago when he blocked the plan for a bad bank because it was politically expedient for him.
      2) If the NPLs go off the balance sheet of the banks, the banks can do their work again and be the engine to the economy.
      3) With economic growth taking of again, people with bad debts can literally grow themselves out of their debts, so he hopes.

      So, the plan is basically to remove the burden from the banks so they can jump start the economy. And the government owned bad bank will then protect the bad debtors for the time it takes for them to grow out of their debt.

      But as the article correctly points out there are a few problems with this.
      a) who will finance this? The government can’t because it has way over its allowed debt ceiling. Any further borrowing would get the government into hot water with the EU and the ECB.
      b) so we need an external sucker? But that will not be possible either unless the banks are willing to sell their bad debts at very low prices. They can’t do that because it would impact their balance sheets too badly so they cannot jumpstart the economy.
      c) the tax payer. In itself a good plan except that this would impede Papadopoulos’ re-election and possibly his election. Also, it would hit the same bad debtors he’d want to ‘protect’.

      So, in the end this is a plan for the sake of having a plan. It never has to be implemented. It just needs to give all these bad debtors the idea that there is hope when they vote for Papadopoulos. And then, once elected, he’ll give the plan the same treatment as the NHS, while blaming the previous administration and the EU for not taking action or blocking his plan.

      • Disenchanted

        Four years ago would have been the right time to set up a bad bank but some ‘wise’ politicians and the church killed that baby before it was even borne.

        • Pc

          It is never too late. But it has cost the Cypriot economy tens of millions that it was not done.

        • Frederic Harakis

          You nean ‘aborted’ the baby and the church is against abortion.

      • Didier Ouzaid

        Yeah, on principle a bad bank can be a viable solution, but basically it all goes back to what i was saying: fundamentally it doesn’t matter which way u spin it, without courage nothing will work. And by ‘courage’, i mean someone is BOUND to lose here, there’s no other way. You cannot expect financing just pouring magically into a bad bank, at no cost for the taxpayers and/or full credit value for banks, while hoping that we are allowed an extra decade for those 10+bn of bad debt to be paid out through an economic growth financed by now-artificially healthy banks.

        That asset transfer is gonna come at a price (either for investors, banks or the taxpayers) that no one is prepared to pay.

        • Pc

          Well, from a bank’s perspective the bad loans have already been written off. So, any bad loan the bank sells (at a steep discount to its original value) won’t impact profit and will add cash to its balance sheet. But the bank’s ability to start lending again and jump start the economy is directly linked to the price they get for the bad loans. So, if the government forces a low price to keep its own bill down, on the other side it impairs the banks ability to lend again.

          Also, the above can happen only if the banks have written down the loans steeply enough. For BoC that is probably the case as the ECB forced its hand in 2013. But for the COOP and Hellenic, who knows? The COOP has already received two bail outs, which raises the suspicion that there are soft hands involved. And Hellenic has still not recorded a profit, mainly due to further gradual write offs, which implies there may still be rubbish on its balance sheet.

          The pain will be on the borrower who will be confronted with a specialist company that will be more dilligent than most banks in collecting the loan. Also, these debt collectors will try and squeeze out more from the bade debtor than the debt collecting company paid for the loan. That is their profit margin.

          NPap’s plan basically seeks to safeguard the borrowers from the exercise. But that means the bill must fall elsewhere. Either through lower prices for the banks’ bad loans or because the bad bank will incur losses on the bad loans. And that bill will be for the tax payer if it is government owned.

  • GSP

    Perhaps the government could set an example by banning from the house all those with NPLs until they are cleared totally.
    Then ban any company whose officers have NPLs from any government tenders or work.
    Start at the top!

    • Pullaard

      We can but dream.

      • GSP

        I hadn’t properly woken up when I wrote that. Still dreaming.

    • SuzieQ

      But if you ban everyone with NPLs, will there be anyone left? ;-))

