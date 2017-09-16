Bomb injures 29 on London train, threat level raised (Update 7)

Bomb injures 29 on London train, threat level raised (Update 7)

An injured woman is led away after an incident at Parsons Green underground station in London

A home-made bomb on a packed rush-hour commuter train in London engulfed a carriage in flames and injured 29 people on Friday, but apparently failed to fully explode, in Britain’s fifth major terrorism incident this year.

Passengers heading into the British capital fled in panic after the blast as the train was about to depart Parsons Green station in West London at 8:20 a.m.

Some suffered burns and others were injured in a stampede to escape the station, one of the above-ground stops on the underground “Tube” network, but health officials said none were thought to be in a serious condition.

“We are chasing down suspects,” said Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer, Mark Rowley. “Somebody has planted this improvised explosive device on the Tube: we have to be open-minded at this stage about him and about potential associates.”

Hundreds of detectives and intelligence officials were involved in the manhunt. Rowley declined to say if the suspected bomber had been on the train.

Prime Minister Theresa May returned to London to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency response committee. She called the incident a “cowardly attack” and said the national threat level had been raised a notch to its highest level, “critical”.

The Islamic State militant group, which has said it was behind several attacks on Western cities in recent years, including two attacks in London and one in Manchester this year, claimed responsibility through its news agency, Amaq.

It was impossible to verify the claim, for which Amaq offered no evidence. Western intelligence officials have questioned similar claims in the past, saying that while Islamic State’s jihadist ideology may have inspired some attackers, there is scant evidence that it has orchestrated attacks.

“It is very routine in these sort of circumstances for IS to claim responsibility, whether or not they have had any previous engagement with the individuals involved,” Rowley said.

Pictures taken at the scene showed a slightly charred white bucket with a supermarket freezer bag on the floor of one train carriage. The bucket, still intact, was in flames and there appeared to be wires coming out of the top.

An injured woman reacts outside Parsons Green tube station in London, Britain September 15, 2017

“I was on the second carriage from the back. I just heard a kind of ‘whoosh’. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way towards me,” Ola Fayankinnu, who was on the train, told Reuters.

“There were phones, hats, bags all over the place and when I looked back I saw a bag with flames.”

Charlie Craven said he had just got on the train when the device exploded.

“Literally within three seconds of putting your bag down, the doors just closing, we hear a loud explosion,” he told Reuters. “I looked around and saw this massive fireball … coming down the carriage.”

He said terrified passengers fled, fearing a second explosion or a gunman, with people being knocked to the ground and crushed in the stampede to escape.

Outside the station, a woman was carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket while others were led away swathed in bandages. The health service said 29 people had been treated in hospital, many suffering from flash burns.

In 2005, 52 people were killed when four British Islamists carried out suicide bomb attacks on three London underground trains and a bus, and this year Britain has suffered four attacks that killed a total of 36 people.

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. “These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

His comment that the suspect was known to London police carried echoes of the Manchester attack in May, when British police were infuriated by U.S. authorities leaking details of the investigation, including the name of the main suspect, to media.

Asked about Trump’s tweet, May said: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

Others were more directly critical of Trump. “True or not – and I’m sure he doesn’t know – this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner,” May’s former chief of staff Nick Timothy tweeted.

A U.S. law enforcement official and a U.S. intelligence source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack might have been carried out in response to recent Islamic State video messages urging would-be militants to attack trains and other public transport.

One of the officials said the device’s rudimentary design suggested the attack had not been carried out by a trained cell.

Professor Hans Michels, an explosives expert from Imperial College London, said the device appeared to have largely failed.

“The flash flame reported suggests that the ‘explosion’ was only partly successful,” he said. “I must speculate that either the mixture was not of the right composition or that the ignition system was inadequate or not properly placed.”

UK security services believe those behind some of the militant incidents in Britain this year were probably acting alone, radicalised by online material.

In March, a man drove a car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four, before he stabbed a policeman to death outside parliament.

A further 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester in May and the following month, three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people at nearby restaurants and bars, killing eight.

In June, a van was driven into worshippers near a mosque in north London, which left one man dead.

Figures released on Thursday showed there had been a record number of terrorism-related arrests in Britain in the past year.

In the three years to March this year, police foiled 13 potential attacks, Rowley said this week. But the next 17 weeks saw the four attacks in London and Manchester, while the authorities thwarted six others.

  • Mr Magoo

    There are 1.6 billion Muslims in the world.
    When it comes to acts of terrorism towards the West just do the maths.

    • Evergreen

      will you include the coveted operations of West to invasions to Muslim States and independent countries in Middle East and Asia?If not.Why?

      • Mr Magoo

        The media has a lot to answer for when it comes to ridiculous headlines “1 in 5 British Muslims sympathy for Jihadis”
        Terror attacks receive five times more media coverage if the perpetrator is Muslim.
        What goes on behind closed doors would be far to shocking for most western people when it comes to bombing the hell out of women and children. Ooppss wrong target again never mind better luck next time Biilybob.

  • Muffin the Mule

    There some go again suggesting this is down to one religion as opposed to lunatic terrorists with their own idea of what their religion should be doing. Does one tar all Budhists with the shame of ethnic cleansing in Royhinga? Did we tarnish all Catholics with the terrorist activities of the IRA? Get a grip peeps.

    • NadavKatz

      Do you know the difference between Islam and Islamism?

      • Muffin the Mule

        I’ll leave that to you. Describe it fully.

    • Evergreen

      This Rohingya muslim ethnic cleansing is something which is extremely shameful and needs to be condemned by everyone .However one can see that majority is ignoring it. What a sad world it is.

  • Douglas

    Same common evil denominator called the Islam faith of peace , at least the U.K. is not pretending it’s a mentally ill person like they started to introduce in France !!

    • Banjo

      Religion IS a mental illness.

      • Douglas

        Can I add to your single identity of Islamic terrorist :-
        Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Taliban, Hezbollah, Hamas,Boko Haram, Al-shabaab and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, the list goes on with them all embracing an Islamic ideology taught from a very early age to impressionable young men .

  • Mist

    Note on history ; Alexander the Great dealt with this type of act (terrorist) with the killing of all the family and relations/friends of the offender .Effective to wipe out bad bastards, harsh on family friends who did not knew the offender was a terrorist, but if people did and stood by and do nothing to stop them they get it as well. Time for all to stand up to the threat and report the xxers to the authorities.

  • NadavKatz

    Until and unless we name the source of evil and not only its nature we shall never be able to eradicate it. The act, indeed, was terrorism. Its source, however, was Islamist.

    It is high time intelligent people are wise enough to step beyond the “politically correct” self-imposed boundaries and fight evil by first and foremost identify it.

    We shall never be able to target evil and hit it if we don’t know it…!!

    • MountainMan

      Sorry, but I must disagree, to say “The act, indeed, was terrorism. Its source, however, was Islamism” is saying all members the Islamic faith are terrorists, or the Islamic faith is a terrorist organisation. Going back to the early 70s one does not remember the atrocities being carried out by the IRA being classified as terrorist acts the source of which was Catholicism or Christianity. It was called a terrorist act. Terrorism is terrorism, today it appears that people believe that Islam is the cause, fanatics irrespective of their religious or political calling are the perpetrators of these atrocities.

      • elbmw

        Much in the way that EOKA / EOKA B atrocities towards primarily the British and GC population were used by Turkey as a pretext to invade and occupy 37% of Cyprus.

      • NadavKatz

        Do you know the difference between Islam and Islamism. If not, perhaps you should find out the difference. I refer to Islamism, not to Islam or the Muslim community.

        • MountainMan

          Yes. Islamism is a concept whose meaning has been debated in both public and academic contexts, there are numerous interpretations of it. In the context in which it was written, it could have had any meaning.

    • Paralimni

      I agree but our leaders are to left leaning and don’t want to upset the peaceful Muslim majority in the UK if you believe that crap. One vermin Muslim on a video from Hyde Park said that a survey of people in the UK found that over 60% had negative views on Islam? I wonder why that is.

      • NadavKatz

        Such leaders ought to make the distinction between Islam and Islamism. There refusal to do so cause those who don’t know the difference to assume that all Muslims are behind terrorism, silently or otherwise. And, I can tell you based on first hand knowledge, not all Muslims support Islamism.

        • Banjo

          Surely nobody at all thinks all Muslims support terrorism, for a start it’s a statistical impossibility.

      • Smudger

        How about our leaders worry about upsetting the non muslim majority in the UK, there’s a novelty.

  • Evergreen

    Horrific.Two days ago, there was a heinous attack by terrorists in Iraq killing many innocent people and now they targetted London. Sad.

  • Vaso

    Unless ISLAM is acknowledged as the fake ideology that it is this will continue for a long time to come! Ex-muslims such as Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Mosab Hassan Yousef and many more need to continue voicing the reality of ISLAM and its evilness!

    • sweet_hooligan

      The good guy Christians are bombing using planes and submarines unlike these savages!

      • Vaso

        Not in the name of Christianity!

        • sweet_hooligan

          Sorry, in the name of money. Much better.

          • Really?

            You get money and Christianity easily confused, do you? Troll.

            • sweet_hooligan

              Ask any Church to release their financials. All im saying is that Europe & the UK has been dragged into a few wars by their american pals, so why be so surprised after murdering hundreds of thousands of people in afghanistan, iraq, lybia, syria that there will be some response? Idiot.

              p.s i dont agree with either side, this is all very fcked up and i hope that noone was badly injured in the attack.

              • Really?

                What complete ignorance you show of Islamism, it’s historical roots and goals.

                • sweet_hooligan

                  Aha, christianity was spread by love. All religions demand ignorance, its a pre-requisite.

                  • jobanana

                    And how many innocent people were killed by Christian terrorist last year?

                    • ThisThat

                      why are you counting only last year? Following your logic, how many were killed by any religion in the last hour then?

                      You need to see how many were killed in the name of each religion from its beginning. Don’t be biased.

                    • jobanana

                      What happened thousands or hundreds of years ago is pretty irrelevant.

                    • sweet_hooligan

                      There were almost twice as many terrorist incidents by right-wing extremists as by Islamist extremists in the U.S. from 2008 to 2016, according to a new report from The Nation Institute’s Investigative Fund and The Center for Investigative Reporting’s Reveal.

                      Looking at both plots and attacks carried out, the group tracked 201 terrorist incidents on U.S. soil from January 2008 to the end of 2016. The database shows 115 cases by right-wing extremists ― from white supremacists to militias to “sovereign citizens” ― compared to 63 cases by Islamist extremists.

                    • jobanana

                      Right wing extremist are not necessarily Christian. I asked how many innocent people were killed by Christian terrorist groups last year. You make some ridiculous quote equating right wing extremist to terrorist attacks. And how exactly are these “attacks” defined? It a conservative calls a member antifa a snowflake I suppose you would count this as a terrorist attack.

                    • sweet_hooligan

                      Its your double standards that get me the most.

                  • Really?

                    Again you bring Christianity into the discussion spuriously.. Troll.

                  • Sistine301

                    Except for some exceptions, it was. Try another angle.

              • Paralimni

                Your a complete buffoon the majority of people in Europe and the UK marched against the Iraq war and have not forgiven Tony Blair till this day he is the most hated politician in modern day British politics. Don’t you remember Bush trying to rename French fries as Freedom Fries because the French didn’t play ball with him and go to war.

                • Muffin the Mule

                  UK parliament voted in favour of Iraq invasion.

          • Vaso

            Most likely!

          • NadavKatz

            In which case blame materialism, just as we blame Islamism.

        • Evergreen

          Crusades were in name of religion.Later on the name”Christianity is camouflaged with many other sophisticated names as one can see in invasion of west in all Muslim countries only.Terrorism is a religion by itself.

          • Sistine301

            The crusades were defending the faith and trying to retake lands lost to the Islamic jihad. They were not attacking in the name of the faith.

            • Evergreen

              It is wrong to protect the atrocities by us-Christians and to allege Muslims for their minority actions.

          • Vaso

            Crusades were different times and many things happened 100s of years ago that would not be tolerated now! Torture happened all over Europe on a daily basis and it was accepted then as the norm! And I haven’t read anything in the New Testament where Jesus says it’s ok to kill in my name! And I can’t recall recently anyone planting bombs or killing themselves and everyone around them while shouting long live Jesus! Recent Invasion of Muslim countries by western countries has never been about religion but to do with oil money and distabalising the Middle East for control!

      • Paralimni

        If you love these filthy vermin go and live in their country

    • Evergreen

      Either each religion has fake ideologies or all religions are worth respect at least .

  • jobanana

    Not saying it was a terrorist attack, but very likely it was. According to the Mayor of London: “Terror attacks are “part and parcel of life in a big city,” and the French Prime Minister: “will have to live with terrorism.” I tend to disagree with these idiotic comments. No one should have to live with these ruthless, cowardly attacks on innocent people. Europe should be cleansed of this plague before it completely destroys the foundation of Western civilization.

    • Plasma Dawn

      How do you cleanse Europe and the world of this plague? Now they have Islamists in the UK, but no so many years ago they had the IRA. Germany had the Bader-Meinhof or the Red Army Faction, Italy had multiple terrorist organizations, Japan had the Japanese Red Army, and so on and so forth.

      • Really?

        Islamists are relatively easier to identify. As I have said elsewhere, they need a one-way ticket to the Sahara.

        • Paralimni

          British Army had a good way of dispatching Jihadi morons in Victorian times

          • Really?

            Firing squad?

      • jobanana

        Step one would be to have strict immigration laws.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Strict immigration laws may work in the case of Muslim immigrants but not in the case of IRA, the Red Army Faction, the Japanese Red Army, the US Unabomber, the Italian Red Brigades, Basque ETA, etc.

      • Evergreen

        And muslims are not terrorists.

        • Plasma Dawn

          No, Muslims are not terrorists but an Islamist is defined as an advocate or supporter of Islamic militancy or fundamentalism.

          • Evergreen

            All muslims are not islamists.

            • NadavKatz

              Who has ever said that all Muslims are Islamists. What we do say, however is that all Islamists are Muslims.

            • Plasma Dawn

              Not true. Some Muslims are Islamists. What is true is that not all Muslims are Islamists.

              • Evergreen

                This is what I said. Rather I would say majority of muslims is not consisted of islamists.

        • NadavKatz

          No, Muslims are terrorists by definition, indeed. Islamism, however, is the ideology, a religious ideology that is behind these evil acts of terrorism.

        • Banjo

          Obviously Muslims are not terrorists. But in today’s world , terrorists are Muslims

      • Sistine301

        Movements come and go. Islam has been a threat to Europe for 1400 years.

    • sweet_hooligan

      “No one should have to live with these ruthless, cowardly attacks on innocent people.”

      So bombing multiple nations for over a decade with high grade weaponry its not the same? US, UK, NATO are just as much cowards as these idiots, in case you’re forgetting there’s a couple of wars on.

      • sweet_hooligan

        Before anyone starts, im not justifying bomb attacks in europe all I am saying is that it should be expected.

      • jobanana

        The US, UK, and NATO do the utmost to avoid civilian causalities, unlike muslim terrorist who do their utmost to target civilians. Understand the difference?

        • ThisThat

          it doesn’t take away the fact that most (if not all) the wars they wage have shady motivations.. And innocents are caught in the middle

          • jobanana

            You cannot justify the intentional attacks on innocent people based on the actions of governments. Anyone who does so is just as bad as those who carry out those attacks.

            • ThisThat

              I’m not justifying the terrorist attacks.

              • sweet_hooligan

                Same here.

                • jobanana

                  Your statement is justifying their actions by stating they have been attacked by the West. You are the one who needs to wise up before you have your head sliced off by a peace loving muslim terrorist. Unless of course you are one!

                  • sweet_hooligan

                    I am not justifying anything you simpleton, i am saying there is a war going on. Have they not been attacked by the west? What do you want to call it? liberated in the name of democracy? How is that working out?

                    How should i wise up? All muslims = evil, all christians = good?

                    Wish you all the best! Peace & love.

            • sweet_hooligan

              Ever see the videos that were leaked by wiki leaks? Where the helicopter pilots knowingly executes a bunch of journalists? thats just one example that comes to mind. Just because the destruction is done far away from your comfortable life, does not mean it doesnt happen.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Many mistakes are made in the fog of war and there were also numerous friendly fire incidents.

            • MisterSamsung Galaxy

              Jo not justifying Christian or Islamic terrorism here but these guys cant exactly amass an army on the borders and declare war. We all know they will be pulverised.
              They are applying asymmetrical warfare with guerilla tactics. Sad to say but this is the most efficient way they can fight the west.

              • Really?

                Terrorism and guerilla tactics are not the same thing. Guerillas can and have avoided targeting civilians. Terrorists purposefully target civilians.

                • MisterSamsung Galaxy

                  They target civilians to affect the economy. Imagine if people stop using the tube is an example.
                  Terrorism and guerilla tactics are of course NOT the same thing. Guerilla tactics is attack with a small force, strike and run.

              • Sistine301

                No. The most efficient way to attack the West is to match it. They have the resources/manpower etc, so why can’t they do it?

                • MisterSamsung Galaxy

                  well apparently they don’t have the patience nor the will to go down the road your suggesting.

        • sweet_hooligan

          do the utmost? pull your head out of your ass. Theres no such thing as pin point bombing. Even the government admit (to lowered figures) of civilian casualties.

        • Evergreen

          O’yes they showed it in their cruel invasions in middle eastern countries.

          • Banjo

            Will that be the ‘cruel invasions ‘ that have prevented several barbaric leaders from slaughtering their own civilians in the street.

      • Evergreen

        True.

      • Banjo

        Perhaps a little research into just who is being bombed by the US , UK and NATO , rather than simply generalising with the term ‘ multiple nations ‘.

