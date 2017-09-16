Cycling is no longer safe, unless attitudes change

Cycling is no longer safe, unless attitudes change

Cyclists in Cyprus hope to enjoy better protection from motorists

THE tragic death of the 13-year-old boy Damianos Pachy, who was hit by a car while cycling with friends on a country road on Wednesday, has sparked accusations that the police had done nothing to protect cyclists. Chairman of the cyclists’ association, Giorgos Apostolou, said the police were going after cyclists, seeing them as a traffic problem, instead of educating drivers to show more consideration to people on bicycles.

This is easier said than done, but there seems to be a problem that will only get worse if it is not addressed. A week earlier, a 33-year-old cyclist was also killed, after being hit from behind by a car, strengthening the case of those protesting about the lack of measures. While denying that police were not doing enough, a spokesman conceded that a “change in mentality and culture is needed.” And the police will do what is expected of them – they will hold a meeting next week to explore what could be done to improve road safety for cyclists.

It was rather unfair though, to place all responsibility for unsafe roads for cyclists on the police. The police could be tougher on drivers putting cyclists at risk, if they see them, but the government has the main responsibility for making roads safer for cyclists. The police cannot decide the creation of bicycle lanes on our streets, for instance, because that is a decision for the executive. A much broader policy than what is in the powers of the police is needed.

Over the years, the authorities have completely ignored the existence of cyclists on the road because there were so few of them. This is in contrast with 30 to 40 years ago when all youngsters used a bicycle to go everywhere. Admittedly, roads were safer back then because there were much fewer cars on the roads. Nowadays, few parents allow their children to use bicycles on our chaotically busy roads, so the safety of cyclists was not an issue for the authorities.

There has been a surge in the popularity of the bicycle in recent years, primarily among health-conscious adults who consider cycling good exercise; it is also a cheap and clean means of transport that poses no parking headaches for users. In fact, the authorities should consider launching campaigns for bicycle use as it could ease the congestion on our roads. Of course, first, the roads must be made safer, and the idea of establishing bicycle lanes looked at.

According to one press report, a bill, governing the rights and obligations of cyclists and setting rules of behaviour towards bicycles by drivers, has been at the legislature since 2011 awaiting approval. Hopefully, the tragic deaths of the two cyclists would persuade deputies to get working on finally approving the bill, while the ministry of transport and police could start work on campaigns to change the road behaviour of car drivers.

  • divadi bear

    Save the money for the Troodos observation platform and invest it in Cycle paths in the cities !!!!

  • redstorm

    look,how many times do i have to say it , the biggest problem is SPEED, for instance the road where i live is a back street , the speed limit is 30 and there are many kids playing and riding bikes, but the idiotic drivers insist on going
    over 80 regardless,, and all complaints fall on deaf ears until another kid is
    killed and then a murder could take place,,,,

  • ScousersAreShemales

    Cypriots really are the worst drivers in Europe…..fact. The problem is they believe they are the best. I often wonder what it would be like to be disabled and in a wheelchair trying to get around the streets of Limassol for example, can you imagine how far you would get without coming across an illegally parked car blocking your path. Cypriots are incapable of change, they are a very selfish breed on the roads.

    • Frederic Harakis

      Add to your descriptions ‘show offs’ and after breed “of asses”

  • David Duncan

    I’ve been visiting Cyprus on holiday for many years & have witnessed the appalling standards of driving, complete disregard for traffic lights & other road signs, excess speed, using phones while driving & cutting people up. I don’t think the creation of cycle lanes will help because drivers won’t recognise them and will just drive over them.

  • cyprus observer

    Drivers in Cyprus seem to be oblivious of what is around them, like there is just no form of periphery vision. I would not cycle on the roads in Cyprus.

  • Veritas

    The poor standard of drivers in Cyprus is well known as well as the poor implementation of the traffic rulles by the police.
    Cyclists need to be protected, but to start with, all cyclists must understand to wear bike helmets for their own protection. The picture above is another sign of ignorance and lack of traffic education in Cyprus.

  • Banjo

    It’s a very strange quirk of human nature that some think it sensible to get such a flimsy item as a bicycle and then play in the road on it.

    In Londn such people are flattened on a daily basis but still they persist.

    The road is a dangerous place , cyclist belong on the pavement with pedestrians , or in the park.

    • Veritas

      I think you should look at countries like the Netherlands, Denmark,Sweden and many others, to understand that your comment is outdated.
      In developed countries its accepted that the use of a bicycle in towns has many advantages, less pollution, less noice, better accessibility and a general improvment in the health of the cyclist.
      Its a matter of education.

      • Banjo

        I agree with all that and was well aware of it before I posted.

        This however is a safety issue , not the issues you mention and in order to cycle safety, you must not come into conflict with motor vehicles.

        • Mountain Bike Cyprus

          If Motorists where to pay attention while driving, not use their mobile phones, respect the overtaking distances required to pass a cyclist, respect other road users, keep to the speed limits and concentrate fully while operating a motor vehicle then there is no excuse. Its called “Due care and attention”.
          Cyclists too should take command of the road, most near misses are because the cyclist is riding the white lines which means any motorist will try to get by regardless if there is on coming traffic. If the cyclist is on the road proper, then motorists are forced to carry out a proper overtaking maneuver as if overtaking any other road vehicle. Stop thinking of it as Cars and Cyclists but as “All Road users” Its simple really. patience and respect. It takes less time to pass a group of cyclists than a tractor or other motorized vehicle.

    • It is illegal in most countries to ride a bicycle on the pavement, and even in some parks. As a cyclist of 53 years, I do not drive, I take offence to your comments. I am far more aware of what is going on around me than many people in cars, lorries, vans, etc. and see the law broken consistently on a daily basis. I just treat everyone as if they are an idiot and that is how I have survived so far.

      • Banjo

        Sorry , no offence intended.

        But the law , as you correctly mention it , puts you and other cyclists in mortal danger. It is simply not safe for bicycles and motor vehicles to operate in the same space.

        A cyclist is far more in keeping with a pedestrian than a motorist and as such should occupy the space with them. As you e been cycling so long you will be abundantly aware of the dangers and the no doubt close encounters you have had with death.

        • I disagree that a cyclist is more in keeping with a pedestrian as we travel on wheels sometimes at speed. Where possible I always use the cycle path, when there aren’t cars or lorries parked on them, that’s another topic which I get riled about. I wear a helmet and bright clothing and don’t ride at night so as to be seen clearly, I also have a mirror on my bicycle so that I can see what is behind me and I actually use it so that I can anticipate danger before it occurs.

          The only time I feel unsafe is when cars or lorries don’t allow enough room when they overtake and I am especially vigilant when passing parked cars because some people just don’t look before they sling the doors open, which can be very dangerous.

          IMO it is the motorists who need educating on road courtesy in Cyprus because many just don’t give a hoot about anything with less than 4 wheels, be it a bicycle or a motor scooter or motorbike.

          • Banjo

            The overtaking you without leaving enough room must happen a dozen times on every ride. That’s without the dangers of a junction.

            Cyclists die on the roads , in increasing numbers . Regardless of how many safety precautions a cyclist may take , they are still too vulnerable to a motor vehicle, the obvious way to stop these deaths is to remove cyclists from the road . Nobody will be killed in a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian.
            It’s a no brainier.

            • We will just have to agree to disagree on this subject I think.

      • David Duncan

        Jenny, I agree re cycling on the footpath, it is quite common where I live and it’s adults not young children. The problem is enforcement, who is going to do it? Our Police Forces have cut officer numbers to the bone & to quote the old adage ‘they have more important & urgent things to do’ . Gone are the days of the bobby on the beat never to return.

        • I can understand young children riding on the pavement, because they are not old enough yet to have road sense or an awareness of the dangers, but adults should NEVER ride on pavements it is putting pedestrians at risk.

          I used to cycle to work and back in the U.K. in all weathers mainly on country roads, between Carterton and Witney in Oxfordshire, about 15 miles round trip. I didn’t wear a helmet then, but since cycling in Cyprus I feel it is essential, after all you only get one brain and I like to protect mine for as long as possible.

          It is almost 25 years since we left the U.K. and even then we only had 2 police officers in our town!!!! But they did visit the schools and give talks on road safety to the children, especially the Primary Schools. That is what is needed here.

          • David Duncan

            Some years ago cycle training was passed to local councils to administer. Now with all the cuts to budgets I don’t know if they still do it. I do believe however, that parents should take this on as well as teaching their children how to cross the road.

            • I agree that parents are the first educators of children and should teach them all aspects of road safety, whether it be on foot or wheels, but this should be continued through schools as well.

    • cyprus observer

      Cyclists most certainly do not belong on the pavement. It’s that attitude that needs to change. A two wheeled vehicle has as much right on the road as a four wheeled one. What needs to change is respect for other road users away from the selfish and wreckless form of driving so evident in Cyprus.

      • Banjo

        It’s not about who has what rights , it’s about saving lives….. a far more important issue.

  • divadi bear

    I have said it before but, the only way to stop these road deaths of cyclists is for to establish a driving test for cyclists. The minimum age of riding a bike on public roads should be 10 years-old-children.
    Those who pass the test of use of the cycle on the road must have a number engraved on the bike frame and a certificate. Those caught by the police without having taken the test and have no number, should have “points” placed on the certificate just like a car driving license.
    After collecting 5 caution-points, the bicycle should be confiscated.

    • David Duncan

      Impractical as I think it is, who exactly would conduct these tests & administer the ‘points’ system?

      • divadi bear

        David Duncan.
        The police or a teacher from a motorist driving school.
        In Germany the police do it.

    • Mountain Bike Cyprus

      I run a Cycling company, we encourage safe riding from all our clients and we are actively seeking to make the roads safer for ALL road users. Education is a start and should be addressed at school as it was when I was a child. Cycling proficiency. However maybe before anyone gets behind the wheel of a car the should spend a month on a bike, this would be the best education for anyone as invaluable experience would be gained. We as a professional Team have had various near misses with both cars and worst still, Coaches and buses. We have cameras fitted now to the bikes and have taken the evidence to the police on a few occasions where we felt it warranted taking things further (Normally really close calls) we have not asked for convictions rather than education. Give at least 1.5 m space when overtaking cyclists. The Police have been most helpful by contacting drivers and passing this on, we even had an apology from one coach company. So its a start. Again its down to road user awareness. Its not about points on licenses its about life and death. A cyclist stands to lose a life were as a Motorist will just dent his or her car.
      Respect all road users, its simple. If we see bad cycling practices we address the riders then and there. Like wise Motorists.

  • Adele

    Why is it in that Cypriots in general are easy going and when they get behind the wheel they are maniacs?

    • Cat Cloudwatching

      Repressed anger? It’s also one of the few places where you feel in control (of the car at least), so you let it all out…

  • Jaques

    The police cannot “defend their safety policy”, when everyone can see that driving in Cyprus is very unsafe, with massive numbers of drivers using their phones, speeding, running red lights and parking illegally. If they have a policy it is failing, so it needs changing for one that works.

  • Gui Jun An

    Whilst ever traffic police ignore dangerous driving, parking and non-observation of highway code rules and regulations, the killing of innocent cyclists and motorists will worsen. More cars and carelessness, irresponsibility and minimal fines is an encouragement for motorists to spree kill.

