Former Cyta head moved to house arrest on medical grounds

STATHIS Kittis, former board chairman of the state-owned telecoms company Cyta, who was jailed over the Dromolaxia scandal, will serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest due to medical reasons, it emerged on Friday.

Kittis, 73, underwent open-heart surgery last month and a state-appointed medical board decided that the seriousness of his condition warrants house arrest.

During his house arrest, Kittis is required to wear an ankle bracelet.

A medical board will re-assess his condition in six months.

The scandal revolved around the purchase by Cyta’s pension fund of office space in Dromolaxia, near Larnaca airport, at a price several times the going market value.

The land was initially sold to a company by the name of Wadnic Trading, which upgraded the building coefficients, built on it and sold it on to the Cyta pension fund for some €20m.

Kittis was found guilty in the 2014 trial on 16 out of 19 counts, including corruption of a public official, accepting bribes and legalising ill-gotten gains. The court said Kittis conspired to inflate the real cost of the Dromolaxia project, for which he took kickbacks totaling €300,000.

He also forged documents in a bid to give the veneer of legitimacy to a commercial agreement between Wadnic Trading and another company by the name of Leagros Investment Ltd, which would justify him receiving a €100,000 cheque from businessman Nicos Lillis, a key player in the whole deal.