Former Cyta head moved to house arrest on medical grounds

September 16th, 2017 Cyprus 15 comments

Former CyTA boss Stathis Kittis

 

STATHIS Kittis, former board chairman of the state-owned telecoms company Cyta, who was jailed over the Dromolaxia scandal, will serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest due to medical reasons, it emerged on Friday.

Kittis, 73, underwent open-heart surgery last month and a state-appointed medical board decided that the seriousness of his condition warrants house arrest.

During his house arrest, Kittis is required to wear an ankle bracelet.

A medical board will re-assess his condition in six months.

The scandal revolved around the purchase by Cyta’s pension fund of office space in Dromolaxia, near Larnaca airport, at a price several times the going market value.

The land was initially sold to a company by the name of Wadnic Trading, which upgraded the building coefficients, built on it and sold it on to the Cyta pension fund for some €20m.

Kittis was found guilty in the 2014 trial on 16 out of 19 counts, including corruption of a public official, accepting bribes and legalising ill-gotten gains. The court said Kittis conspired to inflate the real cost of the Dromolaxia project, for which he took kickbacks totaling €300,000.

He also forged documents in a bid to give the veneer of legitimacy to a commercial agreement between Wadnic Trading and another company by the name of Leagros Investment Ltd, which would justify him receiving a €100,000 cheque from businessman Nicos Lillis, a key player in the whole deal.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Has ‘being a slimy cheat’ become a recognised illness?

  • Michael John

    He has to wear a ankle bracelet NO ,Poor tw*t !!! —– he need a f—–ing Ball & Chain ,

    • Eye on Cyprus

      How about an Iron Maiden – the torture device; not the heavy metal band?

      • Michael John

        Perfect

  • almostbroke

    The old ‘tried and trusted ‘ heart complaint ! , never fails

  • SuzieQ

    Has he paid back any of the stolen money?

  • Evergreen

    “former” seems to be some patent category of influential (past) suspects/culprits.

  • Barry White

    Poor Didums.

  • hornet

    let me rod in jail… no sympathy for this greedy thieve

  • Michael John

    Sunshine, Sea, Blatant Corruption , that,s Cyprus a Banana Republic in the E U .

    • Evergreen

      and plus ,no accountability. A paradise on earth.

      • Michael John

        Thats so true .

  • Colin Evans

    Very clearly, a hospital wing needs to be built as soon as is possible. I feel that most people that undergo heart surgery do very well after a fairly short time. Is he going to get the level of medical care he need at home to get him well enough to return to prison.

  • Terryw45

    A friend of mine had this surgery, after he claimed ‘best I’ve ever felt’

  • Bob Ellis

    If you can’t do the time, don’t do the time. A phrase lost on this island….. Maybe a few people dying in prision might send a message that even a Cypriot could not ignore.

