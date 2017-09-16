Motorcyclist killed

September 16th, 2017

A 71-year-old man from Nicosia died on Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car driven by a 36-year-old woman.

According to reports, the car driven by the 36-year-old crashed into the motorcycle of the 71-year-old on Digenis Akritas Avenue in Nicosia.

The man was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where he underwent surgery, but died a few hours later.

Police said that the man had a protective helmet on, while a breathalyser test on the woman indicated she had not consumed any alcohol.

  • David Hill

    No mention of if the woman was on a mobile or not?. R.I.P. to the biker and commiserations to the family.

  • Mist

    Still a biker as a septuagenarian,rocker ! Riding the ‘hog’ in the sky. Respect.

  • Evergreen

    RIP.

