Motorcyclist killed

A 71-year-old man from Nicosia died on Saturday after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car driven by a 36-year-old woman.

According to reports, the car driven by the 36-year-old crashed into the motorcycle of the 71-year-old on Digenis Akritas Avenue in Nicosia.

The man was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital where he underwent surgery, but died a few hours later.

Police said that the man had a protective helmet on, while a breathalyser test on the woman indicated she had not consumed any alcohol.