Neophytou denies cronyism after email leak

September 16th, 2017 Cyprus 16 comments

Disy leader Averof Neophytou

Disy head Averof Neophytou on Saturday rejected any suggestion that he is involved in cronyism after an email from his office detailing scheduled meetings between the MP and individuals asking for favours was accidentally sent to the media.

According to the daily Politis, Neophytou’s secretary accidently sent an email to the newspaper listing a meeting schedule of the Disy head with members of the public which also stated each person’s demand. Among them was a request for help in securing a post in parliament.

The House of Representatives has recently announced that it is looking to hire a small number of communication officers and secretaries for House committees.

Speaking to Logos radio, Neophytou said that he had always had an open-door policy and was willing to meet members of the public, even when he was transport minister during the Glafkos Clerides administration, but that he was not responsible for the content of each person’s demands.

He said that he had given instructions to his staff to grant demands for meetings with him, regardless of whether they come from organised groups or are private individuals.

The MP said that he could not turn away anyone but that did not mean that he was breaking the law by agreeing to meet with people and listening to their grievances.

He told the radio station that regarding the parliamentary post, he told the person who made the request that candidates are expected to take exams and that there are rules in place.

Neophytou said that he also dismissed the second demand on the email put forth by another person who had requested a meeting, but no further information was available as to its nature.

 

  • Gokce Kavak

  • Disenchanted

    Isn’t cronyism his middle name?

  • almostbroke

    Why is he denying when every dog of the road knows about ‘rusfeti ‘ and the ‘wink and a nod ‘ politics !

  • Barry White

    Trousers fully down, full denial as usual.

  • Disruptive

    Institutionalized corruption and nepotism.

    • Evergreen

      Plus lack and absence of accountability.

      • gentlegiant161

        Transparency in Cyprus only refers to how clean the windows are………

    • Cydee

      Well and truly exposed 🙂

