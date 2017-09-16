Warrant for co-op employee after €102,000 goes missing

September 16th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

Police are searching for the whereabouts of a 53-year-old female co-op bank employee from Limassol for allegedly stealing more than €100,000 from the account of a customer.

According to the police, the suspect was managing the bank account of a 61-year-old woman, herself a former employee of the bank.

When the 61-year-old realised that €102,000 was missing from her account, the suspect reportedly admitted to taking it and told her that she would put it back. When she didn’t, the woman reported the case to the police who issued an arrest warrant against the 53-year-old.

 

  • Fred Basset

    How can you give permission just like that to someone to manage a private account of that size?

    • Neroli

      Because it’s the Co op – a piggy bank!

  • almostbroke

    It never ends !!!!

  • Evergreen

    what a scary news.

    • HighTide

      Co-op has ‘takers’ from inside and from outside.

  • Mist

    Sounds like the money was lent and is now a NPL.

