Warrant for co-op employee after €102,000 goes missing

Police are searching for the whereabouts of a 53-year-old female co-op bank employee from Limassol for allegedly stealing more than €100,000 from the account of a customer.

According to the police, the suspect was managing the bank account of a 61-year-old woman, herself a former employee of the bank.

When the 61-year-old realised that €102,000 was missing from her account, the suspect reportedly admitted to taking it and told her that she would put it back. When she didn’t, the woman reported the case to the police who issued an arrest warrant against the 53-year-old.