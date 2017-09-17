Beware of buying on eBay

As a resident in Cyprus I would to warn anyone buying on eBay to be very aware of what does happen.

I bought on eBay an item costing over €350 and paid for it when I ordered it. Three months have passed and no item received. I investigate to find where my goods were and no goods could be traced even though I made contact with the couriers who had brought it to Cyprus.

When it arrived in Cyprus the seller had apparently instructed the item to be returned without delivering it. eBay cannot be contacted in any way, telephone, emails, or fax.

My money has been taken and I am left with nothing, I am disgusted.

This is fraud and stealing on a big scale. Please publish this to warn other users of eBay to be aware of what is I understand quite a common problem. How I get my goods which I paid for, or even my money back is almost impossible.

What a big scandal.

Thank you for bringing this to the attention of others thinking of using eBay.

LC, via email