Beware of buying on eBay

September 17th, 2017 Letters, Opinion 13 comments

As a resident in Cyprus I would to warn anyone buying on eBay to be very aware of what does happen.
I bought on eBay an item costing over €350 and paid for it when I ordered it. Three months have passed and no item received. I investigate to find where my goods were and no goods could be traced even though I made contact with the couriers who had brought it to Cyprus.

When it arrived in Cyprus the seller had apparently instructed the item to be returned without  delivering it. eBay cannot be contacted in any way, telephone, emails, or fax.
My money has been taken and I am left with nothing, I am disgusted.
This is fraud and stealing on a big scale. Please publish this to warn other users of eBay to be aware of what is I understand quite a common problem. How I get my goods which I paid for, or even my money back is almost impossible.
What a big scandal.
Thank you for bringing this to the attention of others thinking of using eBay.

LC, via email

  • Jay Blanche

    LC, eBay CAN be contacted, contrary to your erroneous assertion, and paypal [the payment mechanism of choice for regular online shoppers] guarantees most transactions settled via their platform].
    Also, if someone was trying to rip you off, are you sure they would have bothered to ship an item to Cyprus and get it returned? Easier just not to send it at all.

    And, then, of course, is your underlying premise that eBay is somehow unsafe or untrustworthy, which is simply utter nonsense borne of sour grapes, and extremely insulting to frequent users & sellers with good reputations.

    Caveat emptor is, was, and will always be the first rule of business, but in pandering to whingers, eBay has made it so that it is the SELLER who must now beware, for their rules are definitely tilted towards the buyer.

    LC, do tell us what the seller’s eBay feedback profile says, or did you not check?

  • redstorm

    there seems to be a lot of packages going missing here in cyprus latley
    and i’m still waiting for one after 9 weeks,,,

    • Mike

      December 2015, ordered a solar powered radio via a third party computer and credit card, paid them the cash equivalent and am still waiting delivery. Have no contact with the third party as they were a German tourist but I did see the order go through and payment made. Not having mains electricity solar is important for me. Never again.

    • Douglas

      Many vendors will not deliver to Cyprus due to too many parcels going missing .

      • redstorm

        i just got a refund from ebay through paypal
        (for the second time in a year) it just goes to
        show that ebay is not a rogue seller as mentioned
        in this topic,,,,,

  • Vegchef

    Many of us who buy from Ebay have experienced similar problems of non-delivery and I am firmly of the belief that two of my items were stolen here in Cyprus. Both were electrical items of considerable value. Yes I got my money back from Ebay but the incidents cause stress and anxiety. PayPal is fine unless you wish to buy an item in sterling. If you live in the Euro area PayPal will only let you buy in Euros and give a really crap exchange rate. I don’t use them any more for sterling purchases.

    • Jay Blanche

      is paypal’s exchange rate worse than the banks’ if you use a credit card?

  • mercman1952

    You could if you’re
    feeling really brave tell us all who the seller is what’s his/her Ebay ID I’ve used Ebay hundreds of times and could count on one hand any problems which have always been sorted by Ebay or P/Pal or even Visa it strikes me this is not so open and closed as you make out……..

  • antonpp

    Ebay is not perfect but as a buyer with a feedback of 600 plus it works for me. Yes a couple of items have not arrived but using tracking numbers and Paypal, if the item has not arrived in a reasonable time my money has always been returned

  • Roc.

    Did you read hisher feed back that gives a good indication to the seller, if they are new and its an expensive item it rasies alarm bells, its like anything via the net, do your research first before handing money over and use Paypal as am sure your covered by them.

    • Nevenka Sotiropoulos

      Yes. If parcel its out for delivery, we in Canada for example : I as an sender have no option to recall my package that I had sent.

  • Tony Lough

    I wonder how you established that “When it arrived in Cyprus the seller had apparently instructed the item to be returned without delivering it”?

  • Douglas

    Under your particular circumstances providing you paid by credit card you can claim your money back via the Bank,also you can discredit the vendor on eBay by writing on their website and also make an official complaint to eBay via their website to investigate any fraudulent endevours.

