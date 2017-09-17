Cypriot passengers stranded in Turkey when flight diverted (Updated)

A group of Cypriot airline passengers were stuck in Izmir, Turkey over night when their Jet2 flight was diverted there on its way from Manchester to Larnaca, it emerged on Sunday.

According to reports, there was a problem with one engine and the plane at to land at Adnan Menderes Airport. The flight had been due to arrive in Larnaca at 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Politis said waiting relatives were told that the plane had to divert but said they were not given any specifics. And because the Cypriot phone numbers did not work, information came from Danish passengers also on the flight that they were in Turkey.

One social media message cited by Politis was from a Cypriot passenger saying at 8.35am on Sunday that they were still in Izmir. They had stayed nine hours at the airport and had then been brought to a hotel.

“Because we cannot communicate by phone, I write this so that friends and relatives who don’t know what’s happening can know. We hope to land in Larnaca as soon as possible and this is scheduled for Sunday evening,” the posting said.

According to CNA later on Sunday, the flight is due back in Cyprus at 5.30pm.  The agency reported that there were five Cypriots among the passengers.

The head of the Department of Crisis Management at the foreign ministry, Maria Michael said a Cypriot journalist on board the flight had alerted them.
Cypriot authorities then contacted the airline, which said it would send another aircraft.

The flight is to travel via Rhodes to Cyprus as it cannot fly directly from Turkey.

Michael said the passengers had not experienced any other problems in Turkey and were all given a visa. While at the hotel in Izmir, they were given consular assistance from the Greek embassy there.

 

  • Bob

    Is this news😄

    • oratis

      obviously yes.

  • Hussein Oscar Hassan

    That makes me happy to see Turkish officials taking care of our neighbours . Well done Turkey:)

    • oratis

      well said

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) nationals in Turkey 🇹🇷 are never ever aliens. We are currently utmost good with the Greek Cypriots or the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) anyway anyhow. We are currently bad with Turkish Cypriots or the TRNC area over the Gulen Movement.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Turkey 🇹🇷 – Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) relations go up as well as Turkey 🇹🇷 – United Kingdom 🇬🇧 relations increase more along with Greece 🇬🇷 – Turkey 🇹🇷 relations. Shortly: they could stay in Turkey 🇹🇷 wherever it can stay in Turkey 🇹🇷 as well as the Greek Cypriots or Greek Cypriot tourists.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Greek Cypriots or the tourists from the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) may whenever they want stay in Izmir, Turkey 🇹🇷 at times when they want very safely – always and forever.

    • Mehmet Zengin

      These passengers were brought to hotels as well in Izmir. I don’t think if my plane landed in Cyprus, Greek Cypriots would bring me to hotel ? No.
      Only problem somehow they didn’t have their phones working. Now they have experience, next time they travel they will make sure their mobile will work on roaming.

      • Gokce Kavak

        Greek Cypriots feed hostility upon Turks – as to the reason what you describe. Please don’t try to sparkle the old discussions as the hostility in Cyprus 🇨🇾 have found enough place not to be permitted to do so. Turkey 🇹🇷 would utterly need to destroy new upcoming tensions with the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) instead of creating new ones. Greeks are looking Turks in a negative way – as to the current hostility to Turks from the Greek Cypriots.

      • feridun

        It is the duty and obligation of the airlines that arranges hotel or accommodation for their stranded passengers and not the country that they are in

        • Mehmet Zengin

          Airline’s responsibility to arrange a hotel but passengers have to pass through the passport control and if passengers need visa it is passenger’s duty to get visa. In that case, passenger will stay at airport.

          • feridun

            fair comment.

          • Peter G

            That’s very true. And any Turkish national who arrives in Cyprus through a legal point of entry is afforded those courtesies.

      • Evergreen

        Good.

      • oratis

        how do you know that they wouldn’t take you to a hotel if the same thing happened to you? you are prejudging people.

      • Peter G

        This is where you are wrong, Mehmet (I won’t say “deliberately disingenuous”). There have been many instances where Turkish nationals were stranded or sought refuge in the Republic of Cyprus and were put up in hotels, not just by the airlines but by the government itself.

        • Mehmet Zengin

          I apologize then. I was thinking as Cyprus has issues with Turkey, they may use visa as an excuse not to allow Turkish citizens. If there were instances where they helped, thanks to them, thanks to you for letting me know.
          I have many friends who are Greek Cypriots and they are very friendly people so I wouldn’t doubt about people but didn’t trust the government.

          • redstorm

            don’t always believe the media, i know quite a few gc’s
            that travel to turkey, and i have seen many turkish citizens in the hotels in ayia napa,,,

            • schrodinger’s cat

              This is true, last summer a number of Turkish nationals stayed in Ayia Napa on holiday and didn’t experience any issues, either visa or other related

  • Parthenon

    Forgot to mention that he was pardoned for his role in ethnic cleansing of Greeks from Istanbul.

    On 17 September 1990, the 29th anniversary of Menderes’ execution, he was posthumously pardoned by the Turkish Parliament and his grave was moved to a mausoleum named after him in Istanbul. Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and Hasan Polatkan, who were the Foreign Affairs Minister and Finance Minister, respectively in the last Menderes administration, and who were hanged with Menderes by the junta in 1961, were also posthumously cleared of any misconduct.[21] Adnan Menderes University in Aydın and Adnan Menderes Airport in İzmir are named after him. Two high schools, Istanbul Bahcelievler Adnan Menderes Anadolu Lisesi and Aydın Adnan Menderes Anadolu Lisesi, also adopted his name. There are numerous[weasel words] city districts, boulevards and streets named after him by city councils in cities large and small, all across Turkey

  • Parthenon

    Another Turkish provocation.
    An absolute outrage that a Turkish Politician who instigated ethnic cleansing should have an airport named after him!!

    This shows the mentality of the Turks!!

    Note how they planted their own bombs to stir up ethnic hatred. Reminds you of Cyprus???

    • Toni

      You are full of sht…you wouldn’t know good intentions from your racial attitude..you are fckn. Raicist. Consantrate
      on the issue ass hl

    • Neroli

      Yes reminds me of Cyprus! Also shows the mentality of GCs (Akritas Organisation) who also planted bombs and blamed the TCs. Get a life you have a problem

  • Parthenon

    In 1955, the Menderes government is believed to have orchestrated the Istanbul Pogrom, which targeted the city’s substantial Greek ethnic minority.[6] In September 1955 a bomb exploded close to the Turkish consulate in Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, also damaging the Atatürk Museum, site of Atatürk’s birthplace. The damage to the house was minimal, with some broken windows.[7] In retaliation, in Istanbul thousands of shops, houses, churches and even graves belonging to members of the ethnic Greek minority were destroyed within a few hours, over a dozen people were killed and many more injured.

    The 1961 Yassıada Trial after the 1960 coup d’état accused Menderes and Foreign Minister Fatin Rüştü Zorlu of planning the riots, finding that the supposed assault was in fact a provocation organised by the Menderes government, which planted the bomb in Thessaloniki and also bussed infuriated villagers from Anatolia into Istanbul with the aim of “punishing” Greeks. Menderes subsequently apologized and offered compensation to those affected.

    • oratis

      the Turkish authorities did a kind act to stranded passengers but you repay them by dragging up historical differences instead of showing some appreciation. Credit should be given to people where due irrespective of their nationality.

