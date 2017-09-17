Cypriot passengers stranded in Turkey when flight diverted (Updated)

A group of Cypriot airline passengers were stuck in Izmir, Turkey over night when their Jet2 flight was diverted there on its way from Manchester to Larnaca, it emerged on Sunday.

According to reports, there was a problem with one engine and the plane at to land at Adnan Menderes Airport. The flight had been due to arrive in Larnaca at 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Politis said waiting relatives were told that the plane had to divert but said they were not given any specifics. And because the Cypriot phone numbers did not work, information came from Danish passengers also on the flight that they were in Turkey.

One social media message cited by Politis was from a Cypriot passenger saying at 8.35am on Sunday that they were still in Izmir. They had stayed nine hours at the airport and had then been brought to a hotel.

“Because we cannot communicate by phone, I write this so that friends and relatives who don’t know what’s happening can know. We hope to land in Larnaca as soon as possible and this is scheduled for Sunday evening,” the posting said.

According to CNA later on Sunday, the flight is due back in Cyprus at 5.30pm. The agency reported that there were five Cypriots among the passengers.

The head of the Department of Crisis Management at the foreign ministry, Maria Michael said a Cypriot journalist on board the flight had alerted them.

Cypriot authorities then contacted the airline, which said it would send another aircraft.

The flight is to travel via Rhodes to Cyprus as it cannot fly directly from Turkey.

Michael said the passengers had not experienced any other problems in Turkey and were all given a visa. While at the hotel in Izmir, they were given consular assistance from the Greek embassy there.