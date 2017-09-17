Kotzias to discuss Cyprus with Guterres at New York meeting

Kotzias to discuss Cyprus with Guterres at New York meeting

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias

The Cyprus problem will be discussed during a meeting between the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias on Sunday in New York.

According to a UN source, Guterres expects to listen to the views of the parties involved, before activating anew his good offices mission for Cyprus, after the Conference on Cyprus, that took in place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, ended without agreement.

According to the UNSG`s official programme, the meeting will take place at 6.45pm new York time and is scheduled to last for 15 minutes. Kotzias arrived in New York on Friday evening as the head of the Greek delegation that will participate in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly and will address the Assembly on September 22.

Guterres will meet with President Nicos Anastasiades on September 22, on the sidelines of the General Assembly session. He will also have meetings with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

