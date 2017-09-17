Tales from the Coffeeshop: Junior posing as a Young Turk

DESPITE the triumphant opening in front of big crowds of the Nicolas 2018 campaign headquarters in the former PWC building in downtown Nicosia, all is not well in the party of principles and high ideals, Diko. While preparing to follow in his father’s footsteps poor old Junior faces a minor rebellion from within his own party.

The fifth columnists appear to be led by the party’s former chief, Marios Garoyian, who was ruthlessly deposed by Junior back in 2013 after a dodgy election contest. Garoyian, who also served as House president, was reportedly considering setting up an ‘observatory’ within Diko to exercise in-party opposition to the leadership, which would be a first even in the crazy world of Kyproulla’s politics.

For now, these are just press rumours but the intellectually challenged party spokesman Athos Antoniades warned there would be expulsions from the party. This drew a response on Facebook from member of the party central committee Takis Gavrielides, who felt the Diko leadership was persecuting the supporters of Diko founder Spy Kyp.

In a message addressed to Antoniades, Gavrielides wrote: “I will send you a list of those who supported Spyros Kyprianou to the death so you can expel them. These are the people you hate.” Expulsion is no way to deal with Dikheads that supported a lunatic like Spy Kyp to the death and still call themselves Kyprianites. They are people in desperate need of psychiatric help and if Junior is a caring leader he would pay for it.

ANOTHER Kyprianite and Garoyian loyalist, former Diko deputy Athina Kyriakidou, joined the debate, lambasting the neo-Dikheads who did not even know where the party’s premises were before 2013, the year of Junior’s election. “Since ’13 the party is full of Elamites,” she alleged.

She also accused Junior of leading the party out of its alliance with the government, for no reason other than that he wanted Prez Nik’s throne. But like her fellow Kyprianite she remained defiant, declaring that “the owners do not move out of their house”. It was the “neo-Dikheads who must leave because they are temporary tenants”.

The scheming Garoyian is stirring the Dikhead dissent, probably as a favour to his pal Prez Nik, with whom he wants to stay on good terms. Since losing the leadership of the party, Garoyian has established a very lucrative personal business using the government’s citizenship-by-investment programme.

He has made a bomb in securing Cyprus passports for scores of investors by using his close ties with Prez Nik to offer a fast-track service to his clients. A phone-call to the interior ministry from the presidential palace is guaranteed to speed up the passport issuing procedure. It would not come as a surprise if Garoyian’s business is using a secretary paid for by the taxpayer that he is entitled to for having served as House president.

Revenge is not the only reason Garoyian would like to see Nik defeating Nicolas next January. He also approves of Nik’s policy on the Cyprob.

NICOLAS 2018 has not allowed the shenanigans of the Kyprianite palaeo-Dikheads to distract him from his campaigning and his pledges.

He has promised to build a new Kyproulla in which he will restore the middle class which was devastated by the collapse of the economy, compensate the victims of the deposits’ hair-cut, reimburse the pension funds that lost money, create jobs for the young, rid the banks of their NPLs, exempt guarantors of bank loans from paying up, prevent property prices from falling and establish a knowledge-based economy specialising in research, innovation and new technology.

The revolutionary candidate promised also to take on the financial establishment and end the Akel- Disy domination of politics, which has caused so much harm to a country that is desperately waiting for a young, idealistic, principled, selfless, caring, visionary and modest young president like Junior to enter office and create a perfect society.

We will ignore his posing as an anti-establishment figure even though he is the quintessential establishment figure, socially, financially and politically. I mean his dad was president and a member of our ruling elite from 1960 until his death, his brother is mayor of Nicosia, his family is loaded with money and 10 years after his dad left office, he wants to become president. You can’t get much more establishment than this.

And another thing – both Tof and Nik were elected with the backing of their election partner Diko so the party is not blameless in the catastrophes Junior accuses them of bringing upon poor Kyproulla.

PREZ NIK is using subtler techniques than big promises to win over the voters. This week he decided to pose as a dog-lover, taking delivery of a pooch from a dog shelter to replace unfortunate Leo, the Scottish terrier that was given to him as present by his daughters.

“I truly love animals,” declared Nik before posing for the camera and giving his new dog, Freed, a kiss. He also turned a bit soppy as he urged people to adopt animals. “Shelters are full of little souls that need to receive but also give love and I urge all families to adopt a stray animal.”

And try not run them over he could have added, which was the fate of poor Leo. He was run over by one of his police escort cars in the grounds of the presidential palace a few months ago. Our dog-loving prez was inconsolable after the accident, perhaps even reaching for the bottle in order to drown his sorrow.

CYNICS have claimed Nik is more interested in animal-lovers, who will also be voting in the elections, than the little souls in dog shelters. They cite the fact that he recruited the leader of the Animal Party, Kyriakos Kyriakou as his advisor to back this claim, which our establishment does not espouse.

The cynics also asked why he made such a public spectacle of adopting Freed and posed for the cameras. He also made a point of posting a photo of the dog on his Facebook account with the comment “welcome to your new home Freed.”

THIS was nothing in the cringe-worthiness stakes compared to the birthday wishes posted on social media by Nik’s daughters to their mother Andri.

Ino posted the following: “Happy birthday to the best mummy in the world. Thank you for everything you do for us and for always being by our side and for the boundless love you give not only to us but everyone. I love you boundlessly.”

Elsa: “MAMA MIA!! Happy birthday our adored doll and guardian angel. Always with health and happiness. May God always keep you well. We adore you.”

Maybe I am too old-fashioned and out of step with the times, but I find this social media exhibitionism very distasteful. Did Nik’s girls really need to share their feelings for their mum with the whole world? Why did they not just tell her how they felt in person or write it in a birthday card rather than informing all of Kyproulla that they love their mummy?

Strangely, I hear Andri celebrated her birthday on Monday evening at a dinner attended by the archbishop. This close friendship of the first family with Chrys is very worrying indeed. Either Andri has decided to buy another cut-price plot of land from the Church or Nik really believes Chrys will deliver the Elam votes to him. Athina Kyriakidou must not have informed him that Elamites were joining Diko in droves.

A NEW Lillikas has arrived on the political scene. Economist Stelios Platis was photographed by the side of Nicolas 2018 during the opening of the election HQ on Tuesday evening. Platis has been around the block a few times in search of a political role and like Lillikas he started out as an associate of George Vass.

Back in 2003 he was a big supporter of the satanic Annan plan and was one of the economists that helped draft the Vass report about the economic benefits of a Cyprus settlement. During the 2008 presidential elections, he was an advisor to candidate Ioannis Kasoulides, a role he also performed for Nik while he was Disy chief. In 2013, according to Disy, he attended informal meetings as a representative of Akel.

Now he has become a neo-Dikhead and advisor of Nicolas 2018, from whom he must have hid his sinful pro-Annan plan past.

PREZ NIK flies off to the Big Apple today for the annual UN General Assembly, which has always been nothing more than a 10-day holiday in the world’s most exciting city for all our presidents. He will address an empty General Assembly and have a 10-minute meeting with the UNSG who grants an audience to all heads of state.

He will also attend the cocktail party thrown by the US president and have his picture taken alongside Donald Trump. It is the same every year, even though the government likes to make out that important affairs are discussed by our prez who spends most of the time at Greek taverns with Cypriot expats.

This week’s vacation in the city that never sleeps has added significance if we are to believe the press reports, because there could be discussions about the future of the Cyprob talks. If there was even the tiniest possibility that the UNSG would force the two sides to return to the negotiating table, Nik would not have gone anywhere near New York.

Follow Patroclos on Twitter @Coffeeshop1991