Tales from the Coffeeshop: Junior posing as a Young Turk

September 17th, 2017 Coffeeshop, Opinion 20 comments

Cynics have claimed Nik is more interested in animal-lovers, who will be voting in the elections, than the little souls in dog shelters

DESPITE the triumphant opening in front of big crowds of the Nicolas 2018 campaign headquarters in the former PWC building in downtown Nicosia, all is not well in the party of principles and high ideals, Diko. While preparing to follow in his father’s footsteps poor old Junior faces a minor rebellion from within his own party.

The fifth columnists appear to be led by the party’s former chief, Marios Garoyian, who was ruthlessly deposed by Junior back in 2013 after a dodgy election contest. Garoyian, who also served as House president, was reportedly considering setting up an ‘observatory’ within Diko to exercise in-party opposition to the leadership, which would be a first even in the crazy world of Kyproulla’s politics.

For now, these are just press rumours but the intellectually challenged party spokesman Athos Antoniades warned there would be expulsions from the party. This drew a response on Facebook from member of the party central committee Takis Gavrielides, who felt the Diko leadership was persecuting the supporters of Diko founder Spy Kyp.

In a message addressed to Antoniades, Gavrielides wrote: “I will send you a list of those who supported Spyros Kyprianou to the death so you can expel them. These are the people you hate.” Expulsion is no way to deal with Dikheads that supported a lunatic like Spy Kyp to the death and still call themselves Kyprianites. They are people in desperate need of psychiatric help and if Junior is a caring leader he would pay for it.

ANOTHER Kyprianite and Garoyian loyalist, former Diko deputy Athina Kyriakidou, joined the debate, lambasting the neo-Dikheads who did not even know where the party’s premises were before 2013, the year of Junior’s election. “Since ’13 the party is full of Elamites,” she alleged.

She also accused Junior of leading the party out of its alliance with the government, for no reason other than that he wanted Prez Nik’s throne. But like her fellow Kyprianite she remained defiant, declaring that “the owners do not move out of their house”. It was the “neo-Dikheads who must leave because they are temporary tenants”.

The scheming Garoyian is stirring the Dikhead dissent, probably as a favour to his pal Prez Nik, with whom he wants to stay on good terms. Since losing the leadership of the party, Garoyian has established a very lucrative personal business using the government’s citizenship-by-investment programme.

He has made a bomb in securing Cyprus passports for scores of investors by using his close ties with Prez Nik to offer a fast-track service to his clients. A phone-call to the interior ministry from the presidential palace is guaranteed to speed up the passport issuing procedure. It would not come as a surprise if Garoyian’s business is using a secretary paid for by the taxpayer that he is entitled to for having served as House president.

Revenge is not the only reason Garoyian would like to see Nik defeating Nicolas next January. He also approves of Nik’s policy on the Cyprob.

NICOLAS 2018 has not allowed the shenanigans of the Kyprianite palaeo-Dikheads to distract him from his campaigning and his pledges.

He has promised to build a new Kyproulla in which he will restore the middle class which was devastated by the collapse of the economy, compensate the victims of the deposits’ hair-cut, reimburse the pension funds that lost money, create jobs for the young, rid the banks of their NPLs, exempt guarantors of bank loans from paying up, prevent property prices from falling and establish a knowledge-based economy specialising in research, innovation and new technology.

The revolutionary candidate promised also to take on the financial establishment and end the Akel- Disy domination of politics, which has caused so much harm to a country that is desperately waiting for a young, idealistic, principled, selfless, caring, visionary and modest young president like Junior to enter office and create a perfect society.

We will ignore his posing as an anti-establishment figure even though he is the quintessential establishment figure, socially, financially and politically. I mean his dad was president and a member of our ruling elite from 1960 until his death, his brother is mayor of Nicosia, his family is loaded with money and 10 years after his dad left office, he wants to become president. You can’t get much more establishment than this.

And another thing – both Tof and Nik were elected with the backing of their election partner Diko so the party is not blameless in the catastrophes Junior accuses them of bringing upon poor Kyproulla.

PREZ NIK is using subtler techniques than big promises to win over the voters. This week he decided to pose as a dog-lover, taking delivery of a pooch from a dog shelter to replace unfortunate Leo, the Scottish terrier that was given to him as present by his daughters.

“I truly love animals,” declared Nik before posing for the camera and giving his new dog, Freed, a kiss. He also turned a bit soppy as he urged people to adopt animals. “Shelters are full of little souls that need to receive but also give love and I urge all families to adopt a stray animal.”

And try not run them over he could have added, which was the fate of poor Leo. He was run over by one of his police escort cars in the grounds of the presidential palace a few months ago. Our dog-loving prez was inconsolable after the accident, perhaps even reaching for the bottle in order to drown his sorrow.

CYNICS have claimed Nik is more interested in animal-lovers, who will also be voting in the elections, than the little souls in dog shelters. They cite the fact that he recruited the leader of the Animal Party, Kyriakos Kyriakou as his advisor to back this claim, which our establishment does not espouse.

The cynics also asked why he made such a public spectacle of adopting Freed and posed for the cameras. He also made a point of posting a photo of the dog on his Facebook account with the comment “welcome to your new home Freed.”

THIS was nothing in the cringe-worthiness stakes compared to the birthday wishes posted on social media by Nik’s daughters to their mother Andri.

Ino posted the following: “Happy birthday to the best mummy in the world. Thank you for everything you do for us and for always being by our side and for the boundless love you give not only to us but everyone. I love you boundlessly.”

Elsa: “MAMA MIA!! Happy birthday our adored doll and guardian angel. Always with health and happiness. May God always keep you well. We adore you.”

Maybe I am too old-fashioned and out of step with the times, but I find this social media exhibitionism very distasteful. Did Nik’s girls really need to share their feelings for their mum with the whole world? Why did they not just tell her how they felt in person or write it in a birthday card rather than informing all of Kyproulla that they love their mummy?

Strangely, I hear Andri celebrated her birthday on Monday evening at a dinner attended by the archbishop. This close friendship of the first family with Chrys is very worrying indeed. Either Andri has decided to buy another cut-price plot of land from the Church or Nik really believes Chrys will deliver the Elam votes to him. Athina Kyriakidou must not have informed him that Elamites were joining Diko in droves.

A NEW Lillikas has arrived on the political scene. Economist Stelios Platis was photographed by the side of Nicolas 2018 during the opening of the election HQ on Tuesday evening. Platis has been around the block a few times in search of a political role and like Lillikas he started out as an associate of George Vass.

Back in 2003 he was a big supporter of the satanic Annan plan and was one of the economists that helped draft the Vass report about the economic benefits of a Cyprus settlement. During the 2008 presidential elections, he was an advisor to candidate Ioannis Kasoulides, a role he also performed for Nik while he was Disy chief. In 2013, according to Disy, he attended informal meetings as a representative of Akel.

Now he has become a neo-Dikhead and advisor of Nicolas 2018, from whom he must have hid his sinful pro-Annan plan past.

PREZ NIK flies off to the Big Apple today for the annual UN General Assembly, which has always been nothing more than a 10-day holiday in the world’s most exciting city for all our presidents. He will address an empty General Assembly and have a 10-minute meeting with the UNSG who grants an audience to all heads of state.

He will also attend the cocktail party thrown by the US president and have his picture taken alongside Donald Trump. It is the same every year, even though the government likes to make out that important affairs are discussed by our prez who spends most of the time at Greek taverns with Cypriot expats.

This week’s vacation in the city that never sleeps has added significance if we are to believe the press reports, because there could be discussions about the future of the Cyprob talks. If there was even the tiniest possibility that the UNSG would force the two sides to return to the negotiating table, Nik would not have gone anywhere near New York.

Follow Patroclos on Twitter @Coffeeshop1991

  • DrJ

    A political system which favours the rich, the corrupt, the egocentrics, money lovers, adulterers, liars, thieves, exhibitionists, mediocre people, destructive and incompetent leads to Nicos Anastasiades (Christofias etc) as President and Marios Karayian as a political player.

    Only a revolution could rid us of such politicians in power or with influence until old age.

    • Evergreen

      Unfortunately, revolution comes from within.

      • Mike

        …..and there needs to be a viable alternative on offer that can be trusted. We seem to lack such an alternative within our own. Bank of Cyprus employed a foreigner to head it up, sadly government has arranged it so the same cannot be done there.

        • Evergreen

          for this appointment,I still wonder. ROC could get consultancy services of the Noble Prize winner Cypriot economist .The gentleman has a world wide reputation about his competence . Then there may be many other capable ones who are good in their work but are not considered.

        • Evergreen

          People here will bring the revolution ,if ever-through rejecting the corruption in political system and politicians .Less than that nothing will bring any change here as currently all are share holder directly or indirectly.

    • Mike

      It was a sad day long ago when our politico’s realised they could bribe the electorate using the electorates own money and enhance their own personal fortunes along the way. Hence the rush to be elected at any cost. The ‘wanting to make a difference’ mantra is forgotten after a day or two.

    • Frederic Harakis

      adulters? I have been missing this important aspect in Cyprus politics. Please do enlighten me without slandering yourself of course. As for the rest I could not agree more.

      • DrJ

        The Limassolian (one marriage hundreds of artists in Hilton or Hilton Park, young DISY and 1 koumera and secretary and most probably fake hair), the Armenian 3 marriages and a lot of affairs and 100% no fake hair.

    • Neroli

      I’m up for a revolution!😉

  • Evergreen

    A great read as usual.Thank you Patroclos.

  • almostbroke

    Yes P your on the money again this morning ! Exposing the rich and elite minority charlatans for what they really are . The T Cs are afraid to relinquish the hold of Turkey over them because they would be dominated by this G C elitist minority , they realise that , it’s a pity the G Cs cannot see the same thing , since the foundation of the State the tiny minority of well heeled G C Mafia families and their ‘inside trackers ‘ have saught to dominate ‘Greek ‘ , ‘Turk ‘ and ”foreigner ‘ alike while running the country akin to a medieval middle Eastern sheikhdom . They have rigged and fixed every aspect of candidate selection so only the ‘great and the good ‘ can represent the country , is there not a farmer , fisherman , office worker , carpenter , trade union official , hairdresser , teacher, or any one with an ‘ordinary ‘ occupation capable of being a suitable candidate to go forward for election . Not as long as the ‘mafia ‘ families control the country . The sickening thing about the elite is the wouldent walk the same side of the street as ordinary folk except at election time when they are looking for votes . If they had their way they would dispense with votes altogether but the next best thing is to control the political parties and fill the candidate positions with the ‘chosen ones ‘ who will not be elected for the good of the country or the people but to line the pockets of the ‘few ‘ and their cronies .

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south)’ dearest President Nicos Anastasiades is a great politician of the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) always forever. Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) is nowadays a very great country for Greece 🇬🇷, Turkey 🇹🇷 and the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 ALL. Relations between Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) and Turkey 🇹🇷 are very good and excellent, but I have a bad news. Relations between Turkey 🇹🇷 and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is under severe strain anyway. I am very sorry, but Turkey 🇹🇷 is going to open ALL the channels and communications with the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 (south) as well as what the country actually wants and requires.

    • hornet

      monkey enclave drilled by sultanate nothing new in the land of apes

    • Frustrated

      I notice that you’ve up-voted yourself on your own comment. You must be desperate.

      As you’ll see, I will join you as recognition for reading what must be the most gibberish comment ever written not only on this forum but more than likely anywhere else.

      • Bemused

        I agree with you F his post was the most gibberish comment we seen in many a year and also up-voted him .

    • Muffin the Mule

      Err, pardon?

    • cyprus observer

      Incomprehensible

      • Gokce Kavak

        I so much strongly advocate the Republic of Cyprus 🇨🇾 even if I simply want to settle in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 and currently live in Turkey 🇹🇷 as a Turkish national and a secular Turk attitude of myself (or leftists in Turkey 🇹🇷)

  • Gui Jun An

    The art of informative cynicism/satire well deserved by our politicians.

