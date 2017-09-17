The Remoaners whinge on, and on

September 17th, 2017

The Remoaners whinge on, and on

Within the single market, Scotch sales to the EU have increased by 39.3 per cent, whereas those of Bourbon have increased 437.0 per cent

By Brian Lait

I was shocked at how Margaret Thatcher was removed from power in 1990 by self-seeking EU sycophant colleagues like Geoffrey Howe and, in particular, that power-seeking disaster called Michael Heseltine. I was appalled that the country should vote the self-worshipping Tony Blair into office on no less than three occasions, and I was similarly dismayed when the Conservatives elected the shallow and fickle David Cameron as their leader in 2005.

It was all accepted, however, because that’s the way in which what we call democracy works.

Why, therefore, cannot so many individuals accept that on June 23, 2016, 51.9 per cent of voters in a perfectly democratic and well-publicised referendum voted for the UK to leave the EU, and 48.1 per cent voted to remain, thus giving a clear majority to the leavers? Was the referendum any less democratic than the examples of politics quoted above? The electoral turnout was 72.2 per cent, a higher percentage than in the general elections that put either Blair or Cameron into power.

The majority of the UK wish to leave the EU. The departure should happen without more hindrance from the whingeing Remoaners. However wishful that thinking might be, the airwaves and printed press are loaded daily with this or that ignoramus either calling for another referendum or for the result to be overturned or, more recently but with increasing hysteria, insisting that we should remain within the very questionable single market. (There are some who must not be forgotten who say they do not want to leave Europe. I don’t either, but the referendum was to leave the EU, not to leave Europe).

The single market was launched by the EU on January 1, 1993 with the usual fanfare (led by both Ted Heath and John Major in the UK) and at the end of five years and multi-millions of pounds spent on brainwashing people into believing that all trade barriers had been demolished and 360 million people could freely trade with each other, etc. However, businesses had already realised that this move meant an overwhelming amount of new regulation – no less than 1,368 new EC directives to ‘harmonise’ almost every aspect of economic activity. British industry became engulfed in red tape. There were 12 members of the EU then.

What worsened it for the UK were the additional draconian measures the UK imposed upon itself. This is called ‘gold plating’. An example is that toys manufactured after 1990 had to be tested to qualify for the CE mark. Petty little UK officials (they are now around every corner) extended the regulations to second-hand toys and immediately deprived the likes of Oxfam from donations worth many millions of pounds annually.

Regardless, the regulations introduced by the single market were the typical EU ‘one size fits all’. A UK company manufacturing greenhouse heaters had to send their heaters to a Dutch ‘testing house’ to get the CE mark. That cost the company £20,000. Fair enough? But, as the then EU members used 37 different types of liquid gas, the company was supposed to have their heaters checked for all 37 types of gas! They stopped manufacturing for the EU and turned to Asia, the USA and Africa. Within a few years they were the only one left of the original six UK manufacturers.

There are two staggering assumptions about the single market hammered into our psyches over the years by a succession of ignorant politicians, appalling media and power grabbing heavyweight companies: a) the single market is an economic success, and b) if the UK leaves it the economy will suffer untold disasters (i.e. the same sort of gibberish spewed out before the referendum in 2016).

An incredible fact is that no UK government or political party of any stripe has attempted to research the single market’s impact over the past 24 years, or what the position of the UK might be if trading with the EU under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

In October last year the heads of the likes of the CBI sent an open letter to the prime minister stating that ‘Every credible study that has been conducted has shown that the WTO option would do serious and lasting damage to the UK economy……’. However, the letter omitted to mention what such studies were, and I don’t seem to be able to find any, other than the unconvincing effort hurriedly cobbled together by the Treasury before the referendum. The same Treasury who conveniently forgot that their duty is to advise the British people and not bow to the wishes of temporary, incompetent and ignorant politicians.

So, let’s have a look at some indisputable facts available for anyone caring to dig around a bit.

  • 39 countries export to single market members each in excess of $5 billion annually; 40 if we include the UK in those numbers. Rating each by the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of their exports to the single market, the UK ranks at number 36 with a rather modest CAGR of 0.9 per cent (source: IMF)
  • The UK’s CAGR for sales to countries under WTO rules is 2.9 per cent compared to the 0.9 per cent for sales to fellow single market members quoted above (source: IMF). So being a member does not seem to have benefited our trade very much!
  • The Scottish Whisky Association (SWA) are ecstatic about the rewards from EU membership and the single market in particular and how both had benefited Scotch sales without, sadly, producing any data to back up their enthusiasm. Within the single market, Scotch sales to the EU have increased by 39.3 per cent, whereas those of Bourbon have increased 437.0 per cent. In 1993 Scotch exports were some 15 times the value of Bourbon’s. Today they are less than four times. (source: UN Commodity Trade Statistics – COMTRADE);
  • The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD – founded in 1960 – has 35 member countries, many of which are EU members. Comparing unemployment of eight OECD non-EU members (671.4 millions populations) with the 12 single market founding members (380.9 millions) we find that from 1993 the mean rates of unemployment in the single market members was 9.4 per cent compared to the OECD eight at 5.4 per cent. For the unfortunate 15 to 24-year-olds the EU averages 31.8 per cent compared to the OECD eight at 8.7 per cent. (source: OECD).

These stark statistics demand questions to be answered about how the EU conducts its economy.

Space precludes further examples (and there are many), but you get the drift. I have failed to find any sensible detailed analysis of the benefits of single market membership, and given the extortionate annual sums we are paying for membership, the decision to withdraw from it is extremely sensible.

Having knocked the single market (easy and satisfying), there is one area where the effects of leaving cannot be gauged at present and that is financial services (excluding insurance which is largely conducted through subsidiaries based in various countries).

Ignoring the question as to whether, in fact, there is a single market for financial services, there are those such as the insipid Francois Hollande who consider that the City of London should not be entitled to clear euro-denominated instruments once we leave the single market. For him ‘It can serve as a lesson for those who seek the end of Europe’. He and his ilk ignore the fact that the vast majority of euro-denominated derivatives are cleared in London because investors want it that way. This ‘privilege’ does not arise from something granted to London because of EU membership.

Time will tell how petulant the infantile brains in Brussels will become. At present Messrs Junckers, Barnier and Verhofstadt are being predictably churlish and childish.

Single Market? Thanks, but I just prefer a Single Malt.

Brian Lait is a retired chartered accountant living in Cyprus

  • Mr Magoo

    I love listening to the Brexit mob.
    Ringo Starr tells angry Remain voters to stop moaning and “get on with it”
    In 2008 in an interview with Johnathan Ross he said that there was nothing he missed about Liverpool.
    How many years have you lived in the USA?

  • Costas Apacket

    Why are we still talking about this?

    Get over it already!

    • HighTide

      The point is that it’s far from over, it’s not even the beginning.

      • Costas Apacket

        It is over, we voted out so get used to it. Stop moaning and scaremongering. Nothing positive will result from trying to reverse the irreversible.

    • BrianLait

      Agreed – booring !

  • Guest

    Like most EU citizens I don’t in the least regret Britain’s decision to leave. As America’s puppet it has been a constant obstacle over the years and its constant bleating has been very tiresome. It (like the author of the article and some of those commenting below) has still to come to terms with its insignificance in today’s world. The EU will be much better off without the British. Good riddance

    • HighTide

      There is no denial that the EU needs revision in many areas. Nevertheless, it has brought prosperity to most and a conflict free continent for a longer period than ever before. That old fogies, who should remember the horrors of war, do not appreciate the latter, is quite astounding. It is the most precious achievement of the Union and should open hearts (and purses) for the need of compromise.

      • Guest

        I find it ironic that the old, with no future ahead of them, have imposed the decision to leave the EU on the young people of Britain, who do have their lives ahead of them. And for people to vote for the UK to leave the EU and deprive young people of the benefits while taking advantage of them themselves does strike me as breathtakingly selfish and hypocritical.

        • HighTide

          Could not agree more!

        • Banjo

          All the remainers I’ve ever spoken to are retired. The younger ones are leavers.

          • HighTide

            Check the available referendum breakdown. It’s posted further down.

            • Banjo

              Perhaps you should have another look yourself.

              • HighTide

                No need. The fact that 75% of the age group 24 and under voted to remain is indisputable.
                You seem to be a person who negates everything that does not meet your view or (mis)understanding. Normally, this occurs at an age not before 80.
                Therefore, I will allow you the rest you deserve and refrain from further communication on this subject.
                Have a nice evening!

                • Banjo

                  There’s no need to dispute that figure , but for a detailed analysis you’d have to look at related figures.

                  You clearly like to read the first statistic you like and then stop reading.

                  75% of NOT very many under 24s voted remain.

                  • Smudger

                    I fear you waste your typing fingers. Remoaners love percentages but not the statistical numbers that they are based upon, nor do they analyse any further. The same ignorance is applied with the ‘Scottish’ vote. The best question to ask remoaners is ‘vinegar with that chip?

                    • Mr Magoo

                      The ignorance of believing that the Uk will save £350 million and then pass the sum onto the NHS.
                      Gullibility on your chips

                    • Smudger

                      Oh dear. The truth hurts. That vinegar too tart?

                    • Mr Magoo

                      Remainers have nothing to prove, brexiteers everything.

                    • Smudger

                      Do tell?

                    • Mr Magoo

                      The ball is in the Brexit court and what entertainment the Conservatives party are putting on for the world to see.
                      Carry on Brexit

                    • Mr Magoo

                      Yes Daddy

              • Mr Magoo

                Sorry but HT is on the nose.

                • Banjo

                  HT is not wrong , just not mentioning the rest of the correct situation.

        • Smudger

          I haven’t spoken to anyone who admits to voting remain. Neither younger or older than myself.

          • HighTide

            And you think this was a relevant sample out of million voters?

            • Smudger

              Rephrase that question into understandable English.

              • HighTide

                Take English lessons.

                • Smudger

                  ‘Out of million voters’ hmmm… ‘Tis not I that requires a lesson in English. But please, feel free to continue making a fool of yourself.

                  • HighTide

                    The sentence is perfectly understandable whether its a million or millions. You are just trying to be obnoxious.

                    • Smudger

                      Oh, as you’d set the tone I thought I’d continue. But, million or millions? For those of us that went to school. Vast difference.

                    • HighTide

                      You belong to the sad souls who pick on typos or sloppiness since they have nothing tangible to say. Get a life!
                      “I though I’d (sic) continue” LOL!

                    • Smudger

                      Grow up. There’s a vast difference between a million people and millions of people. It’s lost now but the comment did not make sense. And as the original comment was a generalisation without substance, why would any credance be placed on the reply?

                    • HighTide

                      You can’t write proper English yourself, big mouth! What’s
                      “I’d continue” ? Just feeding you with your own medicine.
                      When you talk to a few people, as you claim, you don’t get the overall picture, whether the total is a million or millions. But that’s beside the point, the meaning is well understood by reasonable readers. You are not one of them.

                    • Smudger

                      Really, really? You are asking why ‘I would continue’ is abbreviated to ‘I’d continue’
                      Ok, your level of stupidity really ends the debate. Reasonable readers will get the point.

                    • HighTide

                      This abbreviation is meant for I had. If it’s ‘would’ you better say so, wisecrack.

                    • Smudger

                      Jesus, how much longer are you going to embarrass yourself regarding the English language? ‘I’d’ refers to I did ( as in I did make an idiot of myself) or ‘I’d’ refers to I would ( as in I would not have thought I could display my ignorance any more publicly)
                      Hey, don’t put yourself down though. Most Brexiteers realise and empathise with remainers limited education.

                    • HighTide

                      Not in that context. Never mind. Be happy.

                    • Smudger

                      That’s the problem with social media. I grant we are both happy away from it. Opinions aside.

                    • HighTide

                      That’s all you can do, to argue about silly things rather than substance. Shows your emptiness.

                  • Mr Magoo

                    Why are you talking like a jester?

                    • Smudger

                      Perhaps because you are talking like the court one?

                    • Mr Magoo

                      Wooo!

          • Mr Magoo

            Maybe its because you live in Timbuktu.

            • Smudger

              You’re confusing yourself with the remainders homeland: La la land. Easily done, easily confused lot.

              • Mr Magoo

                Wrong again

                • Smudger

                  About? You’re not in La la Land. Or not easily confused. Self explanation not a strong point with you. I understand. You’re a remainer, it’s commonplace

      • BrianLait

        NATO has done far more than the EU will ever do for peace. The EU is nowhere.

        • Guest

          What a ridiculous assertion. See above.

        • HighTide

          Utter nonsense. NATO gets involved time and again in wars and confrontations. Thanks to the EU, the countries on the European continent sort out differences peacefully.

      • Banjo

        The EU is pushing Europe ever closer to military conflict with each passing day.
        There is just no way the EU can achieve its objective without war.

        • Guest

          That is an astounding comment. NATO is pushing the world towards war, not the EU. Germany has been a force for moderation both inside and outside NATO, in opposition to Britain and America. I don’t remember Germany pushing to invade anywhere.

          • Banjo

            You can’t remove the governments of an entire continent without war , however gradually they do it and regardless of financial and economic strangulation.

            • HighTide

              It seems persecution complex has you fully in its grips.
              The EU has neither an army nor the intention to create one. How 27 different member states should get into war with one another defies any logic. And for what purpose?
              Now you have moved into total irrationality.

              • Banjo

                I can’t see how your reply has any bearing or relation to my comment.

                • HighTide

                  You DO have a problem although I don’t know how to aptly describe it without being rude. My reply is very relevant to your above comment:

                  “You can’t remove the governments of an entire continent without war , however gradually they do it”

                  • Banjo

                    You’re talking about 27 countries going to war with each other and persecution complex ….. nothing to do with the comment you were supposedly replying to.

        • HighTide

          What objective?

    • Banjo

      A quick glance at the EU budget will reveal the nonsense you write.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    The debate has moved on from “remoanng” to what sort of Brexit are we going to get and right now no one knows! This article is an act of vanity by some right wing Tory festering in Cyprus who feels that having written this predictable tome feels he has to join the discussion to justify ad nauseum his biased and out of date opinions. Anyway, the article has given the usual Brexit bores a shot in the arm.

    • Banjo

      You’ve obviously got more on than the rest of us…… mores the pitty

    • peemdubya

      How did the movie end??????????

  • Wanderer

    It is a good thing the UK is breaking off with this neo-USSR abomination called the “EU.” I hope more countries will follow soon.

    • Mr Magoo

      I doubt it.

  • Benny bumble

    Well said sir. What the remoaners cant stomach is the fact the vote went against them. And like the EU if you don’t get the result you want, try again and again till you do . re Ireland. As for the CBI they should take note of what the likes of JCB and Dyson have to say. There,s a big world out there. get off your backsides and get out there. As anyone who has there own business knows work does not come to you , you have to go and find it.

  • Christos Economides

    I wonder if this article was written by a retired expat living in Cyprus. I can easily create a case to favour remaining in the EU lol

    The fact is that the UK is leaving the EU so any discussions for or against are useless. More important to concentrate on the terms of this divorce.

    • HighTide

      The CM clearly has not enough manpower to proof read and fact check each and every contribution. If it had, this would not have slipped through.

      • Christos Economides

        In fairness, the article is well written in an old fashioned manner.

        • HighTide

          Agreed. And with an old fashioned mind.

          • BrianLait

            A very pragmatic one which does a lot of research and looks at the world other than through rose-tinted specs.

            • HighTide

              Except that you can’t research the right figures and are hooked on whisky.

        • BrianLait

          ‘Factual manner’ please !

          • Christos Economides

            Opinions vary. One may say, remainers know what they are in for, Brexiters can only speculate. If you were to bet your pension on that, what would you go for, based on the facts?

  • Muffin the Mule

    Utter nonsense

  • Paul Smith

    Has the Cyprus Mail given up and opened an school magazine?

    • Banjo

      Hmmm.

      I think you’ll find this is an expat forum.
      😂😂

      • Paul Smith

        I fear you are right.

  • Flightwatch

    At last, a diatribe from Brian that doesn’t bash BA. Alex Cruz will be delighted – oh, wait a minute he’s from the EU!

    • BrianLait

      So is Willie Walsh. Both he and Alex are foreigners ! BA is my second subject choice. I was giving it a rest this week.

  • arthurenglish

    The EU.
    Britain…. Follows all rules and enhances them.
    Germany and France…. Adheres to the rules that benefit them and pays a sort of lip-service to the others.
    Cyprus….. What are these rules people are talking about?

    • Mike

      Pretty much spot on but I would amend your first sentence – Britain….Follows all rules – blindly.

      • HighTide

        …without enhancing them.

    • peemdubya

      Amendment to last sentence – “What are rules?”

  • Guest

    I do wonder why the Cyprus Mail gives Mr Lait space. His ramblings are unwittingly amusing in a surreal sort of way, but most people reading the article will think that the Cyprus Mail actually takes them seriously, which does the Cyprus Mail no good at all.
    The article is too long and too rambling to dissect every contradiction and silliness individually, so I’ll just give you one example. Lait accuses people who voted to stay in the EU of “whingeing” while doing the selfsame thing himself, calling them childish names and doing the same for EU officials.
    And I cannot help thinking that there’s a certain irony in someone who is so opposed to the EU continuing to live in an EU country rather than moving to the soon-to-be liberated prosperous British homeland.
    If the Cyprus Mail does continue to publish such nonsense, it should at least head the piece “humour”.

    • Banjo

      It would have been more interesting had you decided to dissect one of the facts.

      • HighTide

        In response to the author’s favourite point: Whisky sales have nothing to do with the common market but with changing preferences of consumers: (EuroMonitor June 2017)
        “Forget gin, British drinkers are now drinking record amounts of American whiskey, with sales topping more than a £1bn for the first time.
        Whiskey is the UK’s fastest growing tipple as Britons drink more than 1m litres of the spirit every month. As a result sales grew 9% in 2016, compared with 7% for gin and a decline of 1% for scotch, the domestic rival to Jack Daniels, Maker’s Mark and Jim Beam.
        According to Euromonitor, the research firm that compiled the data, the perceived conservatism of scotch has benefitted its transatlantic rival.
        “Scotch is extremely traditionalist, and uber-conservative
        when it comes to positioning and innovation – partly because it’s a much tighter regulated industry,” said Spiros Malandrakis. The biggest mistake made by the Scottish whisky industry, he added, was that it had been “much more hesitant in embracing cocktail culture than American whiskey”.

        • Banjo

          See now that’s far more interesting and I’d agree with the findings that American whiskey seems far more ‘ fashionable ‘.

        • BrianLait

          I was talking about sales through the Single Market compared to, say, WTO rules. If Bourbon has become innovative then good for them, but whichever way, Scotch is not doing as well in the SM as it was supposed to.

          • HighTide

            A totally irrelevant point. Bourbon is simply more in demand everywhere. This whole issue is childish and has no bearing on Brexit arguments.

    • Evergreen

      True.

      • Banjo

        You mean ‘ agree ‘.

        Guest is telling us his thoughts . You can’t announce that the writing of guest is a ‘ true ‘ account of his thoughts.

        • Evergreen

          He is true as he is “correct”.

          • Banjo

            In the English language the words true and correct are used to determine factuality.

            The guest is telling us his thoughts ” I wonder why ” , ” I can’t help thinking “.

            You can’t possibly know , or be so arrogant as tell him that what he says are indeed ‘ correctly ‘ his thoughts.

            The only option you have is to agree or disagree with said thoughts.

            • Evergreen

              The meanings are conveyed.Hence no lecture is required on linguistics or phonetics. Handle your own racism.

              • HighTide

                It’s an often found habit of retired schoolmasters, trying to correct typos, errors or personal ways of expression, without contributing anything in the process.

                • Banjo

                  You’ve been talking to Gipsy Eyes then.

                  • HighTide

                    A colleague of yours?

                    • Banjo

                      He would be greatly offended by such a description.

                • Evergreen

                  Exactly.This is 21st century and majority of people from all over the planet communicate with each other in simple language for communication only.

              • Banjo

                Ok so today I’ve helped you with what ” true or correct ” means.

                Tomorrow we’ll discuss what racism means.

                Hopefully you’ll be a bit more grateful.

                • Evergreen

                  your intellectual contribution to this forum is “nil’. Time to block you .This is your last comment to me.

                  • Banjo

                    Then who will explain to you what racism means.

                    Anyway , intellectual contribution isn’t really my thing.

  • hornet

    an accountant with vision?? hahahahaha lol this is rich

  • HighTide

    When Whisky sales are the overriding factor in trying to make a point, one wonders who was drunk when writing this epistle.

    • Banjo

      I stand corrected.

    • BrianLait

      Just one of many examples that could be quoted. I make reference to my sources. Where are yours to debunk my stance ?

      • HighTide

        Before commenting, you should check whether an answer has already been posted. It has.

  • Banjo

    What a good read for a Sunday morning.
    It will be extremely interesting to read the responses of our own resident remoaners.

    • Guest

      Have you booked the removers to move back to the soon-to be liberated British homeland yet, so that you can be in a country that’s free of the shackles of the EU?

      • Banjo

        I’ve not , no.

        It’s not that I don’t like being in an EU country , in Cyprus it’s quite easy to ignore you’re in the EU.

        • Guest

          Another one who talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk. It’s called hypocrisy.

          • Banjo

            So to your mind because I voted for Brexit I shouldn’t live in an EU country.

            If i didn’t vote for the conservative government should I leave the UK.

            • BrianLait

              That’s the sort of lack of logic that the likes of Guest apply to all things in life.

              • Banjo

                Indeed.

              • HighTide

                Not much logic in your article, as I have already pointed out here.

            • Guest

              I do think that there’s something lacking with people who don’t have the courage of their convictions.; who say one thing and act differently. I suppose they lack what the Spanish call cojones.
              I wasn’t entitled to vote in the referendum and, as I’ve written elsewhere, I am generally indifferent to the British decision to leave the EU. As a Brit living in an EU country I am embarrassed by what pariahs the British have made themselves, and I think that the EU will be better off without Britain, so good riddance as far as I am concerned.
              But I do find it ironic that the old, with no future ahead of them, have imposed the decision to leave the UK on the young people of Britain, who do have their lives ahead of them. And to vote for the UK to leave the EU and deprive young people of the benefits while taking advantage of them yourself does strike me as breathtakingly selfish and hypocritical.

              • HighTide

                Spot on.

              • Banjo

                Where do you get the idea that the old voted for Brexit and the young voted remain.

                And I certainly don’t think i take any advantage that will be denied any person because of Brexit , or do you think that Brits won’t be allowed in Cyprus after Brexit.

                • Guest

                  It’s universally accepted (at least among the lucid) that old people voted to leave the EU and young people voted to remain. Try reading an article in Time magazine on 24 June 2016 with the title “The U.K.’s Old Decided for the Young in the Brexit Vote” or “Brexit: Why did older voters choose to Leave the EU?” in the Independent. There are lots of similar reports in the rest of the media.
                  If you seriously doubt that the old voted for Brexit and the young voted remain, you are awesomely ignorant.

                  • Banjo

                    As you say , you didn’t vote in the referendum, there was no place on the ballot form to indicate the age of the voter . There is simply no reliable way of knowing which age group voted in which way.

                    What they have done is decided a certain area has an elderly population and if it voted to leave they assumed all the old folk voted leave and the young voted remain. If an area had a young population and voted remain they assume the young voted remain and the old voted leave.

                    In short they just guest.

                    Perhaps you did the analysis.

                    • HighTide

                      You are completely out of tune with reality. Every election or referendum gets an analysis of age, group, gender, income, education and location of residence, based on thousands of exit interviews. There is a whole industry involved. It’s time you get up to date.
                      Search the internet for:
                      “Distribution of EU Referendum votes in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2016, by age group and gender”
                      by Statista . com.

                    • Smudger

                      We all know how accurate the exit polls have been of late.

                    • HighTide

                      Well, even with a margin of error they were clear.

                    • Smudger

                      Clearly off the mark!

                    • Banjo

                      HT is giving an inaccurate account of the inaccurate analysis.

                    • Evergreen

                      A good comment.

                    • Banjo

                      And in reality , just how many people were questioned by your exit pollsters and how many received truthful answers.

                      Like I say , there was no way of knowing who voted for what , the only credible statistic was that more voted leave than remain.

                    • HighTide

                      You are totally wrong. There is a long standing history of election analysis by respected organisations that are very precise. To deny this, shows great ignorance of that subject.

                    • Banjo

                      What the statistics actually claim is that turn out for young people was very low , so your claim that the young voted remain is immediately discredited and in actual fact it was only in the under 34 that the majority are claimed to have voted remain. Hardly accurate to say that Brexit was the wish of the old.

                    • HighTide

                      It seems that you cannot interpret statistics correctly.
                      POLITICO Europe
                      EU referendum by age group — 75% of voters aged 24 and under voted against Brexit
                      10:17 AM – Jun 24, 2016
                      In the age group 65+ there were 61% for Brexit.

                      There are numerous other sources with this result.
                      To deny facts seems the hallmark of age group 65+

                    • Banjo

                      Well I’m in the under 45 age group and your deliberate selection of statistics don’t take into account the majority , those between 24 and 65.
                      Which is my point.

                    • HighTide

                      Wrong point with regard to the argument on hand. Those 24 and under want to remain.
                      Have a nice evening.

                    • Banjo

                      No.

                      Those under 24s that voted want to remain. Far less than half of under 24s voted at all.

                      Or do you claim to know their wishes too.

                • HighTide

                  It seems you don’t follow news. The breakdown by age of the referendum result was published in every relevant medium. It clearly shows the ‘remain’ position of young people versus the exit preference of older generations.

        • Mike

          So in effect you are saying it is the failure of the UK government to stick by its guns that has led the way Britain has become, not directly as a result of the EU institutions. Time has a great way of highlighting errors of judgement. As an aside it is not only Cyprus that has not been restricted or damaged by the EU. The UK wrote most of the rules but failed to exercise her rights of veto as other states do. All states have benefitted from membership, the European Social Fund has funded much of UK’s generous benefits system and major infrastructure projects not to mention scientific research. Perhaps it would have been better for a factual analysis of the price of membership was conducted before the lies (from each side) were spouted to suit an agenda and convince sheep to vote ane way or another (and that applies to both camps). As an outsider I fear that the UK electorate was led down a path they may not have taken had they had known the truth, benefits and consequences. After knowing the truth if they chose the same result then fine, not a problem, good luck and best wishes but lets not have tears after the event or want favourable terms without the responsibilities of inclusion.

          • Banjo

            Certainly it was a failing of the Labour government of Blair / Brown that ” led the way “.
            Brexit is a direct result and inevitable outcome of the treaty signed by said in Lisbon.

            There are no such rights of veto open to the UK in order to repair the damage or make membership possible.

            To be honest neither side in the referendum campaign served much use or addressed the overriding factor involved.
            That being the formation of a European super state , something Britain will never be part of, as all 65 million residents would agree.

            Brexit is 100% inevitable, it was just a question of time.

          • HighTide

            The problem with this published diatribe is the selective choice of a few irrelevant points regarding the advantages and disadvantages of being a member of the Union. The items that would lead to a reasonable judgement, using correct figures and statistics, are so numerous that the space for comments here would not suffice. However, there are plenty of neutral assessments to be found on the internet which makes rants like this published one misleading and irrelevant.

            • Banjo

              Brexit was never about figures and statistics, a plus and minus column, a benefit or not.

              It’s about survival. Not financial or economic survival but actual survival. Life and death.

              • HighTide

                Wow! How dramatic. Can you specify the ‘death’ threat?

                • Banjo

                  I can.

                  At the end of the path the EU is walking is the Union States of Europe , or some equivalent.

                  In this Empire individual nations will not exist , as a member of the EU the U.K as a nation would die and become a region of said super state.

                  It’s what ” ever closer union ” the EU mantra , means . Is it not.

                  • Mike

                    Thats what Tony Blair wanted, he wanted to be President.

                    • Banjo

                      I think he still does. 🙂

                  • HighTide

                    Since any such Treaty would require the consent of all EU member states, this sounds more like a persecution complex than a realistic fear. There is no appetite for such a development among the majority of EU countries, quite the contrary. The tendency is for more national authority. Since your argument is without merit, the reasoning for staying or leaving has to be made according to the balance of facts and figures. Most citizens depend on them rather than of unfounded fears.

                    • Banjo

                      Are you telling me that ” ever closer union ” is a lie. That they mean something entirely different?

                    • HighTide

                      You don’t get the point. You will always have statements of individual beliefs in a Union of 28 countries. What counts is the unanimous decision process on such matters. Not only the UK could veto such a move, a great number of other member countries would too.
                      So what do you worry about?

                    • Banjo

                      The EU clearly wants a super state and national government removed , I accept you are right that most member states currently would reject it. But what worries me is that it is happening gradually and most of Europe isn’t paying attention. To a certain extent it has already happened and now we are to expect an EU army and central budget policy set for Eurozone countries.

                      The basis of the super state is already in place and some fundamental powers of a super state government are already with the EU and more being power grabbed as time passes. We will soon reach a point where some countries will just accept its happened anyway and go all by with it , some will be forced to accept it for economic survival but some won’t and inevitably war will begin , civil war at first , then full blown international conflict.

                    • HighTide

                      You are fantasizing and uninformed. There is no EU army in preparation and that has only recently been ruled out in Brussels. There is no central budget either, each member state controls its own, including taxation.
                      The EU is not a vehicle by itself but a union of sovereign states that voluntarily writes its own rules. To expect war has not the slightest basis and shows rather disturbed thinking.

                    • Banjo

                      Do you not have the knowledge to know where the EU started , where it is now and the ability to see where it is going.

                      The EU is a continually changing entity and it’s on a journey.

                    • HighTide

                      You share a common error. The EU is not a vehicle by itself, but the joint will of its member states. No serious step can be taken if just one such member objects, and today there are many that would if your “journey” would be tabled. This does not rule out a change of attitude in generations to come, and it will then be the job of the governments at the time to act appropriately. We have no right to block decisions of our grand children.

                  • BrianLait

                    Correct, and that alone is reason enough for leaving the EU.

                    • Banjo

                      It was my reason.

                    • HighTide

                      Living in a EU country and voting for a matter that concerns the lives of those remaining in the UK, is not exactly fair.

                    • Mike

                      I suggest far too many (millions) live in EU states having left their homes for a better life or work overseas but continue to keep a tie to their home state (legal or otherwise) just in case and as a consequence retain an eligibility to vote. On that basis they would be considered nationals of their home state. I suggest some few million of these are part of the strain on the UK health service. I am blessed with many Brit friends here in Cyprus and many return to UK every 6 months or so for their free dental and doctors appointments or for treatment of major problems. It could be argued that they used to work in UK and ‘contributed’ but many I know were self employed and contributed not very much at all with the basic ‘self employed stamp’ as they call it which apparently did not cover sickness payments but now as retirees they get treated for free. The rights or wrongs are for others to judge. Remember the comments of indignation when their Winter cold allowance (or whatever it was) was stopped. I too believe one should only vote for matters concerning the country of primary and habitual residence.

                    • Banjo

                      The winter fuel allowance was one of a host of ridiculous freebies handed out by the UK government. Why give a small allowance for heating to wealthy people , or free public transport.

                      But the health service is a different situation, there are many people who spend a lifetime riding the benefits pony and receive free healthcare. And such people will doubtless need more of it. Then there’s the free healthcare given to everyone and online that rocks up.

                    • peemdubya

                      Also, why pay child benefit to wealthy couples???

                    • Banjo

                      I live in Cyprus AND the U.K. Or as I like to say , I live in Cyprus and work in the U.K. ( although the term ‘ work ‘ has been questioned by some ). Mostly I point and shout.

                    • Mike

                      I too live in Cyprus but worked all over the world, at least wherever there was oil and gas. I also lived in the Middle East, South America, North Africa, UAE, Norway, UK (Scotland), Indonesia etc. but did not have any vote in the countries I temporarily lived in which sometimes extended to 3 years or just over. I even bought property overseas and set up businesses too. For a time I was resident in UK but the nature of my work dictated moving on, in that case to Abu Dhabi. The place of habitual residence is what should determine the eligibility to vote in my humble opinion.

                    • Banjo

                      That sounds fair enough , but ‘ habitual residence ‘ might not always be clearly defined.

                    • HighTide

                      You are a UK resident when you stay more than 183 days per year in the UK. Very simple.

                    • Banjo

                      What if it varies from year to year , one year over 183 days , the next under or if you don’t spend more than 183 days in any single country.

                      Perhaps not ‘ very simple ‘.

                    • peemdubya

                      Mike, how is the dam level doing and are the tiles still on the wall?

              • Mike

                But the leave protagonists were all about figures and statistics to the tune of 350 million sterling a week as I seem to remember. I have no problem with UK leaving or staying (not that my opinion matters, thankfully) but I do stand up for truth and transparency.

                • Banjo

                  As I said earlier , neither side addressed the real fundamental issue.

                  Incidentally, Boris now says all that money can be given to the NHS. Which is rather stating the obvious as the UK government has within its authority to set whatever budget it sees fit for the NHS. An authority Boris himself does not have.

                  • HighTide

                    Except the 350 million being a blatant lie. The real figures is about half.

                    • Mike

                      Sir Alan Sugar allegedly said he (and Michael Gove) should be imprisoned for the lies they told the British public – a decent proposal, shame we couldn’t adopt the same proposal here in the Republic, we have around 52 possible candidates. I am being generous in hoping we have 4 deserving our support.

                    • Banjo

                      If you put politicians in prison for lying who would you get to run a country.

                    • Mike

                      I would suggest the heads of the 3 armed services and 12 captains of industry – no one else. Then we may see things getting done. (How many people run Switzerland?)

                    • HighTide

                      The heads of armed services? Greeks?

                    • Mike

                      No, I am a Cypriot and an old Cypriot at that in that I remember the times before the troubles. We were commenting on the UK position generally so it is UK heads. We (in the republic) as you rightly state have a Greek as head of our National Guard. Not my choice, as I have previously commented in our inability to produce our own and our options for alternatives if our politicos were imprisoned would be limited to more of the same I fear.

                    • Banjo

                      I’ve often suggested such a thing myself.

                      The last person you want running the country is someone who intended to run the country.
                      Trouble is being a politician has such woefully low pay that nobody of any quality will do it.

                    • Banjo

                      Why don’t you , the EU or anyone from the remain camp publish the ‘ real ‘ figure.

                      We have the ‘ real ‘ figure form one side and no figure at all from the other. The absence of a remain figure is seen as an endorsement of the leave figure.

                    • Mike

                      Would that suggest that there is no way to accurately determine a figure, if so surely it doesn’t give a right to make one up especially one that is a gross figure ignoring any rebates or grants.

                    • Banjo

                      It would suggest that it is at least very difficult to arrive at an accurate figure. Quite what that says about EU finances I’m not sure.

                      The figure was designed to do a job , score points for the leave camp, I can’t imagine the rights or wrongs of it were considered.

                    • HighTide

                      The ‘real figures’ are published and for everyone to see.
                      Check the post above.

                    • HighTide

                      The real figure was shown on BBC only yesterday. The 350 million do not consider the British rebate and EU contributions to that account. It ends up with half.

                    • BrianLait

                      And you trust the BBC ? Dear God !

                    • HighTide

                      Given the choice between your imbalanced approach and BBC facts there is no hesitation which one to choose. The figures are easily obtainable via the EU expenditures.

                    • Banjo

                      The UK office of national statistics says the U.K pays £250 million per week into the EU ….. not surprised the remain camp didn’t want to argue about the ‘ real ‘ amount.

                    • HighTide

                      You fail to deduct contributions made by the EU in aid of various causes. Actual British payment to the EU was 9 billion for the year. Work it out yourself (divide by 52, LOL!)

                    • Banjo

                      Too many zeros.

                    • BrianLait

                      No, it is much more than half, but you are correct in that the 350 million is the gross figure before deducting the rebate.

                    • HighTide

                      For an accountant you are bad with figures too.
                      The numbers have been published in several media.
                      (Business Insider):
                      ” For example, before taking into account the
                      money the UK gets back from Brussels on an annual basis, the UK’s gross contribution to the EU last year was £16.9 billion (or around £325 million a week). However, once the rebate and public sector payments are taken into consideration, the UK’s gross contribution was actually £8.1 billion (or around £156 million a week).

                      Which makes it even less than half.

                    • Banjo

                      You claim that the EU pays into the U.K benefit scheme , can you tell us where you got this revelation from. I’d no idea.

                      It sounds rather unlikely.

                    • HighTide

                      I don’t claim it. It’s fact. Do some research of your own.

                    • Banjo

                      I can’t find a thing on the net to support your claim.

                      What I did find is that half a billion pounds a year a paid to unemployed Europeans living in the U.K and £27 million pounds a year is paid to children of EU cotiyevenbthoughbthey don’t even live in the U.K.

                      40,000 children living in Poland are supported by the U.K. welfare system.

                    • HighTide

                      You need some help in surfing the net. Here are the figures in a nutshell.
                      The UK’s gross annual obligation amounted to 17 billion,
                      – deduct the British discount of 4 billion,
                      – deduct a further 4 billion of EU subsidies to British
                      farmers and poor UK regions,
                      – the total actually paid to the EU comes to approx. 9 billion. That makes a weekly cost of about half what is claimed by the likes of Farage and Boris, both blatant liars.
                      Please do me a favour now and inform yourself about all relevant details before going into your marathon denials.
                      I wish you a happy Sunday evening.

                    • Banjo

                      So you are removing your claim that the EU pays into the welfare bill of the UK. Your ‘ fact ‘ is no longer a fact , is that correct.

                      You’ve not mentioned the welfare payment in your ” figures in a nutshell “.

                  • BrianLait

                    What the NHS requires is a complete overhaul. Until that happens money is just being poured down a drain.

                • BrianLait

                  How about the collapse of the economy, etc. if we voted to leave ? Both campaigns were badly run.

                  • Mike

                    I totally agree both campaigns were based on lies, ambitions and deceit i.e badly run. Much like our campaigns here I suggest.

            • BrianLait

              Write an article on the whole. I was commenting on the failure (or, more correctly, the lack of success) of the Single Market. I look forward to reading your writings.

              • HighTide

                You have a hangup with articles. I have already posted my retort here. Not everybody is such an accomplished author.

                • Guest

                  “Not everybody is such an accomplished author. ”
                  I do hope you were being ironic.

                  • HighTide

                    I was.

                • BrianLait

                  Do it with your real name.

                  • HighTide

                    What’s the difference? Only naive people do in today’s cyber world.

  • Pullaard

    Thank you, Brian, for putting the facts so eruditely. We complain about our weak-willed Cypriot politicians, but I’m afraid our British leaders are just as lily-livered and will back down to the remoaners by giving in to a “soft” Brexit. This will mean the UK being worse off than it was before. Oh for a reincarnation of Thatcher.

    • BrianLait

      Thank you Pullaard. A book to be published in a couple of days is called “Clean Brexit” by Liam Halligan and Gerard Lyons will be well worth reading and it makes sense of the “hard” and “soft” Brexit.

      • Guest

        So, Brian, when are you moving back to the paradise that the UK is going to be – the land where you can have your cake and eat it? Do tell.
        I don’t suppose that you can bear to live under the shackles of the EU for a moment longer – in fact I’m surprised that you are still here in Cyprus.
        Otherwise people might think you don’t really believe the tripe that you write.

        • BrianLait

          I was born in Singapore of an Australian mother and British father, and have lived and worked on 3 continents. I shall continue to move around if I wish.

          I have stated simple facts in my article. Do you disagree with them and, if so, why ? Do tell.

          I look forward to your incisive article(s) clearly spelling out why I am wrong and why the UK has made a dreadful mistake “Do tell”.

          • Guest

            You seem to have missed my point, Brian. I expressed no view on whether the decision to leave the EU is bad for Britain. The point I was making is that your actions are inconsistent with your words. You ramble on about how wonderful Britain will be when free of the EU, yet you choose to live in the reviled EU. That’s not having the courage of your convictions.

            • HighTide

              It is somehow the same with Greek Cypriots living in Australia and god knows where, but must contribute to Cyprob matters that will never concern them.

            • BrianLait

              Where did I say that the UK will be wonderful ? I will live where I want and where I will also be accepted when I have properly complied with all resident documentation, etc. I did not ‘like’ Ethiopia, or Ukraine or Romania, but I lived there. That I dislike the way the EU is run means according to you that I must dislike all members of it ? Jeeezus !

              • peemdubya

                Brian, come on!! HE was not a member of the EU…lol!!!

    • Guest

      Have you booked the removers to move back to the soon-to be liberated British homeland yet, so that you can be somehere that’s free of the shackles of the EU, unlike Cyprus?

  • Douglas

    That puts everything into prospective, so let’s hope the remoaners start to understand the true meaning of democracy and help the U.K to get their sovereignty back 🙂

    • BrianLait

      Many thanks, but I fear with idiots around such as the LibDems the battle will continue ! See my response to Pullaard.

      • HighTide

        Everyone who does not agree with you is an ‘idiot’. This takes away the little credibility you have.

        • BrianLait

          So, you disagree with what I write ? That’s your privilege. As with Mike and Guest, I look forward to reading an article from you in the near future.

          • HighTide

            I doubt the CM will continue with this “humour” section.

            • BrianLait

              Do you mean that anything you write would also be treated as ‘humour’ ? Look forward to a laugh !

              • HighTide

                It’s good to learn that you admit your contribution to be humorous. LOL.

          • Mike

            I certainly did not state I disagreed with what you wrote. I disagree with the premise that the reasons for leaving a trading pact can be fixed by doing so. It may well turn out to be the case but I would have thought that the British people deserved the truth in order to make an informed choice. As I have said, truth and transparency were needed but denied. Not all Brits have the intelligence to see beyond the figures presented or statements made. As an accountant I would ask you how many ordinary men or women in the street could interpret a balance sheet or P&L in respect of determining the financial health of a company or group. You may have the advantage or perceive you do which is fine. My days of presentations to chambers of commerce, lectures, the writing of procedures manuals and articles are over, retirement is bliss and I certainly have no need to convince others of anything as time will do that.

          • Mike

            As an aside and after thought I remembered that Lord Digby Jones of Birmingham (UK) wrote an informative volume – ‘Fixing Britain’. I recommend it but assume you have read it. He, I believe, also believes that Britain can be salvaged but for the right reasons and by utilising sound principles. If you are not aquainted I would recommend a read and absorbtion of the underlying premise. Although now old the basic’s remain as valid today as they did at the time of writing and can be applied to many states not just Britain.

        • Banjo

          I don’t agree with you and I’m called an idiot !!!!

          Or should I assume that being an idiot and disagreeing with you are entirely coincidental on my part. 😉

          • HighTide

            Please take the trouble to check to whom my post was addressed. It’s your accountant friend who calls people who don’t agree with him “idiots and infantile”.

        • Mike

          I would be proud to be called an idiot and certainly would wear the ‘infantile’ as a badge of honour – it would please my grandaughters no end. They already think I should sometimes act my age and not my shoe size.

    • Mike

      The ‘democracy’ you mention is the prime reason millions of UK residents have emigrated to other EU states. When did UK last have its own Sovereignty – just before Oliver Cromwell I suggest. Since then it is a Parliamentary Sovereignty and its Parliament can create or end any law it chooses to and there is no court that can overrule it. Democracy in UK is generally understood to be the state of being permitted to vote on what you are told you will be doing and if you don’t get it right you will keep voting until you do. On that basis others are welcome to their ‘democracy’.

      • BrianLait

        I don’t think you know much about the way the EU is working at all. The UK parliament CANNOT pass any laws it wishes to. Try and learn about the EU properly and then write some articles spelling out why the UK has made a mistake in voting for Brexit.

        • Mike

          As I understand it the UK Parliament is the supreme legal authority in UK and as such the supreme legislature. That position is a principle of their constitution. The only laws it cannot pass are those that successive governments cannot change.
          As for understanding how the EU works I accept I only know what I do (and I do count EU officials amongst my circle of aquaintances and one that visits Cyprus as part of a delegation) I am no expert and I do not believe any such expert lives, statistical analysts perhaps, however I have no interest in writing articles as Britain has made its choice and now should take note of the ticking clock. As a Cypriot it does not interest me that much other than I have a son living and working in UK (peculiarly as a chartered accountant too, as is his wife, and he too expressed a wish for Britain to leave).

      • HighTide

        You are in error there, Mike. The UK parliament can only pass laws that are compatible with EU laws and regulations. And then they can still be overruled by the EU Court of Justice.

        • Mike

          If I am I fully accept that and stand to be corrected however the UK constitution leads me to think otherwise. We forget that UK (or any other member) has the option to veto any EU rule, code of practice, regulation or law it wishes other than thaose founded and supporting the 4 pillars of establishment. It is the rejection of those i.e. freedom of movement of people that has, again I stress as I understand it, started this whole debate. When most EU citizens have returned to continental Europe leaving third world immigrants Britain may see it was her lack of border controls that were the problem not EU immigration. Anyway it is done so now the process to leave should gather momentum and be done with.

          • HighTide

            Well, the UK cannot veto any law that has passed the EU parliament and the EU Council. It has proper representation in the parliament and a vote in the Council deliberations.

      • Douglas

        I escaped. From the U.K because I saw the writing on the wall and decided I sooner be a foreigner in a Country of my choosing then forced to be a foreigner in my own 🙂

