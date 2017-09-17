Trump hits back at Clinton, with a golf ball, on Twitter

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a doctored video of himself taking a golf swing and hitting former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, who then stumbles as she boards a plane.

Clinton had been back on the Republican president’s Twitter feed in recent days as she promoted “What Happened,” her new book about the 2016 presidential campaign, with Trump resuming his campaign attack of “Crooked Hillary.”

The video, retweeted by several users, shows Trump on a golf course hitting a ball before segueing to the doctored shot of a golf ball hitting then-Secretary of State Clinton in the back as she is boarding a plane. The original video of Clinton, from 2011, does not show a golf ball.

“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary,” the tweet read. (https://twitter.com/Fuctupmind/status/9081630)

Trump attacked Clinton directly last Wednesday in a pair of Twitter posts.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” he said. “The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said later that day Clinton was pushing “false narratives” in the book, in which she admits personal mistakes during the campaign but takes a harsh look at factors that led to Trump’s victory, including alleged interference by Russia on his behalf and former FBI Director James Comey decision to announce that investigators were looking at a new trove of emails related to Clinton.

Clinton, who has been giving a series of interviews promoting the book, responded to Trump’s earlier criticism on Twitter with a suggestion that he read her earlier book, “It Takes a Village,” a picture book for children.

  • Evergreen

    Good or bad, undoubtedly,Clinton is more intelligent than Trump and therefore she will always be in repugnant tweets by Trump. He is a known woman hater.

    • Plasma Dawn

      …because he has an inferiority complex—well-justified, by the way— which he tries his best to conceal by being mean, vulgar, obnoxious, and aggressive.

  • Plasma Dawn

    It is so scary to think that this mental basket case has his finger on the nuclear launch button.

    • Evergreen

      It is!

    • Mr Magoo

      And people laughed at the clowns who built nuclear bunkers in their back yards.
      Off to the circus to find me a clown before it’s too late.

    • Stefcy

      Fortunately he has his fingers most of the times on the Golf Club.

