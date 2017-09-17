Our View: Magic wand economics fills the Cyprus problem vacuum

PRESIDENTIAL candidates and their teams, no matter how hard they try, are proving unable to breathe any life into the debate on the Cyprus problem with which they are so familiar and comfortable.

They are repeating the usual platitudes, but these get little coverage by the media which know that the public is not interested in an issue that has entered an extended period of stagnation, with no chance of moving in any direction in the foreseeable future.

This has forced the candidates to find other issues to analyse and make promises. While the format is very similar to those they were using for the Cyprus problem exchanges, passions are not as high. The patriotic/nationalistic element is absent from statements about the economy, non-performing loans and the suffering middle classes. President Anastasiades’ rivals attack him for his mismanagement of the economy before assuring voters that their economic policies would miraculously improve everything

The ‘new strategy’ that will deliver the just, fair and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, will also be applied to the economy and automatically raise living standards, close the gap between rich and poor, stop foreclosures and reduce NPLs.

This embarrassingly crude electioneering consisting of blatant lies suggests we have not progressed very much politically as a society. If we had, Anastasiades would not have been able to tour every town to announce government spending on bicycles lanes, roads and refurbishment of school buildings, as was the practice in the 60s and 70s. The purchase of new weaponry for the National Guard, reported in the press a few days ago, is another example of old-fashioned electioneering.

With the president resorting to the re-election technique of all his predecessors – government spending – his rivals sarcastically refute his boasts of an economic ‘success story’ and focus on the economy’s problems with magic formulas for tackling them.

That many problems still exist there is no doubt. Banks are struggling to recover bad loans while debt restructuring and repossessions are moving at such a slow pace, the Central Bank is considering a new approach. Small to medium businesses are still struggling to adapt to the new conditions, weighed down by their indebtedness. Private sector wages have not recovered and we have the highest percentage of private debt in Europe.

On the plus side, the rate of growth is at 3 per cent, unemployment is on a slow downward path and we appear to have entered an era of balanced budgets. Much of this down to the tourism boom of the last couple of years and the government’s citizenship by investment programme, which has brought in more than €3 billion, and has sparked a small recovery in the construction sector and helped struggling developers.

Presidential candidate Stavros Malas has pointed out that the benefits of construction and tourism that governments had relied on for the last 25 years were short-term and that we had to set the foundations for a healthy, long-term future of the economy. The answer was to focus on research and innovation, something his rival candidate, Nicolas Papadopoulos, fully agreed with. His government would also focus on promoting research, innovation and new technology because, as he said, we needed a “new development model” (echoes of the new strategy on the Cyprus problem). He would invest in education and create a “knowledge-based economy”.

All this sounds very impressive, but does not score high marks on the pragmatism front. Research and innovation need long-term investment and take decades to yield results. Selling this to a society that has been conditioned to pursue a quick profit and never see beyond the short-term is not just unrealistic, it is plain fantasy.

Then again most of the candidates’ economic proposals occupy the realm of fantasy. Papadopoulos has promised to compensate the victims of the deposits’ haircut as well as the pension funds, resolve the problem of the NPLs by setting up bad bank to deal with them and ensure the recovery of the middle classes that were the worse-hit by the economic crisis. And Malas will pursue research and innovation, backed by the most conservative, reactionary party on economic policy, a party that shuns private initiative and champions mediocrity. Like Papadopoulos, he will also reduce the gap between rich and poor.

We will hear a lot more of these ‘magic wand’ economic policies to tackle all the economy’s woes while at the same time raising living standards from the candidates in the coming months. But we fear they will be as successful in solving the economy’s problems as they have been in solving the Cyprus problem.