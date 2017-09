Authorities believe that the fires that broke out in five different locations within Akadimia park in Aglantzia in Nicosia on Monday afternoon were caused by arson.

According to the forestry department, five fires broke out in the park at around 2.15pm in different locations within a one-kilometre radius.

The fires, that only burned weeds, were put under control some fifteen minutes later, an announcement said.

The forestry department said that they are investigating the possibility of arson.