Cyprus denies ‘selling’ EU citizenship to rich (Updated)

September 18th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 50 comments

Cyprus denies ‘selling’ EU citizenship to rich (Updated)

Cyprus passport

Reports on Cyprus’ citizen investment scheme are exaggerated, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday in response to an article in the Guardian newspaper which slammed the Cypriot government for granting citizenship to billionaire Russian oligarchs and members of the Ukrainian elite.

A former member of Russia’s parliament and the founders of Ukraine’s largest commercial bank were among the names on a list of super-rich who have been granted Cypriot citizenship, according to the Guardian. It referred to the scheme, introduced in 2013 by the government to attract foreign investment, as “golden visas”.

“Several exaggerations are being heard concerning Cyprus’ scheme for the naturalisation of investors,” Georgiades said.

“The scheme is very small both at Cypriot and European levels, as investor naturalisations (in Cyprus), do not exceed 0.3per cent of the overall naturalisations at European level,” he added.

The minister also said that this is an investment scheme that is at the absolute discretion of the cabinet of the country concerning investors who have forged real ties with the country, have permanent residence, and made actual investments.

He added that to receive a Cypriot passport people undergo a series of checks as they must have a clean criminal record, and explain where the money they aim to invest came from.

The minister also dismissed claims that Cypriot passports are for sale.

“The Cypriot state does not receive a single euro; it is an investment scheme, Cyprus is an open economy and an attractive investment destination and in cases of genuine, reliable investments, it can, under conditions, offer the Cypriot passport,” Georgiades said.

Cyprus has raised more than €4 billion since 2013 by providing citizenship to those who pay €2 million for a property or invest €2.4m in a company, granting them the right to live and work throughout Europe in exchange for the cash investment. More than 400 passports are understood to have been issued through this scheme last year alone, the paper said.

Spokesman for the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said on Monday that conditions for obtaining  citizenship are set by national law but are subject to due respect of EU law.

As regards Cyprus, Schinas said that since 2014 the Commission has been pursuing a dialogue with the Cypriot authorities to ensure that this genuine link between the country and the investors applying for naturalisation is established.

“In the context of this dialogue, the Cypriot authorities revised their law at the end of 2016. The Commission however remains in dialogue with Cyprus for the re-application of the revised law”.

The scheme was introduced to raise funds in the wake of the crippling March 2013 bailout crisis.

A leaked list of the names of hundreds of those who have benefited from these schemes, which the Guardian says it has seen, includes prominent businesspeople and individuals with considerable political influence.

European politicians have been watching the growth of this type of visa throughout Europe with some saying the schemes undermine the concept of citizenship. According to the Guardian, Portuguese MEP Ana Gomes has described “golden visas” as “absolutely immoral and perverse”.

According to the Guardian she added that she had attempted several times to obtain the names of golden visa buyers in Portugal, but without success. “Why the secrecy? The secrecy makes it very, very suspicious.”

Later this year the European parliament will debate an amendment tabled by Gomes requiring countries to carry out thorough security checks on “golden visa” applicants. The European Commission recently ordered its own inquiry into whether checks were being properly conducted.

However, the Guardian only names two people who acquired Cyprus citizenship, and both of those were from before the 2013 programme was introduced. They are Rami Makhlouf, cousin of the Syrian president and Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Makhlouf was first placed under US sanctions in 2008 over allegations that he had benefited from corruption. He was issued Cyprus citizenship in 2010. Makhlouf was subsequently sanctioned by the EU in 2011 and had his Cypriot citizenship revoked after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Billionaire art collector Dmitry Rybolovlev found himself at the centre of international attention last year after it emerged that his private jet crossed paths with that of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. Rybolovlev denied meeting Trump and said the flight paths were a coincidence.

A spokesman for Rybolovlev, who acquired Cypriot citizenship in 2012 and is worth an estimated $7.4bn according to Forbes, told the Guardian it was “natural [for him] to get citizenship upon becoming an investor in Bank of Cyprus”.

The finance ministry has said in the past the programme was intended for “genuine investors, who establish a business base and acquire a permanent residence in Cyprus”.

Officials have said that the figures show there is little to warrant concerns voiced by some European politicians that citizenship applicants view the scheme as a fast-ticket to settle in other EU countries. Fewer than 2,000 people have acquired a Cyprus passport through investment since 2013. Of these, just two later moved on to another EU country.

The government has also insisted that there is rigorous vetting of applicants with the assistance of domestic and international agencies to ensure none could pose a risk to the island’s or Europe’s security, while any with criminal records are automatically rejected.

Officials have also pointed out that the level of investment required to acquire citizenship is far higher than other European countries offering similar schemes. In Malta, €350,000 must be spent on a residence, and it need only be held for five years. In Cyprus, at least €500,000 of an applicant’s overall investment must be spent on a permanent residence.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Geogrge

    Its good money and the Russians are our brothers. So why not?

  • The Bowler

    When reading this; “Selling his own mother” comes to mind.
    Shameless.

  • Barry White

    Poor old Harris, even he has joined the national disease of chronic denial in the face of blatant evidence to the contrary. Let ‘s look at the evidence.

    1) “Cyprus denies ‘selling’ EU citizenship to rich…..”

    2) “Cyprus has raised more than €4 billion since 2013 by providing citizenship to those who pay €2 million for a property or invest €2.4m in a company, granting them the right to live and work throughout Europe in exchange for the cash investment….”

    Is Harris, along with the whole panoplay of poseurs, so far gone that someone able to spend € 2 million to € 2.4 million on a passport they feel is not rich?

    There really is no hope for this lot.

    • EGB

      I like Harris but he is a bit hapless of late. If the Cypriot state does indeed not receive a single penny who does benefit? The daughters and the husband of a daughter of a ‘well-know’ Limassolian and the ex-leader of a party are just a few names I’ve seen reading the articles and comments in the last hour.

  • Mr Magoo

    Is this any different from Trump and the Kushner family selling their New Jersey properties and investments for a EB-5 Visa which will allow you to immigrate to the US.(500,000 dollars minimum)
    The UK has the Golden Visa or tier 1 investor visa but you will have to invest at least £2 million.
    (Reserved for the Chinese and Russians)
    Dog eat dog world

    • Neroli

      You’re talking of visas not eu passports, there’s a difference!

  • JS Gost

    to sell – ‘give or hand over (something) in exchange for money.’

    fairly clear, a passport is exchanged for money. Even for Cyprus, denying this is not selling a touch arrogant. More worryingly, in 2016 this ‘selling’ represented 20% of the GDP….

  • No_Name12

    I know people who have been born here and after 20 years they are still refused citizenship. There are recognized refugees going on hunger strikes again and again because the Department of Immigration refuses to give them their lawful citizenship, on basis on the very international agreements the Cypriot state has itself signed. But for a millionaire who has never set foot on the island, a few million are enough to buy out a Cypriot, EU citizenship, no questions asked.

    And to top it all, if one of your parents is Greek Cypriot, and you happen to be a boy, you have to serve in the army, even if you are not a citizen of the Republic of Cyprus. Yes, that is the law. These rich ******* get an immediate exception, as do their children. It is part of the deal.

    How more disgusting can this place get, and what else needs to happen for people to realize that the Cypriot state does not give a damn for the people actually living on the island, citizens and non-citizens alike?

  • Wanderer

    “Portuguese MEP Ana Gomes has described “golden visas” as “absolutely immoral and perverse”.” — what is perverse is the EU politicians’ priorities. They give out visas and citizenship left and right to those who regularly perpetrate all those “truck of peace” attacks and such in European cities. Yet they chose to pompously worry about the wealthy people who cause no trouble.

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      And you read a lot of “alternative” news 🙂

  • Barry White

    The EU will be putting a stop to the passport ‘scheme’. The Limossol daughters will need to find another revenue stream.

  • Banjo

    They’ll be selling them to us Brits soon.

    • Paralimni

      Coffers need to raise money somehow an dyes I do believe they will sell them to Brits living in Cyprus when we leave this mad EU. I will stick to my British passport thank you very much I like it always had one don’t want another one.

      • Adele

        Me as well.

  • CitiZenKaNe

    There’s only so much halloumi that you can sell mana mou. After that, we have to sell some passports as well, Cyprus as always bending rules and believing its above everyone else, the true omphalos 😀

  • Roc.

    The great thing, least these Oligarchs can sustain themselves with their own money, not like the free citizenship’s given to goat herders, petty crooks, convicted criminals from Turkey coming to better themselves in Cyprus with free handouts from Turkish authorities in the North,

    Only takes five of them to buy the whole of the North LOL

  • CloudCatcher

    No-one is a citizen of the EU.
    Definition of citizen – a legally recognized subject or national of a state or commonwealth, either native or naturalized.
    The EU is a ‘club’ of sovereign nations, which unfortunately then allows the EU to strip each country of its power.
    And the EU insisted that a condition for EU help for Cyprus (club member) was for the banks to steal Cypriots banked money. They called us investors, and legalised the theft of our money.
    The EU do not like any sovereign member of their ‘club’ to have enough money to be independent, as they always threaten that you follow their rules, or financial penalties will be applied.

    • HighTide

      You forgot to mention that it was not the EU that ran your country into the ground but its very leaders in cahoots with bankers and other criminals. Instead of being grateful for having been bailed out by European taxpayers you prefer to throw dirt. Poor show!

      • CloudCatcher

        ‘Poor show’! what a crass comment!

  • Bob Ellis

    Cyprus will sell their soul to satan if the price is right.

    • CloudCatcher

      The EU is the unelected Satan, and they give our money to maintain their power.

      • HighTide

        If you don’t bother to vote in elections for the European parliament or for your head of state who has a decisive vote there, its’ your own fault. Bot don’t cry wolf.

    • Roc.

      And where you from Bob( another Anatolian under a conman British title?), lets see how your country stands up,

      • JS Gost

        Unfortunately, as a Cypriot I have to agree with him. Regardless of where he is from he clearly has a point.

        • Roc.

          So who is satan?

    • rich

      Its the saturn-ists you have to worry about.

  • cyprus observer

    Another layer of untouchables, like the elite business owning families and politicians who see themselves above the law.

  • Alex

    It has nothing to do with the guardian snow flakes, better to welcome a few hundred wealthy investors than Merkels Million Male Muslims….

    • Roc.

      Spot on.

  • Peter G

    Here’s another article from the Guardian about the British scheme, introduced at about the same time as the Cypriot scheme. I suppose its OK when the Brits do it, but not OK for anyone else. I wonder how many British immigrants Cyprus will see once Brexit takes place.

    = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

    UK visa sell-off plan defended by government’s immigration advisers

    (This article is 3 years old)

    Alan Travis, home affairs editor

    Tuesday 25 February 2014 06.40 EST

    First published on Tuesday 25 February 2014 06.40 EST

    The government’s official immigration advisers have defended proposals to auction off visas giving the right to settle in Britain to the highest bidders.

    The suggestion from the home secretary’s migration advisory committee was criticised by immigration lawyers for creating an “eBay culture” for permanent UK residence.

    Under the proposal, overseas millionaires will be invited to bid for a limited proportion of investor or tier-one UK visas that allow holders and their families to live indefinitely in Britain.

    Professor David Metcalf, the chairman of the committee, said: “Some people say isn’t it awful to sell off visas? Well, it is better than giving them away, which is what we are doing now.”

    The proposals are being put forward in response to concerns that the existing investor visa route fails to benefit the UK and has become a cheap way for some wealthy Russian, Chinese and Middle Eastern
    families to settle permanently in Britain.

    The existing route, known as tier one of the points-based immigration system, lets rich individuals accelerate the process of being allowed to settle in the UK by between two and five years depending on how much is invested.

    Applications have been running at about 600 a year to apply under this route, which does not require applicants to be able to speak English or have a job to come to.

    Official concern over the use being made of tier-one visas first came to light in December 2012 when the Home Office announced that leveraged investment funds held in offshore accounts could not be used to fund their investments in Britain.

    There has also been concern that the investments made have often been in government gilts or loans to the applicant’s own businesses, neither of which are directly beneficial to the British economy.

    The committee proposes that about 100 “premium” investor visas should be auctioned off each year with sealed bids and a minimum reserve price of £2.5m.

    Successful bidders would be expected to invest at least that amount in gilts, infrastructure bonds and other investments. They would be required to donate £500,000 to a “good causes” fund.

    The current £1m minimum to qualify for the route is to be raised to £2m and the “premium” route for those willing to invest £5m and £10m is to be scrapped.

    In return, they would get a fast-track route to the right to settle permanently in Britain in two years instead of five years and a relaxed residency requirement, meaning they would only need to spend 90 days a
    year instead of 180 days a year to qualify. They would not automatically get a UK passport but would have to apply in the normal way.

    A total of 560 overseas millionaires applied for investor visas in the 12 months to last September. Fifty of the applicants were turned down. Most who have applied have been Russian and Chinese.

    Metcalf said the idea of a visa auction had been experimented with in Singapore but the committee had come to the solution as a group of economists trying to find a mechanism to establish the market price.

    “At the moment the Brits get very little out of this and the investors get an awful lot. With an auction that requires them to give money to good causes, such as funding for cancer research.” He denied it
    was selling passports.

    Metcalf has told MPs he believes it is time to think more creatively about the operation of the investor visa route.

    “It may very well be that we should be auctioning some of these slots,” he told the Commons home affairs select committee. “There should be a proper discussion about it. Equally it may well be that we should be letting people in if they endow a Cambridge college, a major teaching hospital or the London School of Economics with £10m,” he added.

    Nick Rollason, head of business immigration at the Kingsley Napley law firm, warned that an auction of investors’ visas would create an “eBay culture” for visas that would be unpopular with the British public.

    Another leading immigration lawyer, Sophie Barrett-Brown of Laura Devine Solicitors, said: “An auction approach has, rightly, been rejected by the Home Office previously (when the points-based system was
    first introduced) and sent out the wrong message to the public.”

    She said the alternative suggestions expected in the advisory committee’s report had to be seen in the context that it had been asked to provide an analysis and recommendations on the economic impact of
    tier-one investors. “The UK government will take into account wider policy considerations in deciding which of the committee’s suggestions to follow,” she said.

    • Kevin Ingham

      There is a HUGE difference between a visa and a passport. If Cyprus was selling the former it really would have little to do with anyone else, but that is NOT what is happening.
      I’m not sure you appreciate the difference ?

      • Peter G

        Except that settlement entitles one to naturalization, i.e., passport.

        Perhaps Latvia’s internet citizenship scheme is more to your liking: Create a company on line and get automatic citizenship. Same with Belgium.

        • Kevin Ingham

          Once again it is residency these schemes apply to NOT citizenship !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

          Resident for years?, integrate? speak the language? etc then citizenship should be a given right, but it usually takes about 10 years, not a few million in “loose change!

    • HighTide

      Since the UK is not party to the Schengen agreement, these visas have limited value as they are not valid within the EU. Selling EU citizenship is quite another category.

      • Peter G

        And is Cyprus part of the Schengen area?

        • HighTide

          Never mind, a EU passport gets you everywhere, including residency in another EU country.

        • No_Name12

          It is irrelevant because what is given is not a Shengen Visa, but the passport of an EU state, which gives you the right to everything any EU citizen has. In many occasions my ID was not taken seriously abroad, but the passport opened doors immediately.

          On a secondary note: A Shengen Visa has a short lifespan.

      • Kevin Ingham

        Similarly with Cyprus- not in Schengen. A Cyprus issued visa gets you nowhere. A lot of Chinese “investors” were conned into thinking residency was the same as citizenship and spent Euro 350,000 for a villa in Cyprus that leaves them stuck in Cyprus

        Passport gets you UNLIMITED access to Europe (even if you have to “show” your passport to get into the Schengen area, they can’t refuse you entry) and gives the holder the same rights as any other EU citizen in any other EU country for property purchase, banking facilities, business set up and human rights protection from the European Courts (if you have been a really naughty boy somewhere overseas and might be in for a bit of a hard time if you ever get deported)

        • Evergreen

          Uk provides permanent residence but not a citizenship on some laid down investment as Cyprus is doing . Here many Russians and Chinese have acquired citizenship through investments and as far as known through reliable sources, many acquired these citizenship in a period of 90 days.

      • gentlegiant161

        Correct . …he seems to have a problem with EU and UK difference.

    • Neroli

      Cyprus is selling EU citizenship not visas!

  • David Wilson

    And they bang on about settlers in the North?? Perhaps they would be happier if the North ran a crooked racket like this and lined their pockets with black money. Disgraceful prositution of citizenship!

    • Peter G

      The disgraceful prostitutes are the ones who troll newspaper sites and post for money.
      As for the “north” it’s been whoring it for years to Turkey and all other comers who will pay it money. A kept woman shouldn’t speak.

      • HighTide

        I am ready to post for money, so far unsuccessful. What do you offer?

        • Peter G

          You could have fooled me.

      • Roc.

        Mr Braveheart knows a lot about whoring for money,

      • Evergreen

        No commentator is paid .Yours is a fibrous comment.

        However granting a citizenship through inserting some exception in the original mandatory requirements for citizenship is something extremely serious and David Wilson is right here in his contention.

    • geecee

      Well, one main difference is that these russians paid a lot to get their properties.

      • gentlegiant161

        Ah and that’s ok then of course!
        They are paying a lot to get elsewhere into Europe.

    • Roc.

      I tell you something, if I had a choice between a Oligarch or a goat herder or a criminal from Turkey to enter Cyprus and give Citizenship, I think I know who I want ,because you got the short end of the stick I can see why your jealous, I would be too if I was in your shoes

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close