September 18th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

Deadline to register to vote is December 18

Presidential elections are set for the end of January

People wishing to vote in January’s presidential election in Cyprus or from abroad must register by December 18, it was announced on Monday.

According to an official announcement, the chief returns officer will announce on December 15 the commencement of the electoral period while hopefuls are to officially submit their candidacies on December 29.

The first round of elections is set to take place on January 28 and the second, if necessary, on February 4.

The dates were scheduled earlier than anticipated after concerns were raised by parties and others that abstentions would be high because the initial dates under consideration – February 18 and 25 – clashed with carnival celebrations.

