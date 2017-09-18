Military drills in show of force against N Korea (updated)

Military drills in show of force against N Korea (updated)

File photo of F-35 jets

 

By Ben Blanchard and Hyonhee Shin

The US military staged bombing drills with South Korea over the Korean peninsula and Russia and China began naval exercises ahead of a UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday where North Korea’s nuclear threat is likely to loom large.

The flurry of military drills came after Pyongyang fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday and the reclusive North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 in defiance of United Nations sanctions and other international pressure.

A pair of US B-1B bombers and four F-35 jets flew from Guam and Japan and joined four South Korean F-15K fighters in the latest drill, South Korea’s defence ministry said.

The joint drills were being conducted “two to three times a month these days”, Defence Minister Song Young-moo told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

In Beijing, the official Xinhua news agency said China and Russia began naval drills off the Russian far eastern port of Vladivostok, not far from the Russia-North Korea border.

Those drills were being conducted between Peter the Great Bay, near Vladivostok, and the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, to the north of Japan, it said.

The drills are the second part of China-Russian naval exercises this year, the first part of which was staged in the Baltic in July. Xinhua did not directly link the drills to current tension over North Korea.

China and Russia have repeatedly called for a peaceful solution and talks to resolve the issue.

On Sunday, however, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the UN Security Council had run out of options on containing North Korea’s nuclear programme and the United States might have to turn the matter over to the Pentagon.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the most pressing task was for all parties to enforce the latest UN resolutions on North Korea fully, rather than “deliberately complicating the issue”.

Military threats from various parties have not promoted a resolution to the issue, he said.

“This is not beneficial to a final resolution to the peninsula nuclear issue,” Lu told a daily news briefing.

US President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korea will never be able to threaten the United States with a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile.

Asked about Trump’s warning last month that the North Korean threat to the United States would be met with “fire and fury”, Haley said: “It was not an empty threat.”

Washington has also asked China to do more to rein in its neighbour and ally, while Beijing has urged the United States to refrain from making threats against the North.

FUEL PRICES SURGE

The UN Security Council unanimously passed a US-drafted resolution a week ago mandating tougher new sanctions against Pyongyang that included banning textile imports and capping crude and petrol supply.

North Korea on Monday called the resolution “the most vicious, unethical and inhumane act of hostility to physically exterminate” its people, system and government.

“The increased moves of the US and its vassal forces to impose sanctions and pressure… will only increase our pace towards the ultimate completion of the state nuclear force,” the North’s foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by its official KCNA news agency.

Gasoline and diesel prices in the North have surged since the latest nuclear test in anticipation of a possible oil ban, according to market data analysed by Reuters on Monday.

The international community must remain united and enforce sanctions against North Korea after its repeated launch of ballistic missiles, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in an editorial in the New York Times on Sunday.

Such tests were in violation of Security Council resolutions and showed that North Korea could now target the United States or Europe, he wrote.

Abe also said diplomacy and dialogue would not work with North Korea and concerted pressure by the entire international community was essential to tackle the threats posed by the north and its leader, Kim Jong Un.

However, the official China Daily argued on Monday that sanctions should be given time to bite and that the door must be left open to talks.

“With its Friday missile launch, Pyongyang wanted to give the impression that sanctions will not work,” it said in an editorial. “Some people have fallen for that and immediately echoed the suggestion, pointing to the failure of past sanctions to achieve their purpose.

“But that past sanctions did not work does not mean they will not. It is too early to claim failure because the latest sanctions have hardly begun to take effect. Giving the sanctions time to bite is the best way to make Pyongyang reconsider,” the newspaper said.

Pyongyang has launched dozens of missiles as it accelerates a weapons programme designed to provide the ability to target the United States with a powerful, nuclear-tipped missile.

It says such programmes are needed as a deterrent against invasion by the United States, which has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea. On Saturday, it said it aimed to reach an “equilibrium” of military force with the United States.

The United States and South Korea are technically still at war with North Korea because the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce and not a peace treaty.

  • redstorm

    i think that japan (and sk ) have played the wrong hand in siding with the u.s.
    and now the u.s. admits it doesn’t want a diplomatic solution with
    more provocations ,also showing that it’s in charge of the u.n. too,,,,,

    • Plasma Dawn

      What choice would SK have had except for siding with the US. In the absence of such an alliance and military support there would have been only one communist Korea since the early 1950s.

  • Paranam Kid

    Bombing drills, war games, 12 sanctions packages (11 of which have not worked in the past 65 years), SK’s leadership decapitation plan: all good measures to build confidence & induce NK to come to the negotiation table & submit to US dictat.

    And if NK does not cave in? Yes Ms. Haley, turn it over to the Pentagon & let’s see what happens. The army will attack NK, and NK will reciprocate, reducing Seoul & Tokyo to ashes. But what the hell, those little people are just “cannon fodder”, as the US confirmed with 2 nuclear bombs on Japan, huge massacres in North Korea (50-53), Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia. And what was achieved? Zilch.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Not so true, Mr. MSM, you are brushing important facts under the carpet. A lot was achieved. For one thing, SK was not overrun by NK and they were stopped at the 38th parallel. As a result, SK is a prosperous and free country today and look at the caricature of NK when it comes to freedom, openness, democracy, and prosperity. Tell anyone from SK it was all in vain, a total failure, and see what happens.

      Vietnam is not as simple as you’re trying to insinuate. Had the anti-war movement in the US not gained an unprecedented strength leading to a complete US disentanglement, the war might have ended in either a defeated North Vietnam or a division/demilitarized zone along the 17th parallel between the two Vietnams, not unlike the NK/SK situation.

      The argument of nuclear bombs in Japan is worn out and irrelevant. Before they were used no one had any real idea about the horrors that would follow. After the bombs the lesson was learned and neither the US nor any other nuclear nation ever used nuclear weapons again. And by the way, a lot more civilians were killed by firebombing Tokyo and other Japanese and German cities than with the nuclear bombs. Unfortunately, total warfare and the deliberate targeting of civilians seemed to be acceptable in those days by all warring parties.

      As for massacres in the Korean war, I bet you are also referring to the Hill 303 massacre, North Korean Army’s purging (i.e. executing) of South Korean intelligentsia, or the 43% of U.S. POWs who decided to die (out of boredom?) in their thousands in POW camps during the winter of 1950–51,

      • Paranam Kid

        1. The US had no business getting involved in the Korean war because the US was NOT threatened by anyone. SK & NK should have sorted it out amongst themselves & the world would have been a better place.

        2. The war in Vietnam was a disaster for both the Vietnamese people & the US soldiers who died there for nothing. The US, despite its 500k troops & inexhausable financial & technological resources lost anyway and nothing, absolutely nothing, was gained. Your hypothesis of what might have happened is no more than supposition. The fact is that, like in Korea, the US had absolutely no business getting involved in that war as there was no threat to the US, and that’s why the anti-war movement gained traction because it was an unjust war, Period.

        3. Japan: a nuclear attack will NEVER be a worn story, only a cynical, callous, battle-hardened, ultra-conservative soldier will come up with the “worn” argument.
        Japan offered to surrender, on 1 condition only, and a very modest one at that: that the emperor would be spared. But like with NK, Iraq, Libya, etc. the US refused to listen, preferring war & destruction instead.

        4. Massacres in the Korean war: 100k people were massacred by that psychopath Singman Rhee because they were labelled as traitors. As for the deaths of the US POWs: well, if the US would have stayed out of that war those POWs would not have existed.

        Whatever your narrative to justify all those US wars, the FACT of the matter is that they have achieved nothing but death & destruction. Period.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Wrong, you are completely misinformed about the events in Japan. Japan did not agree to surrender until days after the second bomb — not even the first one. The US accepted the surrender and the request to spare the Japanese emperor and spare him it did. Japan’s monarchy never ended and had no gaps after WWII.

          Wrong again, the US had a lot of business getting involved in the Korean war — ask 51 million South Koreans.The very UN you so eagerly cite when it passes resolutions against Israel and even when it publishes articles which are immediately retracted, is the same UN that passed Resolution 83 calling on members of the UN to assist the Republic of Korea to repel NK’s armed attack. A conveniently ignored fact.

          Let’s leave Vietnam for another time. It is a distraction and I don’t need your comment to grow to two terabytes, your custom one terabyte is more than enough.

          To use your own pearls of wisdom: well, if SK rolled over and let NK invade it without any opposition then there would have been no war, no Syngman Rhee, and no massacres perpetrated by him. Also the reverse would be true: well, if NK never invaded SK then there would have been no war and Syngman Rhee would not have massacred anyone. Wanna play more what-if games about NK?

          • Paranam Kid

            I did NOT say Japan surrendered before the nuclear bombs, read my comment correctly before firing off an answer.
            The US accepted the surrender & the saving of the emperor after they dropped the bombs, that is common knowledge. What is not common knowledge & what you are trying to cover up, as usual, is that the Japanese had OFFERED to surrender BEFORE the bombs, but the US wanted to test those bombs because human life is meaningless, expendable, cannon fodder, garbage, to the US.

            The UN gave the go-ahead to the US AFTER pressure from the US because the US did not want the peninsula to become Commie, like it did not want it in Vietnam. But in both cases they had absolutely no business a priori in those regions because there was no threat whatsoever to the US.

            In case the US would have stayed out of that war, SK would NOT have rolled over because Syngman Rhee was straining at the bit to invade 1st, so any attack from NK would have been met head on. These are the facts that you blatantly deny, like you deny Israel’s apartheid & genocide blatantly.

            For you it may be a what-if game, after all, human life is also cheap & meaningless to you, but the issue is that the US keeps generating wars that cost millions of lives but that don’t achieve anything in making the world a better & safer place.

            Only raving mad neocon scum in the US, incl. the Israel Lobby, and the nazi-onist scum in Israel, supported by the likes of you & your hasbara “colleagues”, are out to unleash war on other countries with that sickening, but totally failing aim to change the world by force.

            • Plasma Dawn

              You said “Japan offered to surrender, on 1 condition only, and a very modest one at that: that the emperor would be spared. But like with NK, Iraq, Libya, etc. the US refused to listen, preferring war & destruction instead.”

              None of that is true in the way you presented it.

              Japan never accepted or offered to surrender before the bombs. Where are your references? Even after the bombs, Japan wouldn’t surrender and Emperor Hirohito had to personally intervene and order the Supreme Council to accept the Potsdam Declaration terms for ending the war. Even so, it took several more days of behind-the-scenes negotiations and a failed coup d’état by entrenched hard-liners before the Japanese finally came to their senses and formally agreed to surrender. The US did not refuse to listen to their acceptance of the surrender terms and it certainly agreed to spare the emperor.

              You got your Korean war all mixed up. It was NK who invaded SK, occupied Seoul, and decimated its army from almost 100,,000 down to less than 22,000. SK appealed for help and that’s why the UN gave the go-ahead and that’s how the US got involved. I know that you only side with the UN when it is against Israel, but tough luck, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

              With his capital occupied, only 1/5 of his forces remaining and being routed, his defenses collapsing, refugees and ruins everywhere in the wake of the NK armies, pray tell how does what actually took place on the ground correspond with your fantasy about Syngman Rhee straining at the bit to invade first and meeting any attack from NK head on. Head on my foot, read again what actually took place on June 25, 1950, and who almost lost the war. Read about the Pusan Perimeter and how NK almost took the entire peninsula even after the UN forces intervened.

              You have some nerve claiming or insinuating that the US generated the Korean war. You also have some nerve accusing others of considering human life as cheap & meaningless when you, of all people, openly expressed your hope that Israel kills some more Palestinians only so that it gets in hot water with the EU. Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.

