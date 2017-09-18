Report claims Turkish Cypriot service knew of property abuses  

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos’ claims of rampant corruption at the Turkish Cypriot Properties’ Administration Service of the Republic of Cyprus were corroborated in an internal report prepared by the service’s acting director, according to daily Politis.

Citing the service’s strategic plan from 2017 to 2019, the paper said acting director Makis Nicolaides pointed out several of the issues raised by Phedonos in two letters, dated February and March, 2016, to the Interior ministry.

The service was set up in 1991 to help alleviate the suffering of displaced Greek Cypriots by temporarily allocating some of the properties left behind by Turkish Cypriots at nominal fees.

According to Nicolaides, Turkish Cypriot-owned residences, plots, and establishments, are being held by unauthorised individuals, illegally sub-leased to others, irregularly built on or extended, and used for purposes other than those stated and authorised.

Nicolaides said that even in the case of eligible individuals – people displaced during the 1974 Turkish invasion – it is not uncommon for land of excessive value and size to be apportioned to them, relative to their holdings in the Turkish-held areas.

The state, he added, conducts nominal – if any – checks on the veracity of applicants’ data and use of properties.

Nicolaides also reported that various unauthorised individuals routinely loitered in the service’s district offices.

“It has been identified and reported that unauthorised individuals loiter aimlessly at the offices of the Turkish Cypriot Properties Administration Service, or, worse, are there to be informed and possibly influence the outcome of various applications by others,” Nicolaides reported.

“At times, the false but intentional impression is given that decisions were taken following pressure and suggestion by others, precisely because of the presence of unauthorised individuals at our place of work.”

As a remedy, the acting boss recommended that a sign informs the public that entry is restricted, the appointment of a customer-service person to provide the public with information and documents, and the removal of chairs not used by civil servants working there.

The Interior ministry’s report said that rents due from allocated Turkish Cypriot properties as at year-end 2015 were €7.3 million, 5.2 per cent up from the previous year.

  • Sonar

    Abuse of the system is fare game in this country, no mater which department or government area of influence, it part of the Cypriot DNA , i know because I’m Cypriot

    • Neroli

      Well said you !

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Rotten to the core, the whole bloody country.

  • Barry White

    “The service was set up in 1991 to help alleviate the suffering of displaced Greek Cypriots….”

    And the service promptly turned into a help yourself institution.

    • Sonar

      Self service, help yourself, your family, your friends ,commission from friends, introduction commission and so forth, we can’t help it, it’s in our blood

    • Neroli

      Why not? They help themselves from the banks!

  • Mist

    I still wonder about the grant of the casino licence, it was done with Hard Rock as the pedigree name on the application. Squeaky clean, experienced, yet with in hours of the grant of the permit, they sell out to the 2 other members of the consortium. One of which happens to be linked to the Limni golf course project. The land is claimed as freehold, do you get the freehold if it is allocated by the Admin service?

  • HighTide

    With corruption rampant everywhere, why should this administrative service be different?

    • Evergreen

      Very true.

