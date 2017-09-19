Attempted murder suspect wants legal aid

A Romanian man facing charges relating to attempted murder after putting his Paphos flatmate in hospital using a golf club last July has asked for legal aid, it was reported on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old did not answer the charges against him and requested legal aid after which the criminal court adjourned for October 2.

The man is facing charges of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an incident back in July when he allegedly injured his flatmate, 42, with a golf club.

The pair started arguing after the 42-year-old, also from Romania, arrived at home late in the night and started making noise.

The defendant is said to have used a golf club to hit his flatmate. The club broke in two and the man is alleged to have used one of the pieces to stab the 42-year-old.

The man was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery for lung injury. The defendant claimed he did not stab his compatriot intentionally and that he had fallen on the broken club during the fracas.