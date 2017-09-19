Cypriot sailor crowned world champion

September 19th, 2017 Cyprus, Sport 7 comments

Kontides in action in Croatia

Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides was crowned Laser class world champion on Tuesday after winning the races held at Split, Croatia.

Kontides, who was in first place at the start of the day, was declared the winner after Tuesday’s races were cancelled due to bad weather.

He had moved into first place on Monday with a 15-point lead over Rio 2016 gold medallist Tom Burton of Australia and Matthew Wearn, also from Australia, a point further back in third.

This is the biggest success in his career following a silver medal in the London Olympic Games.

His best position so far in the laser world championship was second, won in Oman in 2013.

“I am very happy,” Kontides said. “A dream becomes reality. I was prepared well for the race and this shows in the results.”

The laser championship was a real war, the Cypriot sailor said, with 150 athletes taking part.

  • Mist

    Well done. Government throw money at the sport, there are 100’s of potential world class sailors who can’t afford the sport. Cyprus is an island with a huge heritage of sailing and did so until the invention of outboards.

  • Peter G

    Well done Pavlos Kontides! I hope the state is more supportive than it has been in the past, and I hope you have a lot of sponsors, and get even more.

    • Mist

      Snap, same time post, same wave length ( sorry about the wave length)

  • LMS

    Congratulations and well done..

  • Louis

    An amazing fear Bravo!

  • Dave The Impaler

    Amazing !! Congratulations

  • MountainMan

    Congratulations, well done.

