Cypriot sailor crowned world champion

Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides was crowned Laser class world champion on Tuesday after winning the races held at Split, Croatia.

Kontides, who was in first place at the start of the day, was declared the winner after Tuesday’s races were cancelled due to bad weather.

He had moved into first place on Monday with a 15-point lead over Rio 2016 gold medallist Tom Burton of Australia and Matthew Wearn, also from Australia, a point further back in third.

This is the biggest success in his career following a silver medal in the London Olympic Games.

His best position so far in the laser world championship was second, won in Oman in 2013.

“I am very happy,” Kontides said. “A dream becomes reality. I was prepared well for the race and this shows in the results.”

The laser championship was a real war, the Cypriot sailor said, with 150 athletes taking part.