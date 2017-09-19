Egypt’s Sisi, Israel’s Netanyahu meet for first time in public

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during their meeting as part of an effort to revive the Middle East peace process ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, US, September 19, 2017

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met for the first time in public in what Egypt said was part of an effort to revive the Middle East peace process.

Egyptian authorities said in a statement the two had met on on Monday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Sisi separately met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his residency, where they agreed to continue working towards a two-state solution.

The meeting came just days after Egypt helped broker an agreement with the Palestinian Hamas group to dissolve the administration that runs Gaza and hold talks with Abbas’ Fatah movement, its Palestinian rivals .

For much of the last decade, Egypt has joined Israel in enforcing a land, sea and air blockade of the Gaza Strip, a move to punish Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since a brief Palestinian civil war in 2007.

Netanyahu has said in recent weeks that ties between Israel and its Arab neighbours have been improving and that cooperation exists “in various ways and (at) different levels”.

Egypt was the first of a handful of Arab countries to recognise Israel under the U.S.-sponsored peace accord in 1979. But Egyptian attitudes to its neighbour remain icy due to what many Arabs see as the continued Israeli occupation of land that is meant to form a Palestinian state.

In recent weeks, Egypt has hosted delegations from Fatah and Hamas to help reach an agreement between the two sides and talk about the Gaza border. But reunification a decade after their battle for control may hinge on whether complex power-sharing issues can be resolved.

Under pressure from the blockade, Hamas has sought to mend ties with Egypt, which controls their one border crossing. Egypt under Sisi has been wary of ties between Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, which Sisi ousted from power after mass protests.

  • NadavKatz

    We all ought to be pleased with the fact that legitimate political entities/states in the region cooperate, be it with regard to economic, intelligent, military, cultural as well as political matters. We, Jews, in and out of the State of Israel, look forward to the day when the formal peace between Egypt and Israel will sprout real peaceful relationships between these two important neighboring states.

  • Really?

    “But Egyptian attitudes to its neighbour remain icy due to what many Arabs see as the continued Israeli occupation of land that is meant to form a Palestinian state.”

    Well no, not at all. Egyptian hatred for Israel goes back to the founding of the state and even further back too. Along with typical Muslim-Arab antisemitism, Egyptians so detested the very idea of a sovereign Jewish state in the Middle East that they forced out their own Egyptian Jews in the decade following the establishment of Israel. So hanging up Egyptian hatred of Israel on the ‘occupation’ is rather a thin explanation for a deeper hatred.

  • Paranam Kid

    2 of a kind, among the scum of the earth, they always end up finding one another. Beautiful.

    • Really?

      Yes, Hamas and Fatah really are the scum of the earth.

      • NadavKatz

        Amen!

      • Paranam Kid

        Hamas & Fatah fight for the liberation of a subjugated people who are being destroyed.
        ‘Yahu & Sisi fight for the subjugation & destruction of that people.
        By any definition the 2nd group constitute the scum of the earth, on a par with the Nazis.

        • NadavKatz

          The “subjugated people” enjoy both civil and religious rights and relative economic prosperity. Yet, the Charters of HAMAS, Fatah and the PLO suggest the real cause: The demise of the State of Israel and the “cleansing” of that which is defined by international law and UN Charter “the national home of the Jewish people” of its Jews, through all means possible and in stages if need be.

          The Fatah and PLO’s charters date back to the early 1960s, long before the Six-Day War of June 1967 during which the State of Israel captured the “occupied” territories during a defensive war.

          • Paranam Kid

            The subjugated people live in an apartheid state that is working at their destruction, a.k.a. genocide.

            Indeed, your “country” is a travesty of democracy, and as a genocidal apartheid state has absolutely NO legitimacy & needs to be dismantled. It will continue to exist, but it desperately needs to be be rebuilt from the ground up into a truly democratic state with EQUAL rights for ALL its citizens, incl. the Palestinians, and ALL Stolen Palestinian Territories need to be vacated as demanded by the international community.

            • NadavKatz

              The “apartheid state” includes Arabs and Jews alike and in which all are equal before the law. In fact, in that state an Arab judge has sent a Jewish president to prison, among other “apartheid”-like form of governance.

              Wow! What an ignorant idiot!

              • Paranam Kid

                There are some 50 odd laws that discriminate against Arabs. Besides, apartheid is official government policy: Hafrada – הפרדה‎‎.
                And the UN has established that that cancerous racist boil n the face of the earth is an Apartheid state.

                So no need to cover up your “country’s” filth.

        • Really?

          The same Nazis that the Palestinians collaborated with and enjoined to rid Palestine of the Jews?

          • Paranam Kid

            The Palestinians did not cooperate with the Nazis, your Zionazi leaders did, e.g. Havaara agreement, Zio leaders connecting with Italian fascists to help them to ethnically cleanse Italy of Jews, and Ben-Gurion saying he would be prepared to sacrifice half the German Jewish kids to bring the other half to that stolen land Palestine, etc, etc, the list of cooperation is long.

            Get your twisted mind right, and stop polluting the world with your hasbara garbage.

            • Really?

              Keep coming up with those lies. Your precious Mufti spent the war as Hitler and Himmler’s guest in Berlin, recruiting Muslims for the Waffen SS and visiting the camps in Poland. I bet he liked what he saw there that filthy rat.

              • Paranam Kid

                Nonsense, that is the lies you hasbara nazi-onist trolls put out. No baby, read up on the Havaara agreement, there were only nazi-onists involved, no Mufti.

          • Paranam Kid

            The Nazis were never interested to rid Palestine of the Jews therefore did not join with the Palestinians.
            It was the Nazis the Zionists licked the boots of to get their racist project off the ground, and the Nazi-onists did not mind even if it would cost 1000s of German Jewish kids.

